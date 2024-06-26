Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Corporate Update

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

EMU NL

EMU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2024 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Robin E. Goad

131,382,847

99.39%

806,875

0.61%

Glen Koropchuk

128,779,281

97.42%

3,410,441

2.58%

John McVey

131,412,995

99.41%

776,727

0.59%

Mahendra Naik

130,713,090

98.88%

1,476,632

1.12%

David Ramsay

129,852,490

98.23%

2,337,232

1.77%

Edward Yurkowski

131,309,561

99.33%

880,161

0.67%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the auditor of Fortune.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:

Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

For further information please contact:

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fortune MineralsFT:CATSX:FTBattery Metals Investing
FT:CA
Fortune Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fortune Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Initial C$1.25 million drawdown used to pay a C$1 million downpayment for the Alberta refinery site

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Government of Canada funding for additional engineering and test work to build on and complement activities being supported by the U.S. Department of Defense

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured additional funding from the Government of Canada to help advance the Company's 100%-owned, vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals asset in Canada (" NICO Project "). The Government of Canada has agreed to provide contribution funding for up to C$7.5 million to support 75% of the costs for additional engineering and test work, totalling approximately C$10 million through the Global Partnerships Initiative (" GPI "). Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") is the funding department for the GPI and Fortune will provide additional due-diligence information and complete a Contribution Agreement over the next few weeks. The objectives of the work being funded by NRCan are to build on and complement the programs being supported by the U.S. Department of Defense (" DoD ") through the Company's Defense Production Act (" DPA ") Title III award for US$6,380,555 (~C$8.74 million) (see the news releases also dated May 16, 2024). The total amount of non-dilutive funding that Fortune expects to receive from the U.S. and Canadian governments is approximately C$16.2 million. This important cross-border initiative is aligned with the Canada U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration to strengthen North American production of the metals needed in essential industries and new technologies to support the energy transition and the growing green economy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Expanding domestic production of cobalt for the battery supply chain & energy transition

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that the United States Department of Defense ( "DoD ") has awarded the Company a US$6,380,555 (~C$8.74 million) grant under the Defense Production Act (" DPA ") Title III program to expand the domestic capacity and production of cobalt for the battery and high strength alloy supply chains. This non-dilutive source of capital will allow Fortune to advance the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper development asset in Canada (" NICO Project ") toward a project construction decision.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Alberta Refinery site purchase option extended to mid-May

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of ore samples from the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") to SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. These ores will be used to conduct additional metallurgical testing and pilot work to validate recent optimizations and support detailed engineering and an updated Feasibility Study for the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in Canada (" NICO Project "). Intermediate test products produced from NICO Project ores and concentrates will also be blended with metal precipitates sourced from Rio Tinto's Kennecott Smelter in Utah to assess the feasibility of processing these materials to recover additional bismuth and cobalt at Fortune's planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (" Alberta Refinery "). Successful validation of the Fortune optimizations and processing of Rio Tinto precipitates would increase Critical Mineral production and revenues and reduce waste disposal costs for the planned Alberta Refinery.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Highlights:

  • Metallurgical work completed on representative oxide, transition and fresh rock composite samples ranging in grade from 2.36% Cg for fresh rock to 3.04% Cg for oxide samples.
  • Bond abrasion and work index testing show low to medium abrasion and low energy requirements.
  • Open circuit flotation tests resulted in excellent concentrates grade ranging from 94.4% Cg for fresh rock materials to 99.5% Cg for oxide samples with a simple flowsheet that maximizes graphite recovery and minimizes flake degradation.
  • The open circuit graphite recoveries were high, ranging between 87.5% and 91.5%.
  • Given the superior response of the oxide and transitional material, the next phase of work will investigate mining pit design to maximize processing of oxide and transitional material early in the project life and postpone mining of the fresh ore in order to decrease initial CAPEX, lower OPEX and target improved project economics.
  • The NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment results for BamaStar are scheduled for release in August 2024.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce successful results from the ongoing metallurgical process development program for the Bama Star graphite project in Alabama, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Blackbird Project ("Blackbird", or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Blackbird consists of twelve mineral claims staked in June 2024 on behalf of the Company, giving the Project a total area of approximately 11,628 hectares (28,733 acres). Blackbird is located approximately 70 kilometres (47 miles) north of LaRonge, Saskatchewan in a newly-emerging metallogenic district south of the historic Rottenstone Mine, which produced nickel, copper, gold and platinum group metals ("PGMs") from 1965 to 1969.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/214265_080a9ce3f4191aa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) announces a new program of trenching to extend known high grade gold mineralisation at Big Red Project, where prior trenching including mineralised widths of 9m @ 5.9g/t Au.

