CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

The DTC is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and is the largest securities depository in the world. Being DTC eligible significantly reduces exchange costs and barriers to electronic trading in the Company for U.S. and Canadian based investors.

Today's announcement follows the recent graduation for the Company from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market, which will enable investors in North America to easily trade in the Company. In North America, CleanTech Lithium can be found on investor platforms under the symbol "CTLHF". Online brokers such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity Investments and TradeStation all offer OTCQX trading services.

Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium Plc., said:

"Achieving DTC eligibility and the graduation to OTCQX Best Market significantly reduces barriers to trade and puts us amongst a group of premium publicly listed companies in the United States. Investors, excited about the Electric Vehicle revolution, will now be able to trade in the Company's ordinary shares in the US and settle in the US.

"We are committed to enhance the visibility and appeal of CleanTech Lithium's stock in North America, recognising the strong demand from investors who see the long-term role of lithium in EV manufacturing. By being DTC eligible, we aim to cater to this growing interest as we make progress to become a leading supplier in the EV supply chain and delivering value to our stakeholders."

Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Lithium Investing
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

The Board of CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTC: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide further clarification on how the Company might be affected by Chile's recently announced National Lithium Strategy.

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

European Lithium

European Lithium Signs Binding Term Sheet With Obeikan for Hydroxide Plant in Saudi Arabia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce, further to its update dated 28 April 2023, it has signed a binding term sheet for the joint development and operation of a lithium hydroxide processing plant (Plant) in Saudi Arabia (JV Term Sheet) with Obeikan Group (Obeikan) to convert lithium concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

businessman signing paper

UPDATE 1-Argentina Says Chinese Miner to Invest $1.7 Bln in Lithium Projects

SOURCE:REUTERS

(Adds details on planned investment, economy minister comment)

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) – Trading Halt

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) – Trading Halt


European Lithium

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt


CleanTech Lithium – Operations Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Positive Pump Test Results Support Projects Brine Extraction Model Brine Reinjection Test to Commence, First in Chile´s Lithium Sector

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, shares results from important hydrogeological work with pump test programmes undertaken at Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin. This is followed by a brine reinjection test to commence at Laguna Verde, a first for the lithium sector in Chile.

businessman signing contract

Albemarle Wants to Start Lithium Negotiations in Chile Soon -Minister

SOURCE:REUTERS

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - Albemarle expressed interest in starting negotiations soon with Chile on the government's campaign to gain majority control of lithium mining projects Mining Minister Marcela Hernando said on Tuesday.

