Overview
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX, BCTXW;TSX:BCT) is a clinical phase biotechnology company developing innovative immunotherapies for treating cancer.
At the forefront of cancer treatments, immunotherapies boost the ability of the body's own cancer-fighting cells to destroy cancerous tumors. Immunotherapies also have low-toxicity, making it easier for patients to undergo treatment. Most importantly, they may offer better efficacy and less chance of recurrence for many cancer patients. In a report released by Research and Markets, the global immuno-oncology market is expected to reach US$135 billion by 2024. BriaCell continues to uncover opportunities in this space with its innovative technologies.
With a recently-awarded Fast Track status from the FDA, BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, is an immunotherapy currently being developed to treat advanced breast cancer, which is the expected cause of over 43,000 deaths in the US in 2022. Bria-IMT™achieved positive proof of concept, showing outstanding safety and efficacy data. Importantly, preliminary efficacy data was similar, or superior to, those of other approved breast cancer drugs when they were at a similar stage of clinical development. After significant success, BriaCell received FDA Fast Track designation for this targeted immunotherapy approach.
BriaCell currently has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte's development portfolio with BriaCell's drug candidates in advanced breast cancer patients.
BriaCell has been dosing patients in a Phase I/IIa combination study of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab provided under corporate collaboration with Incyte. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.
BriaCell is also developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient, without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to match over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense, and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies
In November 2020, BriaCell announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI, Center for Cancer Research), part of the National Institutes of Health, to investigate key aspects of novel off-the-shelf personalized therapeutics for cancer.
BriaCell's management team comprises a team of experienced industry leaders involved in the approval of over a dozen drugs.
The Cancer Immunotherapy Space
There are a number of challenges that cancer immunotherapy treatments face. Approved immunotherapies work in 20 to 30 percent of patients. They depend on the patient's weakened immune system; and, in some cases, can cause autoimmune disease.
Other challenges include the lack of effectiveness of cancer immunotherapies to treat some solid tumors or blood cancers, since they only work in certain types of cancer and not in others. Additionally, other effective personalized immunotherapies such as PROVENGE® and CAR-T need to be individually manufactured for each patient. This means a complex and time-consuming manufacturing process, which is extremely expensive and might make the therapies commercially unsuccessful.
In response to these challenges, BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer, which has been estimated to have caused over 43,000 deaths in the US in 2022.
The off-the-shelf approach means that the treatments are pre-manufactured and the patient will be able to receive personalized, targeted treatment using an easy and common human leukocyte antigen (HLA) test on their saliva sample. This approach is quick, relatively inexpensive, and avoids the complex manufacturing process associated with other personalized immunotherapy treatments. This approach is the first of its kind for advanced breast cancer.
Bria-IMT™
Bria-IMT™, BriaCell's lead product candidate, is derived from a specific breast cancer cell line. It is genetically engineered to release granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a substance that activates the immune system. BriaCell believes that Bria-IMT™ helps the body to stimulate cancer-fighting T-cells, cells that directly attack tumor cells, and B-cells that produce anti-tumor antibodies.
Source: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
Proof-of-concept clinical trials
The first clinical trial used the original unmodified breast cancer cell line, with low dose cyclophosphamide and GM-CSF to boost the immune response. Fourteen patients were treated and produced impressive results, including no severe drug-related side-effects and a median survival rate in patients after treatment of about twice what was expected.
The second clinical trial used Bria-IMT™ (the original cell line – modified to produce GM-CSF, a stimulator of the immune system), along with low dose cyclophosphamide and interferon-alpha, in four advanced-stage cancer patients. The treatment was tolerated very well with few side effects. The median overall survival was much longer than expected. The study also had one patient that responded extremely well to the treatment, with an approximately 90 percent tumor reduction in breast cancer as well as disappearance of the cancer from the lungs and soft tissues.
Source: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
After the treatment stopped, as required by the study, the patient's breast cancer returned and had spread to the patient's brain, lungs, and other sites. Importantly, the patient was treated again with Bria-IMT™ and the tumors were reduced at multiple sites, even in the brain. This patient-matched Bria-IMT™ for HLA genes which are used to match patients to tissues in tissue transplantation, such as for kidney transplants.
Phase I/IIa proof-of-concept study with Bria-IMT™: 2017 to 2018
BriaCell completed a Phase IIa study of Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer in 23 patients that were heavily pre-treated (listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947
) and released their initial data
in September 2018. Bria-IMT™ treatment was safe and well-tolerated, with several instances of tumor reduction observed in certain patients sharing a key biomarker (HLA match) with Bria-IMT™. Most importantly, initial efficacy data was similar or superior to those of other advanced or approved drugs for breast cancer when they were at a similar stage of clinical development. Based on the recent findings related to the mechanism of action of Bria-IMT™, and the potential to produce intensified anti-tumor activity when used in combination with certain drugs, the company is now conducting the combination study of Bria-IMT™ with retifanlimab. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026
.
Immune checkpoint inhibitors include anti-PD-1 antibodies, such as pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®, manufactured by Merck & Co.). More recently, Incyte's retifanlimab, also an anti-PD-1 antibody, is designed to neutralize immune suppression in cancer patients. The significance of immune checkpoints has been recognized by the Nobel committee by awarding Drs. Honjo and Allison with the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
BriaCell believes that Bria-IMT™ can exert additive, or synergistic, tumor-directed effects with checkpoint inhibitors like KEYTRUDA®. Initial safety data for the combined approach shows that it is very safe and well-tolerated by patients. Early efficacy data for the first eleven advanced breast cancer patients dosed with Bria-IMT™, in combination with KEYTRUDA®, suggested strong additive or synergistic effects on tumor regression (shrinkage). This included complete resolution of an “eye-bulging” tumor in an advanced breast cancer patient who had failed many prior treatments.