- A follow-up trenching program has been planned at the Big Red Gold Project, Queensland.

- Previous trenching at Big Red returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au, with gold mineralisation remaining open along strike.

- Interpreted strike length over Big Red currently exceeds 450m with probable further concealed extensions beneath sandy loam surficial cover.

- The Company's Gold projects are located in the Drummond Basin in central Queensland - an underdeveloped region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.

- A reassessment of two shuttered open pit gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.

- QXR has numerous gold and copper-gold targets which will be developed towards further drilling leading to potential production scenarios with updated permitting guidelines.

The trenching is an initial phase, prior to drilling, as part of a plan of reassessment around potentially reopening closed open pit gold mines and further drill targets with the aim of future gold production scenarios.

High Grade Gold in Trenches at Big Red Project

Gold trenching is planned to extend current high grade gold results in trenches at the Disney-Big Red Project (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Two elongate gold anomalous zones were defined over 650m and may extend up to 1200m long. Best historic trench results from hard rock at the base of trenches at Big Red were:

- Trench 1 - 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 35m wide. Large zone 80m @1.2 g/t Au

- Trench 2- 3m @ 2.2 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 13m wide. Large zone 28m @ 1.8 g/t Au

- Trench 4 - 2m @ 23 g/t Au with a mineralised zone 7m wide. Large zone 32m @ 1.7 g/t Au

These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022). Further trenching is planned to extend the current zone of high-grade gold mineralisation prior to a drilling program over a number of shallow targets. The Company believes the potential of Big Red may be similar to nearby Twin Hills deposit with 1.0Moz (23.1Mt@1.5g/t Au) incl 49m @5.2g/tAu and Lone Sister 0.48Moz (12.5Mt@1.2g/t Au) incl. 28m @45.2g/t Au (c.f. ASX GBZ announcement 5 Dec 2022, 28 Apr 2023, 9 Jun 2023) Reassessment of Open Pit Gold Mines A reassessment of the potential of past open pit gold mines is underway. The two open cut mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, were closed when gold was less than A$500/oz. Drilling data by QXR and previous explorers shows potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has excellent potential for a gold discovery at Big Red in Queensland, which will be followed-up in the planned trenching program and followed later by a drill program, previously delayed due to inclement weather. Nearby closed open pit gold mines were operating at much lower gold prices and show potential for future production as part of a reassessment of their potential."

Next Steps

Trenching

A new program of trenching at Big Red Project (Disney) is an initial phase to extend two north-east trending elongate zones previously encountered in QXR trenches with high grade gold results occurring over a strike length of 650 metres. The zones may potentially be up to 1200m long based on past soil sampling and geophysics (magnetic low zones within magnetic highs). Mineralised widths included 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au in trenches (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021, 16 Feb 2022). Quartz breccias show textures similar to gold producing zones elsewhere in the region.

Drill targets

Revised drill targets will be generated from the trenching results, merged with geophysical data. These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022).

Resource models

Updated resource modelling for Belyando and Lucky Break have been commissioned. Both mines show potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.

Background

QXR holds nearly 100,000 hectares of leases in the Drummond Basin of central Queensland - an underdeveloped region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces. Gold mineralisation is largely related to intrusives into the region with the largest producer - Pajingo (ex-Newmont) having produced 3.4 Moz since 1986 and was instrumental in the creation of gold miner Evolution when they purchased the mine from Newmont (Newcrest).

The QXR leases show potential for epithermal gold and porphyry related copper gold deposits and include two historical open pit gold mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, that were last producing when the gold price was under A$500/oz. QXR holds 85,800 Ha of exploration leases on a 100% basis and 11,500 Ha (70%QXR) in a JV with private company, Zamia Resources.

