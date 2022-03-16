



HEVI selected southern Saskatchewan for a variety of reasons. First, the decaying uranium in the area’s basement rocks has produced significant helium reserves throughout southern Saskatchewan. Second, Helium Evolution’s target geological formation, known as The Deadwood, contains up to 2.0 percent proven helium content alongside 95+ percent nitrogen content. Existing geophysical data is readily available and will help Helium Evolution select the best drill targets. Why does this matter? The presence of nitrogen as the carrier gas allows Helium Evolution to vent the gas in an environmentally-friendly manner while also providing cost advantages during the helium extraction and liquefaction processes. Additionally, drilling for helium is similar to extracting conventional natural gas, meaning there’s no need for specialized equipment and management’s existing oil and gas development expertise can be leveraged. Low-cost vertical drilling is all that’s required for HEVI to begin extraction. HEVI is led by an impressive management team with a combined 150 years of resource development experience, including engineering, geological and executive management across the corporate landscape. CEO Greg Robb boasts 35 years of direct experience in Western Canada where he focused on the acquisition and development of natural resources in the region. Patrick Mills, COO, brings over three decades of executive, managerial, and engineering experience in Western Canada as well. Meanwhile, VP John Kanderka has 40 years of directly applicable experience in the energy and mineral sectors, serving as an officer in both public and private entities. The management team is complemented by a very strong board, which includes the former premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall and senior energy executives Mike Graham, Philip Hughes and James Baker

Company Highlights HEVI is capitalizing on the untapped potential of Saskatchewan’s helium resource

The Company has land rights to over 5 million acres with a pending application for 1 million additional acres, representing the largest land package held by a public company in North America.

HEVI’s Saskatchewan holdings put the Company in a natural resource-friendly province with a skilled local workforce and a supportive government

HEVI is focused on helium extraction in wells that have nitrogen as the carrier gas, creating an environmentally friendly operation that will also create a cost advantage during the extraction and liquefaction processes

HEVI’s land package contains significant helium targets created by radioactive decay; existing exploration data will help the Company select drill targets offering higher probabilities of success

The Company is led by an impressive management team with a combined 150 years of experience in resource development and executive leadership

Key Projects The Deadwood

Helium Evolution is targeting a geological formation known as The Deadwood Sand Reservoir for its initial exploration and development. Multiple drilling targets for near-term development have already been identified. Seismic data for these targets is undergoing analysis before drilling begins. Project Highlights: Existing Geophysical Data: Helium Evolution has acquired a significant amount of data, including well logs, aeromagnetic data, and seismic data to assess the best drill targets

Helium Evolution has acquired a significant amount of data, including well logs, aeromagnetic data, and seismic data to assess the best drill targets Simple Drilling Process: Drilling for helium is similar to conventional natural gas drilling, only requiring a vertical drill and does not require specialized equipment or fracture stimulation

Drilling for helium is similar to conventional natural gas drilling, only requiring a vertical drill and does not require specialized equipment or fracture stimulation Nitrogen Carrier Gas: Nitrogen is the primary carrier gas, allowing for environmentally-friendly venting and a cost advantage during extraction and liquification

Nitrogen is the primary carrier gas, allowing for environmentally-friendly venting and a cost advantage during extraction and liquification Nearby Wells: A nearby helium development, the Mankota Pool, has demonstrated a nitrogen-rich reserve boasting helium contents of 1.08 percent and has a nearby helium production facility

A nearby helium development, the Mankota Pool, has demonstrated a nitrogen-rich reserve boasting helium contents of 1.08 percent and has a nearby helium production facility Near- Term Drilling: Initial drilling is slated to begin Q2-Q3 2022 on 4 test wells chosen based on seismic data. Helium Evolution’s goal is to complete the drilling program and begin production of raw helium Q1-Q2 2023.