iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Oil and Gas Investing News

Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain directors and officers (the "Option Recipients").

In aggregate, 1,950,000 Options have been granted, with each Option representing the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.16. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6th, 12th, 18th, 24th and 30th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on January 24, 2028. These grants represent compensation to the Option Recipients for their respective service to the Company as directors and officers of the Company and as an incentive mechanism to foster the interest of such persons in the success of the Company.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/

Cindy Gray, Investor Relationsinfo@5qir.com | 403-705-5076

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain disclosure in this news release, including statements regarding the vesting of the Options, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to Option Recipients continuing in their service to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI), to receive an Investor Presentation

critical metals investinghelium evolutionindustrial metals investingOil and Gas Investingtsxv:hevitsxv stocks
HEVI:CA
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Pinto Creek 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The Second Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH informed HEVI that the Second Test Well will be abandoned. NAH is expected to select its third licenced location on HEVI lands (the " Third Test Well ") by March 31, 2023 and spud the Third Test Well before June 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). The Second Test Well is situated 14 kilometres northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. Intermediate casing has been set on the Second Test Well and drilling will resume in Q1-2023 after the Christmas holiday season.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to the end of the period.

For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first of two wells that will be drilled by year end 2022 (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The First Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth over the weekend, NAH has informed HEVI that the open hole portion of the First Test Well will be abandoned, but that NAH is electing to suspend the cased hole portion of the well to afford optionality and the ability to re-enter it at a later date, potentially to drill a sidetrack to another target. NAH is expected to spud its second licenced location on HEVI lands at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well ") in mid-December.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the first well (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). This First Test Well is situated due south of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota.

Drilling at the 13-30 location is expected to take approximately 14 days to reach a total depth of 2,720 metres. Once drilling has concluded, the rig is expected to move to NAH's second licenced location at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well "). Preliminary flow test results from the First Test Well are anticipated to be available before the end of December, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), announces that its subsidiary, Artic Therm International Ltd., ("Artic Therm") was awarded a project to assist in the protective coating application process of a significant section of the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline connecting N.E. British Columbia to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, BC.

Artic Therm's self-contained, portable truck heating units are capable of producing up to 3.3 million BTU of flameless heat and up to 15,000 CFM of clean, breathable air flow. Multiple ATI 2500 units will be heating several hundred metre sections of pipeline at a time, to achieve specific pipe temperatures. This heating effort is to assist in the application of a specialized protective coating. Extreme winter conditions, snow, and ice, make this coating process difficult in the remote Canadian landscape. The project is expected to take place over the remainder of the extreme winter season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial to hold 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Tuesday, January 31, following the company's fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ovintiv to Host its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2023

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday February 28, 2023 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday February 27, 2023 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2023 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3IGLDNX to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-2022-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-february-28-2023-301723695.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c5878.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

-

PrairieSky will release its 2022 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 6, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Amends Agreement with Elliott Investment Management

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that the agreement dated July 16, 2022 with Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates "Elliott"), has, in the interest of continued cooperation, been amended by the agreement of the parties to extend the right for Elliott to appoint an additional director to the board of Suncor from January 31, 2023 to March 17, 2023.

Suncor is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the United States and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Schneider Electric calls for greater efforts to accelerate the energy transition and address the energy crisis: decarbonization and efficiency are key

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Reports Q4 Operational Results with 2.05% Copper Grade at Farellon

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Silver Assay of 29,165 g/t From Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

NV Gold Corporation Outlines Its Planned 2023 Drill Priorities and Exploration Activities

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Updates on Drilling and Broad Portfolio of Investments

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Intersects 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m at Rockstone Graphite Project

Lithium Investing

Pegmatite Body At Adina Extended To 1,600m Of Potential Strike By Step-Out Drilling

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

×