QXR has previously defined a potential new discovery at the Disney-Big Red project with trenching returning high grade gold intercepts and a drill ready target with considerable extension potential (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Multiple unexplored targets exist with epithermal gold and porphyry related Copper-Gold targets. QXR also holds the Anthony molybdenum deposit with potential copper and gold extensions nearby, related to c.450 million year old Devonian-Carboniferous intrusives and volcanics (490-400 Ma).

Shuttered Gold Mines

Belyando is adjacent to the highway, 70km northwest of Clermont in QLD's Central Goldfield. The pit was mined from 1989 to 1993 within oxide and transition ore to approx. 60m depth yielding 85,850 oz Au, initially from CIP processing with recoveries c.72% and later from heap leaching. Gold was sold forward in 1989 at A$470/oz Four parallel ore shoots >1.8g/t Au within a lower grade halo above 0.5 g/t Au. Drilled to 150m and open at depth down plunge and laterally. Extensions to the north west confirmed by industry experts from prior drilling, lying within a radiometric anomaly. Parallel mineralised features may exist as well.

Lucky Break is adjacent to the highway, 85km northwest of Clermont in QLD's Central Goldfield. The shear hosted lode gold style mineralisation was mined in the pit from 1987 to 1988 within oxide only to approx. 15m depth yielding 90 Kt of ore at a diluted head grade of 2.4 g/t Au for approx. 6,900 oz Au. Extensions identified down dip and to the south and north in drilling together with a parallel mineralised feature to the east (sparsely drilled), lying within a radiometric anomaly (ASX announcement 13 July 2021). Results included 2m @ 8.98 g/t Au, from 4m down hole in LB220 including 1m @ 11.55 g/t Au.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0P98BLSG



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" and the "Company") announces an update on its exploration plans for its Uranium prospective Catley Lake & Centennial East properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Construction Update, and the Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3 for its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Construction Update, and the Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3 for its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil

Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Highlights:

  • Final payment of land purchase for Phase 1 Plant and Operations.
  • Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3. All mining and environmental licenses/permits are approved and in-hand for the future phased, modular expansion of Santa Cruz graphite production up to 50,000 tonnes/year.
  • Phase 1 construction is on schedule for substantial completion by the end of June 2024 followed by a 6-week plant commissioning and ramp-up period. Commercial sales are planned to start in September 2024. Name plate production capacity is expected to be reached in Q4 2024.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce the final payment of the previously announced (Aug. 02, 2022) land purchase required for construction of the Phase 1 mine and plant facilities. The farm totals approximately 325 hectares and is where all the plant facilities, mine and infrastructure installations are required for the first three years of operations at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Bahia, Brazil

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes at Liberty Lithium Brine

QX Resources Ltd Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes at Liberty Lithium Brine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) can confirm that the Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, is a large brine basin with numerous brine aquifers, shown in downhole sampling and geophysics in the second hole of the Company's two-hole diamond drill program (Table 1*).

- Drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA, with brine intersected over 400 m vertically.

o Geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada, with encouraging initial lithium assay results, aquifers and salinity.

- Lithium brine specialists have proposed additional drilling to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, in a more favourable setting, further west of recent drilling.

- Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA, including with Stardust who aim to IPO in June.

- QXR and IG Lithium Option Agreements are being amended to facilitate undertaking further drilling.

- QXR aims to provide an update soon on progress with gold exploration in Queensland.

Porous conglomerates saturated with brines were intersected beneath fine grained lake sediments with sandy layers. The geology intersected is very encouraging as it is similar to the producing sequences of Clayton Valley Nevada, where Albemarle's producing lithium brine deposit is located. Detailed downhole geophysics together with initial downhole brine sampling (packer sampling) shows increasing salinity with depth, together with large brine volumes, both encouraging for discovering a potentially economic lithium brine deposit in the properties.

Although the maximum lithium assay values were 50mg/l Li over 15 metres near the base of hole #2 (Table 2*), the salinity and conductivity increased with depth, at levels similar to known producers. Ingress of fresh water into the aquifers may explain the lower lithium values in drill holes #1 and #2 being located close to a range front fault on the edge of the basin. These initial holes were located near the edge of the basin in part for logistics and access reasons as well as the surface lithium anomaly.

