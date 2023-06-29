Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2023 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Robin E. Goad

164,474,223

96.20%

6,490,538

3.80%

Glen Koropchuk

164,080,958

95.97%

6,883,803

4.03%

John McVey

164,400,223

96.16%

6,564,538

3.84%

Mahendra Naik

163,799,553

95.81%

7,165,208

4.19%

David Ramsay

163,247,366

95.49%

7,717,395

4.51%

Edward Yurkowski

163,730,052

95.77%

7,234,709

4.23%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors and the re-approval of the rolling stock option plan. The presentation made at the Annual and Special Meeting is available on the Company's website.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Acquisition of Securities of Fortune Minerals Limited

Acquisition of Securities of Fortune Minerals Limited

LRC-AUN LLP ("LRC") announces that it has sold in a private transaction, 75,500,000 common shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (the "Company") at a price of approximately $0.01 per share (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, LRC beneficially owned 75,500,000 common shares, representing approximately 15.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares. LRC now owns zero shares.

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") were filed on May 19, 2023. The Company also filed its March 31, 2023, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The documents are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or through the Company's web site ( www.fortuneminerals.com ).

The filing of the documents constitutes the application to revoke the Cease Trade Order currently in effect on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) can now confirm that there will be a delay filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by the March 31, 2023 deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").

The audit is in progress and Fortune's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The auditors have provided an update on their progress and the Company expects a delay of approximately three weeks for completion of the audit. Receipt of the audit report is required for the Company to complete the Annual Filings.

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to provide an update of current activities toward development of the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project ") in Canada. The NICO Project consists of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a related refinery in Alberta where the Company will process concentrates from the mine to value added metals and chemicals. The vertically integrated NICO Project is an advanced development stage critical minerals asset that has received environmental assessment approval and the major mine permits for the facilities in the NWT. The NICO Project has also been assessed in positive Feasibility and Front-End Engineering and Design (" FEED ") studies that will be updated to reflect recent project optimizations and the new proposed refinery site.

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, the related certifying officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") may not be completed by the prescribed filing deadline, March 31, 2023 (the " Filing Deadline ").

A delay in completing the Annual Filings would be as a result of a delay in the commencement of the audit, however the Company has completed a private placement and has addressed its short-term cash requirements, and the audit is in progress. Following the commencement of the audit, the Company determined that the Annual Filings may not be completed by the Filing Deadline. Fortune applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") for the issuance of a management cease trade order (" MCTO ") in connection with the Company's possible delay in the Annual Filings. However, the OSC determined that it would not grant the Company's application because the request was made less than two weeks prior to the Filing Deadline. As a result, the Company anticipates that, in the event it is unable complete the Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline, the OSC would impose a failure to file cease trade order (" CTO ") pursuant to National Policy 11-207. A CTO would prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Toronto Stock Exchange. Once issued, the CTO will remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings are filed by the Company.

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") reports it has concluded an agreement with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company under which the Lac de Gras joint venture has been terminated and North Arrow has acquired Arctic's joint venture interest in the Lac de Gras Property, Northwest Territories. As a result, North Arrow retains a 100% interest in the Lac de Gras Property, including responsibility for the fully permitted exploration camp on the property.

This summer, North Arrow intends to evaluate the lithium potential of the property, particularly in the area of two spodumene pegmatite showings noted by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940's.

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's Exploration Team advances its key properties with one drill program just completed and three work programs planned and/or underway this summer

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.

"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

INFINITY STONE VENTURES APPROVED TO CROSS LIST ON UPSTREAM

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it has been approved to cross list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ "). Trading is anticipated to become available on Upstream July 6, 2023 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol " GEMS ".

The cross listing on Upstream is designed to provide Infinity Stone the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD; unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in the Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Initiates Airborne Survey for ALS GoldSpot's AI Drill Targeting at the Castle Project

The survey is an important step in the exploration process to discover new high-grade silver-cobalt vein structures.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") will be conducting an airborne Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System (M-PASS) developed by ALS GoldSpot Discoveries Ltd. (ALS GoldSpot") over large sections of its Castle Mine property in Northern Ontario.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Agreement re: Late Filing of Annual Financials

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Agreement re: Late Filing of Annual Financials

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Agreement regarding Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

The Company has today published the following announcement in Canada regarding the timing for release of its Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2023. This will not impact on the deadline for publishing the Financial Statements as required under AIM Rule 19.

