GamingInvesting News

Drop + EPOS H3X headset designed in collaboration with premium audio brand EPOS

Building upon its popular line of headsets with expert audio brand EPOS Drop a frequent collaborator with leading audiophile brands based on community insights, today announced its newest collaboration product, the Drop + EPOS H3X headset. The Drop + EPOS H3X delivers high performance and style with EPOS' signature audiophile quality for next-level gaming at a market-leading price.

The Drop + EPOS H3X Headset

Built with similar design principles as the award-winning* Drop + EPOS PC38X, the Drop + EPOS H3X provides unrivaled comfort, build quality and sonic performance in its price category. Drop carefully designed the Drop + EPOS H3X with user-driven feedback in mind, fine-tuning the headset's sonic details to match the audio clarity, accuracy, and sound reproduction profiles that the Drop community desire. The Drop + EPOS H3X features well-rounded acoustics and bass for a more neutral sound with increased clarity and balance, as well as an improved frequency response, delivering a similar tonality as Drop's community-favorite PC38X in a closed-back form factor. With its high-quality polycarbonate frame, hinged, memory foam earcups, and matching cable that allows users to know when the cord is plugged in fully, the Drop + EPOS H3X is incredibly user-friendly and offers a more comfortable fit for all-day wear and play.

"When we began designing the Drop + EPOS H3X, we were committed to developing a product that offers stellar build quality, superior sound quality, and aesthetics, as well as improves upon the original EPOS H3 headset – all at a consumer-friendly price," said Jef Holove , CEO, Drop. "Our collection of headsets with EPOS is well regarded by our community and beyond, and we're thrilled to introduce the Drop + EPOS H3X, providing users with greater access to high-performance audio products."

Drop + EPOS H3X Features and Specs:

  • Form factor: Over-ear
  • Profile: Closed-back
  • Volume control on ear cup
  • Flip-to-mute boom microphone
  • Headset frequency response: 20-20.000 Hz
  • Microphone frequency response: 100-10,000 Hz
  • Driver size: 40mm
  • Weight (without cable): 270g

As part of the Demant Group, EPOS builds on more than 115 years of audio expertise, providing serious gamers and business professionals with unique audio solutions that steep users in immersive experiences and transport them into different realities. The Drop + EPOS H3X is the newest product resulting from Drop and EPOS' ongoing collaboration and expands the brands' collection of fan-favorite audio products.

The Drop + EPOS H3X is available for preorder at $79 starting October 25 , with preorder shipments arriving by mid-November.

For more information, please visit: https://drop.com/buy/drop-epos-h3x-gaming-headset

*The Drop + EPOS PC38X was recognized as the "Best Gaming Headset" in Popular Mechanics' Gadget Awards 2022.

About Drop
Drop is driven by a passionate group of creators and technophiles who tap into feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of products. Drop listens to, digests, and analyzes community feedback in the creation of Drop products, and collaborates with leading brands to improve upon existing products in a way that is relevant to the Drop community. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

About EPOS
EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio and video solutions for gamers and business professionals around the world.

Based on decades of psychoacoustic research, EPOS designs audio gaming solutions with unique algorithms and acoustics that provide the best conditions for the brain, enabling gamers to react faster, communicate better and experience full immersion.

Owned by the world-leading hearing healthcare and audio technology group, Demant, and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark , EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Find more information at www.eposaudio.com

(PRNewsfoto/Drop)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drop-unveils-new-high-performance-gaming-headset-under-80-301657783.html

SOURCE Drop

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Partners with Pro Team DarkZero

Partnership for First and Largest North American Esports Franchise Provides Players Global Recognition

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced its first official pro-team partner, DarkZero Esports . Through this powerful partnership, DarkZero will lend its name and recognition to XP League and add a jolt of excitement for athletes by establishing a positive connection with a global audience.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gen.G and King's Hawaiian® Test Gamers' Creativity and Cooking Prowess in the King's Hawaiian Slider Sunday Cook-Off

Fans Can Sign Up in a Social Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win An All-Expense Paid Trip to a King's Hawaiian Plant in Southern California

Global esports organization Gen.G announced today its latest unique partnership, a contest with King's Hawaiian ® called "The King's Hawaiian Slider Sunday Cook-Off," which pits two gamers, Raynday and Jalon head to head to see who creates the best recipe for Slider Sunday. Their masterpieces will be judged by cooking content streamer and chef Triciaisabirdy who has been featured on Next Level Chef. This will be King's Hawaiian's first foray into the gaming and livestream space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CATAN World Championship Will Be Held in Malta November 19-20

80+ players from around the world converge for two days of competitive gameplay

CATAN Studio is excited to announce that the best CATAN players from all over the world will gather in Valletta, Malta from November 18-20, 2022 to crown the next world champion during the 2022 CATAN World Championship.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Brand New 'Emergent Entertainment PLC' Forms to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment

  • Simon Rutter , former EVP Sony PlayStation, joins new company as Chairman alongside CEO Ian Hambleton

- Today, the formation of a new entertainment PLC EMERGENT ENTERTAINMENT is announced.

