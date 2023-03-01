CanAlaska Stakes Large Athabasca Basin Land Position South of Key Lake Mine and Mill

Oil and Gas Investing News

Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Helium Evolution Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Upcoming Milestones

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide a corporate update that outlines the upcoming milestones and catalysts anticipated through the balance of the year, including those related to our Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "), seismic option agreement (the " Seismic Option Agreement ") and the seismic review option agreement (the " Seismic Review Option Agreement "), (collectively, the " Agreements ") with North American Helium (" NAH "), announced October 21, 2022.

"As HEVI continues to map out the upcoming operational milestones coming up through the balance of 2023, we have been able to maintain a strong cash and liquid asset base," said Greg Robb, CEO of HEVI. "Our numerous operational milestones related to drilling and seismic/shooting review activities by NAH are expected to support a steady stream of updates. The HEVI team has also been working hard to develop new prospects on our 100% working interest land, having recently acquired approximately 1,000km of 2D seismic trade data over our exploration acreage in the last six months. We remain excited about the prospect of realizing a commercial helium development on our expansive land base and continuing to benefit from our mutually beneficial farmout with NAH."

Farmout Agreement with NAH Continues to Progress

The key operational dates and catalysts pertaining to the Agreements with NAH are presented below, with certain future events predicated on past decisions as indicated. NAH currently has committed to a minimum of five, and up to eight potential wells that can be drilled and will be fully funded by NAH, along with the shooting and review of additional seismic data. These milestones and catalysts are supplemented by HEVI's internal activities related to exploration of the Company's 100% working interest lands, financial reporting and other corporate updates.

HEVI Milestones and Catalysts Through 2023 and Mid-2024

230301 HEVI NR image 1

The map below should be reviewed in concert with the table above and provides a visual characterization of the working areas and position of each block of land and referenced area.

230301 HEVI NR image 2

Details on Lobbying Activities for Flow-through Share Financing

HEVI and other helium developers, through a third-party, have been actively lobbying the Canadian Government to have helium be eligible under the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (the " CMETC ") and thereby helium be included as a resource eligible for flow-through share financing (" Flow-through "). A Flow-through share is a type of common share that permits the initial purchaser to claim a tax deduction for a portion of the amount invested, positioning companies who produce the eligible resources more attractive to investors.

Additionally, HEVI is aware that other third parties, such as PearTree Financial Services Ltd., have made similar submissions to the Canadian Government recommending that all 31 critical minerals identified by Natural Resources Canada, including helium, be eligible products under the CMETC and eligible for Flow-through. This is supported by the fact that all critical minerals are essential to Canada's economic and national security, and required for Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.

A decision on the matter is expected to be included in the April 2023 Federal Government Budget.

HEVI to Attend the 2023 North American Helium Conference

Greg Robb, CEO, and Pat Mills, COO, will be attending the 2023 North American Helium Conference in Denver, Colorado from March 22-23, 2023, to network, engage with stakeholders and peers, and hear more than 40 presentations covering all the latest industry trends and insights, including exploration methods, reservoir characteristics, markets, regulation, financing and more. Additional information on the conference, including a list of companies attending, can be found here .

2022 Financial and Operating Results to be Released

HEVI expects to release and file its 2022 full year financial and operating results on or around April 25, 2023. The news release and associated documents will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile and its website at heliumevolution.ca.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

HEVI is a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market, offering a compelling opportunity for investors.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO 		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations info@5qir.com | 403-705-5076


Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company's exploration plans, expected updates regarding the Company's activities, arrangements with NAH pursuant to the Agreements, timing and content of the April 2023 Federal Government Budget, attendance and activities at the North American Helium Conference, success and timing of drilling and exploration wells, NAH elections under the Seismic Option Agreement and the Seismic Review Option Agreement, timing of the release of 2022 financial and operating results and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; the Company and NAH may determine to amend the farmout agreement; new laws or regulations, or the failure of governments to adopt new laws or regulations, and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; the current COVID-19 pandemic; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fa4d17e-f18e-468d-88ef-4bb512f18ee0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59389872-56cb-4ceb-8e7d-9964ecd18318


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Helium EvolutionTSXV:HEVICritical Metals Investing
HEVI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on Seismic Acquisition and Second Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Pinto Creek 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The Second Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth, NAH informed HEVI that the Second Test Well will be abandoned. NAH is expected to select its third licenced location on HEVI lands (the " Third Test Well ") by March 31, 2023 and spud the Third Test Well before June 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Confirms Second Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the second well (the " Second Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 01-01-06-10W3M, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). The Second Test Well is situated 14 kilometres northwest of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota. Intermediate casing has been set on the Second Test Well and drilling will resume in Q1-2023 after the Christmas holiday season.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three and nine- month periods ended September 30, 2022, along with a corporate update on activities that have occurred subsequent to the end of the period.

