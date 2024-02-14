24/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0472
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI.WR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, February 20, 2024 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 22, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 22, 2024 .
TRADE DATES
February 20, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 21, 2024
February 21, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 22, 2024
February 22, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 22, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0473
ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification, Reverse Takeover-Completed , Consolidation, Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since October 26, 2023 pending completion of a Reverse Take-Over.
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 15, 2024 , the common shares of Atacama Copper Corporation will resume trading on a consolidated basis on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ACOP".
Company Tier Reclassification
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Thursday, February 15, 2024 , the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to Tier 1:
Classification
Tier 1 - Mining Issuer
Reverse Takeover-Completed
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:
The RTO consists of the arm's length amalgamation of TCP1 Corporation for consideration of 41,686,618 post-consolidation shares at a deemed price of $1.08 per share.
7,219,935 post-consolidation common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the RTO are subject to a Tier 1 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 17,500,116 post-consolidation common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the RTO are legended in accordance with a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period and 2,132,868 post-consolidation common shares issued to non-Principals are legended to be released after a 4-month hold.
308,642 post-consolidation shares were issued to Company officers to settle accrued salaries totaling $233,333 , and to settle 3 promissory notes totaling $100,000 , at a deemed price of $1.08 per share. 1,157,407 post-consolidation shares were issued to an arm's length party in relation to a success fee paid upon completion of the RTO.
In addition, 231,481 shares were issued pursuant to the settlement of a termination agreement regarding consulting services with a company controlled by an officer and director of the Resulting Issuer.
Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 6, 2024 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 15, 2024 , the common shares of Atacama Copper Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.
Private Placement – Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 26, 2023 , December 15, 2023 and December 20, 2023 :
Number of Shares (Post-Consolidation):
11,834,159 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.08 per share
Number of Placees:
75 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
4
3,975,978
Aggregate
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Agent(s) Fee:
$442,794.66
N/A
2,459,970
The Company issued news releases on December 20, 2023 , January 11, 2024 , and February 1, 2024 , confirming closing of the private placement.
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 7, 2024 , which is filed on SEDAR+.
The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
61,300,981 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 25,771,801 common shares
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Symbol: ACOP (unchanged)
CUSIP #: 04590A 20 4 (new)
Company Contact:
Tim Warman, Chief Executive Officer & Director
+1 (604) 646-1890
info@atacamacopper.ca
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0474
SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on February 15, 2024 , under the symbol "MSCL".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "MSCL" on the TSX Venture Exchange after the close of the market on February 14, 2024 , and its shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-0475
ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 15, 2024 , the securities of Zidane Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 30, 2023 , a news release was issued on February 9, 2024 , announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
_______________________________________
24/02/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0476
ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2024 :
Number of Shares:
5,800,000 charity flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.80 per charity flow-through share
Warrants:
2,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,900,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.80 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
Finder's Fee: N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2024 , confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0477
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendment; Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment to a non-brokered private placement of convertible debenture originally issued on January 25, 2022 , and amended on October 12, 2022 ("Convertible Debenture"):
Aggregate Principal of
$1,500,000.
Original Maturity Date:
December 31, 2022 (amended to December 31, 2023)
New Maturity Date:
December 31, 2024.
As consideration for the amendment to the Convertible Debenture, the Company has cancelled the existing aggregate 2,777,777 transferable share purchase warrants issued to the arm's length lender ("Lender") in connection with the Convertible Debenture, and has issued 2,777,777 new transferable common share purchase warrants ("New Warrants") to the Lender. The New Warrants will entitle the holder thereof to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at an exercise price of $0.60 per Share, until December 31, 2024 .
For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated December 17, 2021 ; December 13, 2023 ; December 21, 2023 , and January 11, 2024 .
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0478
BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 18, 2024 :
Number of Common Shares:
5,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.105 per common share
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
1,809,523
The Company issued a news release on February 6, 2024 , confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0479
CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
20,000,000
Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 20, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 20, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10 (Unchanged, but previously adjusted on July 28,
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021 .