VR Game Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom

Emergent Entertainment officially merges London -based video game studio Maze Theory with blockchain veterans and developers Pluto Digital PLC, following a successful joint venture between the two companies (Emergent Games) earlier this year.

Emergent Entertainment is a next - generation entertainment company focused on bringing audiences and storytellers together by harnessing emerging technologies. The proposed valuation of the new business exceeds $65 million , and the company intends to prepare for a future IPO event.

Former Executive Vice President of Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation, Simon Rutter , joins the business as Chairman, alongside CEO Ian Hambleton (former CEO of Maze Theory).

Simon spent 25 years at PlayStation, with the last 10 years in senior international leadership roles. Ian is a successful entrepreneur of 20 years, having founded and grown creative businesses across tech, digital, gaming and green tech with Found Studio, Maze Theory and Ecologi.

Emergent Entertainment benefits from the combined legacy of the two merged entities, the skills and experience of its employees, and its existing product portfolio and asset base. Together, these elements provide the company with a unique set of competencies to successfully deliver engaging content such as mixed reality gaming, Web3 gaming and Web3 token services in a range of entertainment media.

The new company will balance the traditional and the new; storytelling craft with technical innovation; and established, reliable business models with more contemporary forms of monetisation.

With more than 60 developers and executives with extensive experience building AAA games, the game studio has four centuries ' worth of combined knowledge. Their aggregated CV includes: FIFA, NBA Online, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, Lord of the Rings, Horizon Zero Dawn, Sniper Elite, Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, Doctor Who: Edge of Time, Blood and Truth , and PlayStation VR Worlds.

Emergent Entertainment has already inked deals with several global entertainment properties, drawing on its expertise in making VR games for iconic shows such as Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders , with more VR game announcements to follow.

The company's first Web3 project, Resurgence , is currently in development and takes players on a journey from present day disaster to a post-apocalyptic future. The game gives players complete control to craft their own destiny by utilising resources in a unique community-based survival concept.

Emergent Entertainment Chairman, Simon Rutter , says , "The Emergent Entertainment leadership team is passionate about the creative opportunities offered by the latest technological innovations."

CEO Ian Hambleton adds , "We are excited to bring together AAA game creators and advanced Web3 engineering skills in a way that hasn't yet been seen. We are laser focused on delivering the best games and experiences using technology that truly benefits players and new audiences."

About Emergent Entertainment

Emergent Entertainment PLC is a next - generation entertainment company; and the official merger of London - based video game studio Maze Theory and W eb3 technology company, Pluto Digital PLC. It brings storytellers and their audiences closer together by harnessing new technologies including VR, AR, AI and blockchain.

The business is led by CEO, Ian Hambleton , serial entrepreneur and former CEO of Maze Theory and Exec Chairman, Simon Rutter , former Executive Vice President of Sony PlayStation.

Emergent Entertainment will deliver engaging content including mixed reality gaming, Web3 gaming and Web3 token services in a range of entertainment genres.

Its first Web3 game, Resurgence , is in development and it has signed deals with a number of global entertainment properties, drawing on Maze Theory's expertise in making VR games for iconic shows such as Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders.

With more than 60 developers and executives with extensive experience building AAA games, the game studio has four centuries worth of combined knowledge.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928809/Peaky_Key.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928810/ResurgenceCryoFreezing.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928807/Simon_Rutter.jpg

Web3 game Resurgence

Chairman Simon Rutter, and former Executive Vice President Sony PlayStation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-new-emergent-entertainment-plc-forms-to-offer-next-generation-of-digital-and-immersive-entertainment-301658222.html

SOURCE Emergent Entertainment

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c7287.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GamerSaloon announces re-launch of competitive esports team Dot City Gaming

Online Video Gaming Company, GamerSaloon, is pleased to announce the re-launch of its competitive esports team Dot City Gaming ("DCG").  Founded in 2017,  the team featured some of the top Madden players in North America and competed at the highest level in the game.

GamerSaloon plans to relaunch the team with a mission to "put the sports back in esports" and focus on the crossover demographic of traditional sports fans and sports gamers.   The new DCG roster will feature competitive and content creators from Madden, FIFA, NHL NBA2K and iRacing communities backed by some of the biggest sponsors in the sports and entertainment world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Introduces New Procedural Texturing System in Collaboration with Adobe

The innovative tool will be used to enhance game development productivity and drive synergy across LIGHTSPEED STUDIO's global R&D

- Today, at Adobe MAX 2022, global leading game developer LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS announced a new collaboration with Adobe and introduced the Procedural Texturing System (PTS) — a tool developed by the studio to boost development productivity using Substance 3D.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×