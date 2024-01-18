Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Cosa Resources Corp (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #119 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 21 - Monday January 22, 2024.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

"We are entering a new era of de-globalization. The trust that allowed for global trade over the last 30 years has shifted irreversibly and countries are now scrambling to secure supplies of natural resources as a matter of national security. As a result, demand for key resources, will skyrocket. We have gathered over 300 companies that are exploring for and producing these natural resources so investors can position themselves accordingly," said Jay Martin, Host of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephan Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For further information:

Keith Bodnarchuk
President and CEO
18888992672
info@cosaresources.ca
www.cosaresources.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Enters into Agreement to Acquire the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a property purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Vendor") dated January 12, 2024, for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Titan Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Titan" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ground geophysical surveying has commenced at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Completes Acquisition of the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Completes Acquisition of the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora" or the "Property") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement") for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora", or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Government to conduct ground-based geophysics and diamond drilling exploration work on its 100% owned Ursa uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

