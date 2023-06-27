Labyrinth Receives $796,000 Refund From Quebec Government

FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company driven to fight cancer and improve patients' lives, announces that it has received approval from FDA on its pivotal registrational study design for Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

FDA has approved the study design, the primary and secondary endpoints, and patient population in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal registration clinical study. The study will include advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who have exhausted all other treatment options.

The trial will be a randomized, open-label study comparing the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen with an immune check point inhibitor in one arm with treatment of physicians' choice in another arm in advanced metastatic breast cancer. A third smaller arm with the Bria-IMT™ regimen alone will be included in the study to address FDA's combination drug assessment requirements. Upon achieving statistically significant milestones, BriaCell may apply for full approval of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen following the Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) filing process.

"FDA approval of our study design represents a major milestone towards our goal of making a huge impact in the lives of advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who have failed currently approved therapies," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO.

"We are extremely grateful that the FDA Office of Oncologic Diseases has approved our strategy and has provided us with a route to accelerate the development of our novel immunotherapy in this difficult-to-treat patient population. A successful study may significantly transform the approach to treat advanced breast cancer," added Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "We are working closely with FDA to further accelerate the development of our lead candidate and eventual market authorization."

Patient recruitment and dosing will commence in summer 2023.

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing novel treatments that boost the ability of the body's own cancer fighting cells to destroy cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .
Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including in relation to (i) the possibility of accelerated approval, (ii) eligibility of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen with a checkpoint inhibitor for BLA filing, (iii) the ability of the study to achieve statistically significant improvement in patient survival compared with treatment of physicians' choice, (iv) eventual market authorization for BriaCell's lead candidate, and (v) the timing of patient recruitment and dosing are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

  • Special Shareholder Meeting to be Held in July 2023

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (" BriaCell " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement dated May 24, 2023 with BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (" SpinCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which certain pre-clinical pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the " SpinCo Assets "), will be spun-out to SpinCo by way of a court approved statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

BriaCell Closes $4 Million Strategic Investment by Prevail Partners, LLC at US$8.63 per Share

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the previously-announced strategic investment by Prevail Partners, LLC (" Prevail Partners ") in the Company (the " Investment "), in accordance with a stock purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and Prevail Partners on May 12, 2023. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 463,408 common shares (the " Shares ") to Prevail Partners (the " Issuance ") at a price per Share of US$8.63 for aggregate gross proceeds of US$4 million.

BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

  • Prevail Partners, LLC to purchase 463,408 BriaCell common shares at a price of $8.63 for gross proceeds of $4 million, representing a 20% premium to the trailing thirty (30) trading day VWAP.
  • Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. to act as Contract Research Organization (CRO) for BriaCell's upcoming pivotal study, expected to commence in 2023.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that the Company has signed a Master Service and Technology Agreement ("MSTA") agreement with Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. ("InfoWorks"), a Philadelphia, PA based Contract Research Organization (CRO), to provide clinical services and technologies for BriaCell's upcoming pivotal study in advanced metastatic breast cancer. Services include clinical site coordination, project management, clinical monitoring and pharmacovigilance (safety management) services, and the use of InfoWork's integrated real-time data analytics platform, The Single Interface ® for clinical support and real-time data analysis.

BriaCell Presents Positive Data Demonstrating Survival and Clinical Benefits in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at the 2023 AACR

  • 15 of 18 patients remain alive of those recruited since the study reopened in 2021.
  • Longer than expected patient survival data highlights tolerability and clinical effectiveness of BriaCell's combination treatment.
  • The Bria-IMT combination regimen activated the immune system even in anergic patients with very weak immune systems.
  • Continued positive clinical data suggests more meaningful survival and clinical benefits in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is presenting positive clinical data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in four poster sessions during the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 14 19, 2023 at Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida.

"Our data highlights the potential clinical value of the Bria-MT™ regimen in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer after receiving multiple prior therapies," said Carmen Calfa, M.D., of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Principal Clinical Investigator, and co-author of the study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with PD-1 inhibitors pembrolizumab and retifanlimab. "These results are promising and the fact that patients have had a great quality of life thus far is remarkable. We are hopeful that this novel immunotherapy proves to be an effective therapy for our patients."

BriaCell Announces Intention to Spin-Out Certain Pre-Clinical Assets into a Newly Created "SpinCo" Entity whereby Shareholders to Receive One New Share of "SpinCo" in Addition to Each Current Share of BriaCell Already Held

  • SpinCo Assets (SpinCo) includes Bria-TILsRx™, and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer.
  • SpinCo's goal is to potentially accelerate the development of its assets, and to create value.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces today that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a potential reorganization (the "Transaction") that would result in the spin-out of certain pre-clinical pipeline assets of the Company, specifically Bria-TILsRx™, and PKCδ inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (collectively, the "SpinCo Assets") to an unlisted corporation to own the SpinCo Assets ("SpinCo"). On closing of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the SpinCo Assets will be majority-owned, controlled, and governed by BriaCell and owned by BriaCell shareholders of record who will receive SpinCo Shares as defined herein.

FDA GRANTS FULL APPROVAL FOR BLINCYTO® TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE-POSITIVE B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Conversion From Accelerated to Full Approval

Reinforces BLINCYTO as Standard of Care for Patients With Minimal Residual Disease at Baseline After Remission

black blocks spelling "ETF" on a brown desk

5 Small Biotech ETFs (Updated 2023)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small biotech ETFs for investors to consider. They were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of June 5, 2023. All other figures were also current as of that date.

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE GOLDMAN SACHS 44TH ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday June 14, 2023. Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors, and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.Amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

metal bull and bear figurines in the foreground with the letters "etf" in the background

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2023

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets. Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on May 31, 2023, and all data was current as of that time.

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW LUMAKRAS® CODEBREAK 200 CNS DATA AT ASCO 2023

LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) Demonstrated Delayed Time to CNS Progression, Longer CNS PFS and Higher Intracranial ORR vs Docetaxel in Post-Hoc Analysis of Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 Trial

LUMAKRAS Shows Improved PFS vs Docetaxel Across Key Co-Alteration Subgroups in the Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 Study

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW SCIENTIFIC AND CLINICAL RESEARCH ACROSS ITS DIVERSE ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO AND PIPELINE AT ASCO 2023

New LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) Data From First Study Evaluating Intracranial Efficacy of a KRAS G12C Inhibitor Versus Docetaxel in Treated KRAS G12C-Mutated Advanced NSCLC

Additional Analyses from DeLLphi-300 Highlight Safety and Clinical Efficacy of Tarlatamab, an Investigational First-in-Class BiTE ® Immunotherapy, in Patients with SCLC With Treated and Stable Brain Metastases