For complete details of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Provides Update on First Farmout Well Drilled by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today provides an update on the first of two wells that will be drilled by year end 2022 (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan.

The First Test Well was drilled and fully funded by HEVI's farmout partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 , and June 28, 2022 ). After reaching total depth over the weekend, NAH has informed HEVI that the open hole portion of the First Test Well will be abandoned, but that NAH is electing to suspend the cased hole portion of the well to afford optionality and the ability to re-enter it at a later date, potentially to drill a sidetrack to another target. NAH is expected to spud its second licenced location on HEVI lands at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well ") in mid-December.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Confirms First Farmout Well Spud by North American Helium

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium (" NAH "), has spud the first well (the " First Test Well "), NAH Grasslands 13-30-2-8W3, on farmout lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a previously announced farmout arrangement (see press releases dated October 21, 2022 and June 28, 2022 ). This First Test Well is situated due south of the NAH helium discovery at Mankota.

Drilling at the 13-30 location is expected to take approximately 14 days to reach a total depth of 2,720 metres. Once drilling has concluded, the rig is expected to move to NAH's second licenced location at NAH 1-1-6-10W3 (the " Second Test Well "). Preliminary flow test results from the First Test Well are anticipated to be available before the end of December, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3332 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3332 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) at Booth #3332 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Acquires More Prospective Mineral Claims at Alces Lake and Reports Their 2023 Exploration Plans for Northern Saskatchewan

Appia Acquires More Prospective Mineral Claims at Alces Lake and Reports Their 2023 Exploration Plans for Northern Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional new mineral claims in the Alces Lake area, northwest Saskatchewan. The newly acquired prospective claims augment those already held by the Company as it moves forward with its development of a rare earth element (REE) resource at Alces Lake.

The Alces Lake claim block (Figure 1) now totals 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres); located approximately 50 kilometres east of Uranium City. The claims were staked on the basis of similar geological and geophysical signatures to the Company's current Alces Lake property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Marketing Consulting Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Marketing Consulting Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Equity.Guru Media Inc. ("EG") to initiate and provide marketing and consulting services pursuant to a Marketing Consulting Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by EG under the Agreement, the Company will pay EG a fee equal to CAD$13,333 per month. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of three (3) months (the "Initial Term"), and the Company has the ability to extend the Initial Term at its sole option for further six (6) or twelve (12) month extensions thereafter. If the Company doesn't exercise its option to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Appoints New Director

Aclara Appoints New Director

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Olivia Recart to Aclara's board of directors (the "Board"), following the unanimous approval by the existing members of the Board. Ms. Recart will also serve as Chair of the Sustainability Committee of the Board. Following the appointment of Ms. Recart, the Board will be comprised of 7 directors, 4 of whom are independent

"We are pleased to welcome Maria Olivia to the Aclara Board," said Eduardo Hochschild, Chairman of Aclara. "Maria Olivia's extensive ESG experience covering ethical production, sustainable supply chains, community and government relations, environmental matters and social value, will be invaluable to Aclara as we grow our business and pursue our mission to be the cleanest heavy rare earths producer in the world."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant of 1,748,000 stock options (the "Options") to various directors and consultants of the Company effective February 3, 2023. The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. All of the Options vested on their date of grant. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CAD$0.45 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the Option grant date. The exercise price of the Options was set as the closing trading price of the Shares on the Option grant date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation of additional high-grade gold assays (see Tables 1 and 2) and to provide a status update from its 6,000 metre exploration drilling program initiated in 2022 at its Midnight gold claim ("Midnight") located in Rossland, British Columbia (the "2022 Drilling Program"). The Rossland Gold Camp historically produced over 2.76 million ounces of recovered gold and 3.52 million ounces of recovered silver.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Updated Map Following Disputed Claims Mediation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Settlement of Claim Dispute with Arizona Lithium

Power Nickel Extends Nickel Mineralization In Multiple Holes on its Fall 2022 Drill Program

Related News

rare earth investing

Highly Experienced Global Commodities Marketing Executive Joins The RareX Board

rare earth investing

Appointment Of Exploration Manager To Advance Gascoyne Projects

Graphite Investing

Altech – Additional Information For Director Tunku Yaacob Kyhra Appendix 3Y

Resource Investing

CBM Pilot Project Passes Another Key Milestone

Lithium Investing

HMW Continues To Deliver With Positive Results At Santa Barbara

rare earth investing

Substantial New Body Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Confirmed At Cowalinya

Uranium Investing

Drilling Approvals For Picha Copper Project On Track Following Key DIA Approval

×