Hole #2 also intersected thick porous brine horizons - critical for future success- which is considered encouraging, together with the geological similarity to Clayton Valley NV (Albemarle's Silver Peak mine). These similarities include basal porous conglomerate units containing brine beneath finer grained lake sediments.

However, the best producing horizons at Clayton Valley are tuff units within the sediment package which have not been intersected in drillholes to date, but which outcrop 4km to the southwest of hole #2 (Figure 4*).

Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting. Lithium brine specialists have advised additional drilling is required to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, based on lab results to date.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has defined a new large scale brine basin, saturated with brines, at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. A large near-surface brine field with lithium potential is rare to date in the USA. The geological setting, with conglomerates loaded with brines, is similar to Albemarle's producing deposit. We are yet to find tuff horizons similar to Clayton Valley, which are the best brine aquifers - although they do outcrop nearby, suggesting they may exist within the basin. Surface and downhole geophysics make it compelling for further drilling to the west, in the centre of the basin under deeper sediments, which may intersect higher grade lithium brine, compared to the drilling to date."

Next Steps

Applications for further drillholes were submitted some time ago. To provide operational flexibility, an amended drill program has been submitted to regulators for approval. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for testwork with selected direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers, as well as with lithium refiner Stardust Power Inc, with whom QXR holds at Letter of Intent (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). Stardust expects to list on NASDAQ in June via a c.US$490m deal and then plans to build a lithium refinery in Oklahoma.

Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA.

QXR and IG Lithium are currently discussing amendments to the Option Agreements to facilitate the undertaking of further drilling.

Background

The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers contiguous claims over 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (Figure 1*). The Company entered an Option to Purchase Agreement and an Operating Agreement (Option Agreements) to earn a 75% interest in the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, from vendor IG Lithium LLC (ASX announcement 5 October 2023). Based on results received to date, the Company is currently in discussion with IG Lithium regarding potential renegotiation of the Option Agreements to allow a longer period of time to conduct additional drilling prior to any future commitments.

Two vertical diamond drill holes were completed (369m & 443 metres depth), spaced 4km apart (Figure 2, 3*).

Holes were centred over an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly and significant MT geophysical target, interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Brine horizons were intersected in both holes with numerous brine aquifers intersected in drillhole #2 (ASX announcement 8 Feb 2024).

QXR entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the lithium brines from the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. The parties intend to evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products, dependent on results, on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). The Company plans to share the results of the two hole drill program with Stardust as part of ongoing discussions.

Drillholes

Drillhole #1 (LLD23001) was completed at 369 metres depth. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole. An interpretation is that the drillhole went through the range front fault at 249m depth.

Drillhole #2 (LLD24002) was completed at 433 metres depth, located 4km to the south of drillhole #1. Both drillholes were centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes were positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples. An interpretation is that the drillhole went through the range front fault at 370m depth.

Figures 5 shows the increase in lithium and chloride concentration in brine with increasing depth. Figures 6-8* show interpretations of the possible geology on MT geophysical lines and the location of proposed drill holes.

The location of the proposed drill holes is also shown in Figure 9*.

Recommendations

Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting, and others who have closely reviewed the geological setting of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Their recommendations included additional drilling further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, based on lab results to date. Surface and downhole geophysics suggests that the basin is angled to the west with deeper sediments and brines to the west of recent drilling. Further, the geochemistry of the brine samples may suggest an ingress of fresh water into the aquifers, resulting in lower lithium grade in the two holes drilled to date, as the holes were drilled adjacent to a range front fault with significant fresh water inflows into the basin, along the basin edge.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C58T0H5U



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Fortune Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fortune Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

SAGE POTASH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS OF A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBER, STRATEGIC OPERATIONS PARTNER AND GLOBAL FINANCE & TRADE PARTNER

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Related News

Potash Investing

SAGE POTASH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS OF A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBER, STRATEGIC OPERATIONS PARTNER AND GLOBAL FINANCE & TRADE PARTNER

Base Metals Investing

Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Gold Investing

Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

Uranium Investing

Strong Intercepts Confirm Significant Production Potential at Gould’s Dam

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

×