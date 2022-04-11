Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to report first quarter 2022 production of 1,314,955 silver ounces and 8,695 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 production of 2.0 million oz. “The year is off to a strong start,” stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “Operationally, Guanacevi continues to outperform production expectations and Bolañitos remains steady. Strategically, we made a significant move in January ...

EDR:CA,EXK