Source: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
BriaCell hypothesizes that checkpoint inhibitors act by “awakening" a component of the immune system, while Bria-IMT™ “puts the foot on the gas" of the immune system, which may lead to more powerful anti-tumor activity.
BriaCell Therapeutics' Collaboration with Incyte Corporation
In April 2019, BriaCell and Incyte Corporation formed a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell plan to evaluate novel combinations of compounds from Incyte's development portfolio with Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer patients. BriaCell is currently enrolling and dosing advanced breast cancer patients in its Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with Incyte’s checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, under a corporate collaboration with Incyte. The goal of the program is to remove cancer-induced suppression of the immune system — taking the “foot off the brakes" that cancer puts on the immune system and stimulating an immune response with the Bria-IMT™ — putting the “foot on the gas". This is expected to allow the immune system to attack the cancer in a targeted way with the help of Bria-IMT™. Recently awarded Fast Track status by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.
Bria-OTS™
BriaCell is using a simple saliva testthat would allow for a personalized pre-made treatment for each patient based on the presence of certain biomarkers (HLA type), contrasting non-responder and responder patients. BriaCell is characterizing the molecular fingerprint of the responder patients, identifying them through the saliva test.
Source: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
The Bria-OTS™ treatment is based on genetically engineered, pre-manufactured immunotherapies — each containing a specific HLA type — which can be selectively administered to patients based on the patient's HLA type. BriaCell is developing 15 unique HLA types that will allow for the treatment of over 99 percent of advanced-staged breast cancer patients. This approach provides customized cancer immunotherapy for each individual patient, without requiring personalized manufacturing.
Bria-OTS™ is expected to provide the patient with fast, safe, and effective personalized cancer immunotherapy treatment that can be ordered readily.
Company Highlights
- July 2022: BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy
- June 2022: BriaCell Enters Research Agreement to Identify Novel Targets for Cancer Treatment
- April 2022: BriaCell receives FDA fast-track approval for targeted breast cancer immunotherapy.
- February 2022: BriaCell appoints renowned oncologist, Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore as chief medical officer, appoints immunologist Dr. Alexander Kharazi to its advisory board, and adds two clinical trial sites to accelerate patient enrollment.
- December 2021: BriaCell announces insiders' intention to purchase up to 10 percent of public market securities.
- September 2021: BriaCell announces securities buyback to purchase up to 10 percent of common shares and up to 10 percent of listed warrants.
- July 2021: BriaCell Phase I/IIa clinical trial combination study in advanced breast cancer patients opens for enrollment.
- June 2021: BriaCell Therapeutics announces closing of US$27.2 million private placement
- June 2021: BriaCell Reports 12.0 months overall survival benefit in advanced breast cancer; 100 percent resolution of ‘eye-bulging’ tumor
- February 2021: BriaCell announces closing of US$25 million public offering and listing on NASDAQ.
- August 2022: Briacell secured an exclusive license from University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) to develop and commercialize Soluble CD80 (sCD80) as a biologic agent for the treatment of cancer.
- September 2022: Briacell signed an agreement with Caris Life Sciences to develop immunotherapies that are personalized for each patient by expanding patient outreach and molecular profiling.
Key Management Team
Dr. William V. Williams - President and Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Williams is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 35 years of industry and academic expertise, including significant clinical management in multinational pharmaceutical companies. He has served as BriaCell’s president and CEO since October 2016. Previously, Dr. Williams was appointed as vice president of exploratory development at Incyte, from 2005 to 2016 and vice president of clinical pharmacology and experimental medicine at GlaxoSmithKline. Dr. Williams evaluated numerous molecules in clinical studies in various therapeutic areas including oncology. Dr. Williams earned his bachelor’s of science in chemistry and biotechnology from MIT and his medical doctorate from Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Williams is the named author of over 130 peer reviewed publications, over 15 patents, has been involved in 11 drug approvals, and dozens of investigational drug investigations.
Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore - Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Del Priore is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience in research, drug development, and clinical trials management. His experience includes serving as a biotech chief medical officer, and a national director at the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA). Dr. Del Priore has also served as faculty at Indiana University School of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, and New York University School of Medicine. He has authored numerous publications, was named on several patents, and was listed among the “Best Doctors” by the US News & World Report. Dr. Del Priore regularly appears in various media outlets as a key opinion leader (KOL) in oncology. He has been involved in eight drug approvals.
Miguel A. Lopez-Lago – Chief Scientific Officer
Since 2000, Dr. Lopez-Lago has been working as a cancer scientist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York (MSKCC). Specifically, he has investigated various aspects of tumor biology, including the development of targeted therapies for mesothelioma and the characterization of the biological mechanisms underlying cancer metastasis. More recently, Dr. Lopez-Lago has been interested in the study of the tumor immune-microenvironment and in the development of immunotherapies for thoracic cancers using chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell technologies. Since 2013, Dr. Lopez-Lago has been working as senior research scientist at MSKCC. He received a bachelor of science degree in biosciences and his doctorate in molecular biology from Santiago of Compostela University, Spain.
Jamieson Bondarenko - Chairman of the Board
Jamieson Bondarenko is an active investor and provides strategic capital markets and corporate development advice to early-stage life sciences companies through his merchant capital company, JGRNT Capital. Bondarenko was most recently principal, managing director, equity capital markets at Eight Capital. His previous roles include equity capital markets and investment banking positions at Dundee Capital, Wellington West Capital, and HSBC Securities. Jamieson is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and a chartered market technician.