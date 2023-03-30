Anfield Energy Demonstrates the Economic Viability of its Velvet-Wood and Slick Rock Uranium and Vanadium Projects

Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Announces Consolidation

Fabled Copper Announces Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that further to its press release dated December 19, 2022, that the Company will consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share (each a "Post Consolidated Common Share") for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (each a "Pre Consolidated Common Share") held (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is intended to make the Company more attractive to potential new investors

At a special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on January 10, 2023, the shareholders of the Company authorized the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), at their discretion, to conduct a consolidation of the outstanding securities of the Company on an up to ten (10) for one (1) basis.

The Board has now determined to proceed with the Consolidation on a ten to one (10:1) basis (the "Conversion Ratio"). The Board have set April 14, 2023 as the record date of the Consolidation. Trading of the Post Consolidated Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is expected to commence on or about April 13, 2023, subject to final approval by the CSE. The new CUSIP number will be 30321D209 and the new ISIN number will be CA30321D2095. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

As of today's date the Company has 173,651,734 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the completion of the Consolidation the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company will be approximately 17,365,173. No fractional Post Consolidated Common Shares will be issued under the Consolidation as fractional Post Consolidated Common Shares will be rounded either up or down to the nearest whole number. Each fractional Post Consolidated Common Share remaining after conversion that is less than half of a Post Consolidated Common Share will be cancelled and each fractional Post Consolidated Common Share that is at least half of a Post Consolidated Common Share will be rounded to one whole Post Consolidated Common Share.

Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their Post Consolidated Common Shares will be mailed to registered shareholders by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc.. Pre Consolidated Common Shares held in uncertificated form by non-registered shareholders through brokerage accounts will be converted at the Conversion Ratio through each shareholder's brokerage account. Non-registered shareholders should consult their broker for further information.

The exercise price and number of Post Consolidated Common Shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of any outstanding convertible securities, including incentive stock options and warrants, will also be adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation Ratio.

There are currently 131,945,033 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company issued and outstanding. The number of Warrants will not change pursuant to the Consolidation. However, in accordance with the governing warrant indenture (as it will be amended following the effective date of the Consolidation), following the Consolidation the exercise of ten Warrants will be required to purchase one Post Consolidated Common Share, and the exercise price will be $1.00 per Post Consolidated Common Share.

Each warrant certificate formerly representing pre-Consolidation Warrants will continue to represent Post Consolidated Warrants to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Warrantholder's will not receive a new certificate or be required to take any action. Holders who hold uncertificated Warrants (that is, Warrants held in book-entry form and not represented by a warrant certificate or direct registration statement), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by the Company's warrant agent or, for beneficial warrantholders, by their brokerage firms or other nominees. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions. Non-registered warrantholders should consult their broker for further information.

Fractional Post Consolidated Common Shares shall not be issued with respect to any exercise of Warrants. To the extent that the holder Warrants would otherwise have been entitled to receive on the exercise or partial exercise thereof a fraction of a Post Consolidated Common Share, that holder may exercise that right in respect of the fraction only in combination with another Warrant or Warrants that in the aggregate entitle the holder to purchase a whole number of Post Consolidated Common Shares.

About Fabled Copper

Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia.

The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division of British Columbia. The Company is seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. To this end it has added two lithium claims (the VOLT 2 Property) in Miquelon, Quebec to its land package and is seeking to add both the OHM Property and the VOLT 1 Property, each lithium properties, located in the Val D'Or and Miquelon areas of Quebec respectively. The Company is also seeking to add an additional high grade gold and silver property, the TJ Ridge Property in British Columbia for which it has entered into a letter of intent.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746742/Fabled-Copper-Announces-Consolidation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) advises that the location of the VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property, referred to in its news release dated March 22, 2023 (the "News Release") was incorrect

The VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property are not located in the James Bay Lithium District and are not less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate letters of intent, and one purchase agreement, all dated March 21, 2023 (the "Agreements") to acquire three separate lithium claim blocks located in Quebec

OHM Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports 0.90% Copper over 22.90 meters and 2.09% copper over 6.10 meters On the Ringarooma Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Mourns the Passing of R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus an Advisor to the Company

Falcon Mourns the Passing of R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus an Advisor to the Company

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces the passing of R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus. A highly respected business advisor to the mining industry, Tookie was a significant shareholder and served as a strategic advisor to the Company since early 2019

Mr. Angus's extensive legal and mining career included leading Fasken's global mining group and serving as managing director of mergers and acquisitions for Endeavour Financial. He was also previously chairman of the board of B.C. Sugar Refinery Ltd., a director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd., a director of Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil's CVRD in 2005, a director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2007, a director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a director of Plutonic Power Corp. until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned as chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

CMX Announces Ore-Sorting Test Completed with Assays Pending

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ( OTC:CXXMF ) (" CMX " or the " Company ") announces the successful completion of the ore-sorting test at the TOMRA facility in Sydney, Australia.  The sorted product has been sent to Bureau Veritas for assaying. Results are expected in late April 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) (FSE: D52) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all required exploration permits from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (NM MMD) to initiate a maiden 5,000-meter diamond drill program to explore for porphyry copper mineralization at its 100% owned Lordsburg Property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Company has contracted Major Drilling to complete this Phase I drill campaign.

