BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. to Existing Shareholders

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (" BriaCell " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announces that the Company has closed the previously announced plan of arrangement spinout transaction (the " Arrangement ") pursuant to which certain pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the " SpinCo Assets "), were spun-out to BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (" SpinCo "), resulting in a 23 rd owned subsidiary of the Company with the remaining 13 rd held by BriaCell shareholders (" BriaCell Shareholders ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, SpinCo has acquired the entire right and interest in and to the SpinCo Assets in consideration for the issuance by SpinCo to the Company of SpinCo common shares. Under the terms of the Arrangement, for each BriaCell share held immediately prior to closing, BriaCell Shareholders receive one (1) common share of SpinCo, and one (1) new common share of BriaCell (retiring their old share) having the same terms and characteristics as the existing BriaCell common shares. The Company will remain listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and Toronto Stock Exchange, and SpinCo is an unlisted reporting issuer in Canada.

Computershare Investor Services Inc. (" Computershare ") will forward replacement certificates to each Company shareholder that is entitled to receive certificates, representing their allotted number of SpinCo common shares and BriaCell common shares in accordance with the Arrangement. Letters of transmittal have been mailed to registered holders of BriaCell common shares, which must be completed and returned to Computershare together with the share certificates of BriaCell common shares at the address specified in the letter of transmittal in order for Company shareholders to receive common shares of SpinCo and new common shares of BriaCell. A copy of the letter of transmittal is also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

EARLY WARNING

As noted above, immediately following the closing of the Arrangement, the Company controls 2/3 rd of the SpinCo common shares representing approximately 66.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of SpinCo.

As a result of the Arrangement, there are approximately 47,945,178 SpinCo common shares issued and outstanding. The Corporation now beneficially owns or controls approximately 31,963,452 SpinCo common shares, representing 2/3 rd of the issued and outstanding SpinCo common shares.

The Company expects the new BriaCell common shares to begin trading on or about September 5, 2023, under the symbol "BCT".

For further details on the Arrangement and the business of SpinCo following the Arrangement, please refer to the Company's proxy statement dated July 24, 2023 which was mailed to its shareholders and filed on the Company's SEDAR profile available at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, on August 31, 2023.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and be available under BriaCell's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://BriaCell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding BriaCell and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of management of BriaCell and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management of BriaCell believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting BriaCell and SpinCo. Although BriaCell has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and BriaCell does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to BriaCell, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@BriaCell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


BCT:CA
BriaCell
TSX:BCT

BriaCell


BriaCell Accepts Letter of Intent from Weill Cornell Medicine Outlining Plans to Initiate a Clinical Trial of Bria-IMT in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer

BriaCell Accepts Letter of Intent from Weill Cornell Medicine Outlining Plans to Initiate a Clinical Trial of Bria-IMT in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces that it has accepted a letter of intent from Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, Director of Breast Medical Oncology and Associate Director of Precision Medicine in the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine, outlining the parties' plans and commitment, upon regulatory approval, to initiate a Phase 2 investigator-initiated clinical study to evaluate BriaCell's novel immunotherapy, Bria-IMT™, in combination with a check point inhibitor (CPI), in early stage, newly diagnosed, high-risk triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients in the neoadjuvant setting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

  • Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the spinout of BriaPro Therapeutics (Spinco) which includes specific pipeline assets including Bria-TILsRx and and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer
  • Share reorganization expected to take place immediately prior to the closing of the Arrangement on or about August 31, 2023

briacell therapeutics corp. (TSX: BCT, Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (" BriaCell " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that at a special meeting held today (the " Meeting "), shareholders of BriaCell (" BriaCell Shareholders ") approved a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") approving the previously-announced plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") pursuant to which certain pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the " SpinCo Assets "), will be spun-out to BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (" SpinCo "), resulting in a 23 owned subsidiary of the Company upon closing of the Arrangement with the remaining 13 held by BriaCell shareholders. In addition, BriaCell Shareholders also approved the adoption of a rolling 15% stock option plan of SpinCo (the " SpinCo Option Plan Resolution ") and the grant of certain stock options granted by BriaCell in August 2022 (the " Option Issuance Resolution " and, together with the Spinco Option Plan Resolution and the Arrangement Resolution, the " Resolutions "), all as further described in the proxy statement of the Company dated July 24, 2023 (the " Proxy Statement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

  • NCI award (non-dilutive grant) further validates novel personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy approach; and may facilitate future non-dilutive funding opportunities

 briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the United States federal government's principal agency for cancer research and training, has awarded the Company a research grant to advance its platform of personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapies for cancer.

The grant award of non-dilutive funds is titled "An off-the-shelf tumor cell vaccine with HLA-matching alleles for the personalized treatment of advanced solid tumors". The Company intends to use the funds for the development of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's novel personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapies for advanced metastatic breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company driven to fight cancer and improve patients' lives, announces that it has received approval from FDA on its pivotal registrational study design for Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

FDA has approved the study design, the primary and secondary endpoints, and patient population in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal registration clinical study. The study will include advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who have exhausted all other treatment options.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

  • Special Shareholder Meeting to be Held in July 2023

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (" BriaCell " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement dated May 24, 2023 with BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (" SpinCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which certain pre-clinical pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the " SpinCo Assets "), will be spun-out to SpinCo by way of a court approved statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

