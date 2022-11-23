Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 27, 2022

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. A total of 23,250,379 common shares were voted, representing 13.39% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

• The number of directors of the Company was set at five (5) and shareholders approved the re- election of David W. Smalley, Peter J. Hawley, Luc Pelchat, Louis Martin and Patrick Donovan.

• Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:
info@fabledcopper.org

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728108/Fabled-Copper-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the Area West of the Toro Vein Which Contains up to 10.55% Copper

Fabled Copper Reports on the Area West of the Toro Vein Which Contains up to 10.55% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the Brad Vein Area with Values as High as 16.05% Copper

Fabled Copper Reports on the Brad Vein Area with Values as High as 16.05% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Presents Preliminary Underground LIDAR Survey Findings

Fabled Copper Presents Preliminary Underground LIDAR Survey Findings

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it has received preliminary data from the 2002 underground LIDAR Survey conducted in August 2022 on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Secures Underground Adits

Fabled Copper Secures Underground Adits

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that from mid-June - Early September 2022 they were successful in securing 4 adit entrances on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that in August 2022 the legacy site clean-up was successfully accomplished under time and under budget on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $1,392,749.92

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has oversubscribed its non-brokered private placement announced on October 28th, 2022., by issuing a total of 9,246,154 flow-through units and 1,734,090 non flow-through units for total proceeds of $ 1,392,749.92

Each flow-through unit priced at 13 cents consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non flow-through common share ("Warrant Shares") at a price of 25 cents for a period of 24 month following the closing date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Closes Financing Adding Over $4 Million Dollars; Looks to Expand the Drill Program at Nisk, its High Grade Nickel Sulfide Project, From 5000 Metres to 12,500-15,000 Metres

Power Nickel Closes Financing Adding Over $4 Million Dollars; Looks to Expand the Drill Program at Nisk, its High Grade Nickel Sulfide Project, From 5000 Metres to 12,500-15,000 Metres

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V:PNPN)(OTCBB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has completed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement of 13,750,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and 14,425,000 non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$4,192,500. (the "Private Placement"). The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" (each, an "FT Share"), for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA"), and one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one non-flow-through common share (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant for a period of five years from the date of issuance. Each NFT Unit consists of one Common Share and one Warrant. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces: "We Have Only Scratched the Surface!"

Slave Lake Zinc Announces: "We Have Only Scratched the Surface!"

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is actively exploring the O'Connor Lake zinc - lead prospect. The Company's claims are located in the South Slave district of Canada's Northwest Territories in a mining friendly region with good infrastructure and supply access. The property is located some 185 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife and 60 kilometers from an all-weather highway at Fort Resolution. Vein structures discovered prior to 1952 were developed using drilling, bulk sampling, and underground methods. The prospect then lay idle from 1952 until its acquisition in 2016 by Slave Lake Zinc with no modern exploration in the intervening years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Assays from 2022 program at Boundary West discovery return best ever intersection at Macmillan Pass: 124 m of 12.3% Zinc, 1.3% Lead, and 45.9 g/t Silver Including 60 m of 19.0% Zinc, 1.6% Lead, and 64.7 g/t Silver

First Assays from 2022 program at Boundary West discovery return best ever intersection at Macmillan Pass: 124 m of 12.3% Zinc, 1.3% Lead, and 45.9 g/t Silver Including 60 m of 19.0% Zinc, 1.6% Lead, and 64.7 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the first results of the 2022 drill program at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, located within the prolific Selwyn Basin zinc district of Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Identifies New Targets at Gayna River, NWT, Following Completion of First Exploration Program

Fireweed Identifies New Targets at Gayna River, NWT, Following Completion of First Exploration Program

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results from the 2022 initial exploration program at the Gayna River project, Northwest Territories, Canada (Figure 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sokoman and Benton Discover High-grade Cesium Mineralization in Outcrop 12 km NE of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Southwestern Newfoundland Drilling to Re-start at Kraken Immediately

Sokoman and Benton Discover High-grade Cesium Mineralization in Outcrop 12 km NE of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Southwestern Newfoundland Drilling to Re-start at Kraken Immediately

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the discovery of a high-grade cesium-rich dyke with grab samples assaying up to 1.56% Cs2O (cesium oxide), 0.4% Li2O (lithium oxide), 0.022% Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide), and 0.30% Rb2O (rubidium oxide). This is the first high-grade cesium mineralization recorded on the Island of Newfoundland

Sokoman Minerals Corp., Thursday, July 28, 2022, Press release picture

The cesium-rich dyke is approximately 5 m - 6 m wide and has been traced for approximately 100 m along strike to where it disappears under overburden in both directions. The dyke is located approximately 12 km northeast of the Kraken lithium discovery. The Alliance has completed first-pass channel sampling across the dyke with results pending.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×