Lordsburg Project Phase I Drill Program

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a permit to drill at their 100%-owned Eakin Creek gold property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Phase 1 of the program will consist of diamond drilling up to 10 holes to test coincident induced polarization (IP) and geochemical anomalies outlined during the 2022 exploration program (see September 14, 2022 news release ), as well as the numerous surficial gold showings found within these anomalies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL") ahead of schedule. The program's primary focus will be to drill three priority targets at DBL.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials has agreed to acquire that number of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") that will represent approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis, following completion of the investment, at a price of C$2.63 per Share.

The exact number of Shares to be issued, and proceeds to be received, by the Company will depend on whether Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") elects to exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings by the Company to maintain its current ownership interest, which based on public filings is approximately 7.84%.

Assuming Rio Tinto elects to exercise its participation right in full, then it is expected that 8,091,390 Shares will be issued to Mitsubishi Materials for aggregate gross proceeds of C$21.3 million and 878,809 Shares will be issued to Rio Tinto for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.3 million .

"We are pleased to welcome Mitsubishi Materials as a strategic investor in the Company," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "The investment by Mitsubishi Materials is a strong endorsement of the Casino Project. We look forward to working with Mitsubishi Materials to advance Casino."

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of the strategic investment to advance the project and to fund specific areas of study, developed with input from Mitsubishi Materials, with the aim of progressing to a development phase for the Casino Project.

In connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials, the Company and Mitsubishi Materials will enter into an investor rights agreement whereby, subject to certain conditions, Mitsubishi Materials will have certain rights until the earlier of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment (the "Expiry Date"), including:

  • the right to appoint one member to a Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • the right to appoint the greater of one director of the Company or 17% of the number of directors (rounding to the nearest whole number), if Mitsubishi Materials' ownership increases to at least 12.5%

In addition, until the Expiry Date, Mitsubishi Materials will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and, in the event its ownership increases to 8.0%, will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the investor rights agreement, for a period of 24 months, Mitsubishi Materials will agree:

  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any Shares without first notifying the Company
  • to abstain from voting or vote any Shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions

Mitsubishi Materials will have the right of first negotiation, until the later of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment, to offtake at least its proportionate share of minerals produced from the Casino Project.

The Company and Mitsubishi Materials will negotiate in good faith new rights and restrictions attaching to its share ownership on the earlier of (a) 18 months following completion of the investment, and (b) Mitsubishi Materials' ownership reaching 12.5% or greater.

The closing of the strategic investment is expected to occur on or about April 14, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisors to Western Copper and Gold.

Western will host a conference call on March 24, 2023 at 8:00 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss this investment by Mitsubishi Materials.

Canada/USA:

1-800-319-4610

International Callers:

1-604-638-5340

Conference ID:

10021576



Replay of the conference call is available at 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010, access code 0022.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, founded in 1871, is a Japan -based company principally engaged in the processing and manufacturing of non-ferrous metals and products. The group operates businesses in over 30 countries across the world and employs around 23,000 people. Its extensive scope of operations ranges from mining, smelting/refining and recycling, to high-performance processed products, providing solutions for a sustainable society. For more information, visit www.mmc.co.jp .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to whether Rio Tinto will exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings of the Company, the expected number of Shares to be issued and proceeds to be raised, the anticipated use of proceeds, the rights to be provided to Mitsubishi Materials and the restrictions imposed on Mitsubishi Materials pursuant to the investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the strategic investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-strategic-investment-by-mitsubishi-materials-corporation-301780708.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c4489.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Four New Graphite Discoveries from RC Drilling Results at Crater Gold Mining’s Croydon Project.

Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

BriaCell Announces Intention to Spin-Out Certain Pre-Clinical Assets into a Newly Created "SpinCo" Entity whereby Shareholders to Receive One New Share of "SpinCo" in Addition to Each Current Share of BriaCell Already Held

Related News

Copper Investing

Annual Report Year Ending 31 December 2022

Resource Investing

Significant Upgrade Of Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Indicated Resources

Copper Investing

Drilling And Exploration Set To Commence At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Cobalt Investing

North American High-Grade Cobalt Exploration Company

technology investing

Chemx Signs MoU With Lithium-Ion Battery Leader C4V

Gold Investing

David Morgan: Gold Fever? Banking Crisis Impact for Metals and Miners

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

×