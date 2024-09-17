Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe


Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF,OTCQB:TRLEF,Frankfurt:Z62) is a key player in Europe and Turkey's energy market, focusing on oil and gas exploration projects. Strategic investments and infrastructure set to meet energy demand in 2024 and beyond.

Trillion Energy operates primarily in the Black Sea region, where it has been rapidly increasing its natural gas production at SASB gas field since 2022. The company also expands into oil and gas exploration, particularly in Southeast Turkey. With established infrastructure, including gas plants and pipelines, the company is set to play a critical role in meeting the region’s energy demand in 2024 and beyond.

Trillion Energy project location in Turkey

The SASB Gas Field in the Black Sea, off Turkey, is a significant natural gas project redeveloped by Trillion Energy. The gas field has produced over 43 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas. SASB plays a crucial role in Turkey’s domestic energy supply

Company Highlights

  • Holds a 49 percent interest in the Black Sea's SASB gas field, with 323 billion cubic feet (BCF) of original gas in place (OGIP) and proven reserves valued at USD $421 million (NPV10).
  • Production increased by 300 percent from 2022 to 2023, with 17+ wells planned for development.
  • Focus on high-impact oil exploration in Southeast Turkey, targeting fields with production rates of 10,000 barrels per day.
  • Raised $55 million in equity and $15 million in subordinated debt for ongoing projects.
  • Successfully drilled 5 long-reach natural gas production wells using novel technology in the Black Sea.

Click here to connect with Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF,OTCQB:TRLEF,Frankfurt:Z62) to receive an Investor Presentation

TCF:CNX
Trillion Energy International
Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International


IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

Via IBNIBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO and Director of Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily focused in the Republic of Türkiye.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trillion Energy Announces Akcakoca-3 Well Production

Trillion Energy Announces Akcakoca-3 Well Production

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that the Akcakoca-3 well at the SASB Gas Field has now been put into production.

On July 17, 2024, eleven (11) meters of gas pay was perforated in the Akcakoca-3 well, however, due to delayed pressure build up, was not initially produced.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

Black Sea Asset Drives Significant Gas Revenue Growth as Company Prepares for Velocity String Installation

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for oil and gas fields, highlighting robust performance and strategic developments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for the SASB gas field.

SASB revitalization program is off to a great start having realized the complete payback of recent perforation costs in just 35 days of production. In first phase of workover all remaining gas pay on the Akcakoca platform was perforated including three long reach deviated gas wells Guluc-2, South Akcakoca-2, West Akcakoca-1 wells and the recompleted legacy well Akcakoca-3, all drilled in the 2022/2023 program. The wells started production over a staggered period from July 9 to July 28 and have already produced 140MMcf representing a 35-day payoff of the recent perforation CAPEX.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION , HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION , HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION

Successful Production and Completion of 4 Workovers, Marks a Major Milestone in Trillion's Strategic Perforation Program, Increasing Gas Production Capacity at the Black Sea Asset

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for the SASB gas field.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

August Sales Volumes

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2024

Geopolitical strife and uncertainty pushed prices for Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate to year-to-date highs in early April. Values have spent the time since retreating, declining by 2.68 percent and West Texas 2.45 percent respectively between April and June.

This decrease is largely attributed to China's recent interest rate cut and reduced crude oil imports, suggesting a potential dip in demand. Additionally, global refining margins weakened, and concerns over lower second-quarter earnings forecasts from major oil companies added to the downward pressure on prices.

Looking ahead, FocusEconomics panelists forecast a 10 percent decline in spot prices for oil over the next decade, while gas prices are expected to remain below highs set in 2022, with potential declines in Asia and Europe and steady prices in the US. Increased US LNG export capacity could lead to price convergence among regions by 2025.

Condor Energy

Condor Energy


Condor Energy

3D Seismic Reprocessing Complete - Significantly Enhances Prospectivity

Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) has completed targeted reprocessing of legacy 3D seismic data on its 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.

Trillion Energy International
Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update at Falcon Uranium Project

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Dr. Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy International Inc.

Aclara's Penco Module included in Chile's strategic Industrial Strengthening Plan for the Biobío region

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