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0480
CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,014,200
Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 20, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 20, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10 (Unchanged, but previously adjusted on July 28,
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,014,200 shares with 1,014,200 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 2, 2021 .
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0481
Cosa Resources Corp. ("COSA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:59 p.m. PST , Feb. 12, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0482
Cosa Resources Corp. ("COSA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST , Feb. 13, 2024 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0483
DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Acquisition Agreement dated January 16, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between Delta Resources Limited (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire 100% interest in twenty-one claims covering 1,170 hectares at the Delta-2 property (the "Property"). The Property is a mining claims property located 35 kilometers southeast of the Town of Chibougamau, Quebec .
As consideration on closing, the Company shall pay the Vendors a one-time cash payment of $5,000 , and issue 350,000 common shares of the Company priced at $0.105 per share. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Vendors shall retain a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on the claims. The Company retains the right to buy back a 1% NSR from the Vendors for $1,000,000 and retains a right of first refusal on the purchase of the remaining 1% NSR royalty.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 19, 2024 .
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0484
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2024 :
Number of Shares:
6,700,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
3,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,350,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
14 placees
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$35,820
N/A
358,200
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 12, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0485
LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 750,000 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party in consideration of a non-interest bearing loan in the amount of $300,000 with a term of one year. Each warrant is exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 per year for a one-year period.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0486
OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2024 :
Number of Shares:
29,467,399 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
14,733,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,733,700 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.11 for an 18-month period
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
700,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$110,713.08
N/A
1,581,615
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the
price of $0.07 . 159,000 of the finders' warrants expire on February 2, 2025 and 1,422,615 expire on February 2, 2026 .
The Company issued a news release on February 02, 2024 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0487
OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
8,849,557 common shares
Purchase Price:
$1.13 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 30, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0488
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST , Feb. 13, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0489
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST , Feb. 13, 2024 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0490
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2023 and December 27, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
6,250,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
Warrants:
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two-year period subject to an acceleration expiry clause
Number of Placees:
24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider
2
1,122,500
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$9,732.00
N/A
N/A
The Company issued news release on February 2, 2024 and February 13, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0491
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 11, 2023 and January 22, 2024 :
Number of Shares:
5,098,088 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$1.22 per share
Warrants:
5,098,088 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,098,088 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$1.52 for a period of five (5)-years following the closing date
Number of Placees:
72 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider
9
358,583
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
30,000
Aggregate
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
CDN$43,828.50
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2024 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0492
PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 13, 2024 , it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 630,188 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 15, 2024 to February 14, 2025 . Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0493
PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 285,715 shares to settle outstanding debt for $120,000 .
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
Aggregate # of
Aggregate Non-Arm's
4
$120,000
$0.42
285,715
Aggregate Pro Group
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0494
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
2,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 16, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 16, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.175, subject to an acceleration clause
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 2, 2023 .
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0495
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 5, 2024 :
Number of Shares:
6,666,670 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
6,666,670 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,670 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a five-year period
Number of Placees:
35 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider
7
1,310,502
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$1,500
N/A
4,166 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 5, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0496
TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2023 , and November 30, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").
Purchase Price:
$0.90 per Share, $0.90 per Unit, and $1.05 per FT Unit.
Warrants:
4,191,946 Warrants to purchase 4,191,946 Shares.
Warrant Price:
$1.35 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees:
55 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of NFT Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
[1 Existing Insiders] Y 1,111,100
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
Finder's Fee:
[10 Finders]
$401,734.70 CAD
$6,000.12 USD
N/A
373,950
Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Share at a price of $1.35 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on December 13, 2023 , and on February 1, 2024 to confirm the closing details of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0497
VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST , Feb. 13, 2024 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0498
WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023 :
Number of Shares:
2,133,333 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per Unit.
Warrants:
2,133,333 Warrants to purchase 2,133,333 Shares.
Warrant Price:
$0.10 exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
Number of Placees:
4 placees.
Finder's Fees:
None.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
[2 Existing Insiders] Y 966,666
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 2, 2024 , confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
