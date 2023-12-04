Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement") for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora", or the "Property").

Highlights

  • Over 16,800 hectares added to Cosa's 100% owned exploration portfolio with no encumbrances.
  • Aurora covers 17 kilometres of the southeastern rim of the Athabasca Basin between Key Lake and the GMZ uranium discovery.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "The discovery of the GMZ uranium zone in 2021 confirms that there is uranium discovery potential along the southeastern rim of the Athabasca Basin. Having recently demonstrated the value of modern and comprehensive geophysical coverage at our Ursa Project, we believe that underexplored lands like Aurora can be significantly upgraded with the same approach and we look forward to advancing this project towards drill testing."

Andy Carmichael, VP Exploration, commented: "Cosa is excited to have acquired a large swathe of the Athabasca Basin's southeastern rim just 16 kilometres from the Key Lake Mill. As discoveries in districts across the Basin have historically begun at the edges and progressed inward, this highly underexplored piece of ground is an excellent addition to our portfolio of uranium exploration projects in the Basin."

About Aurora

The Property comprises seven contiguous claims totaling 16,896 hectares which cover 17 kilometres of the Athabasca Basin's southeastern rim (Figure 1). The Property is located 16 kilometres east of the Key Lake Mill and former Key Lake Mine (Figure 2). Between 1983 and 2002 the Key Lake Mine produced 209.8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at an average grade of 2.3% U 3 O 8 . The Key Lake Mill is one of three licensed uranium mills in Saskatchewan and currently processes ore from the McArthur River Mine. Aurora is 40 kilometres southwest of the recently discovered GMZ uranium zone. Access and infrastructure at Aurora are excellent as an existing network of winter roads and the Provincial powerline supplying Key Lake and McArthur River extend through the western portion of the Property.

Aurora covers a prominent, complex zone of low magnetic susceptibility with its northern edge generally coincident with the current edge of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 2). In the portion of the Property within the Athabasca Basin the thickness of sandstone is expected be less than 100 metres, while less than 150 metres of basement is interpreted to have been eroded from the portion without sandstone. East-northeast trending magnetic lineaments parallel to the Key Lake trend are evident within the Property.

Aurora is underexplored. Modern, property-wide airborne electromagnetic (EM) and gravity surveys have not been completed, and groundwork since 1989 is limited to boulder sampling, soil sampling, and prospecting. Sparse drilling, most recently completed in 1979, is restricted to the sandstone-covered northern third of the Property.

Initial work by Cosa in Q2 and Q3 2024 is expected to include airborne EM, radiometric, and/or gravity surveys to generate target areas for follow-up.

Acquisition Details

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Cosa has agreed to acquire a 100% unencumbered ownership of all seven mineral claims comprising Aurora from an arm's length third party vendor (the " Vendor ") in exchange for $20,000 in cash and the issuance of 150,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares "). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. In addition, the Vendor has agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby 50% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading six months after closing of the Acquisition. The Acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/189710_8427a461e44ffa05_003.jpg

Figure 1 - Cosa's Portfolio of Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Exploration Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/189710_8427a461e44ffa05_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/189710_8427a461e44ffa05_004.jpg

Figure 2 - Aurora Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/189710_8427a461e44ffa05_004full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes eleven uranium exploration properties totaling over 180,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. This news release refers to neighboring properties in which the Company has no interest. Mineralization on those neighboring properties does not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's properties.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects; obtaining the required TSXV approval(s); and completion of the acquisition of the Property and the timing thereof.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium and other commodities; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict around the world; general economic factors; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189710

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources COSA:CC CSE:COSA
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Government to conduct ground-based geophysics and diamond drilling exploration work on its 100% owned Ursa uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", or the "Property").

Highlights

Cosa Resources Announces Results of Airborne Geophysics at the 100% Owned Ursa and Orion Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of project-wide MobileMT surveys at its 100% owned Ursa and Orion uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", "Orion" or the "Property").

Highlights

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Solstice Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Solstice uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan ("Solstice" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads").

Highlights

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSXV. The Shares will commence trading on the TSXV as of market open on October 18, 2023.

The Company's trading symbol "COSA" will remain unchanged and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Company's listing on the TSXV. The Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol "COSAF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSKU".

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its 100% owned Orion Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Orion" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement with Generation IACP ("GIACP") pursuant to which GIACP has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Highlights

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 4th- December 6th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held December 4 th through December 6 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3T0WlUF

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc. ( CSE:NF ) ( OTC:NFUNF) (" Nuclear Fuels " or the "Company") announced the third set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the historic Saddle deposit, reports 8 holes containing significant uranium intercepts and with 4 uranium intercepts suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. 94% of drill holes intersected at least trace uranium. One drill hole intersected the new and deeper uranium-bearing mineralization in the Fort Union Formation which is located below the original target of the Lower Wasatch Formation

Baselode Cuts 4.03% U3O8 in Extension Drilling at ACKIO

  • 4.03% U 3 O 8 over 0.55 m at 126.0 m vertical depth in AK23-102 is the highest individual uranium assay result of the summer drill program
  • 1.02% U 3 O 8 over 8.05 m at 123.0 m vertical depth within 0.59% over 15.0 m at 120.7 m vertical depth in AK23-102
  • Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth
  • Assays pending from 6 remaining exploration drill holes

Baselode Energy Corp. ( TSXV: FIND ) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new uranium ("U3O8") assays from 5 drill holes from the 7,512 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") completed within the ACKIO uranium prospect ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). Baselode has assays from 6 exploration drill holes outside the ACKIO system to be released.

"We've extended Pod 7 ( Figure 1 ) with its best intersection to date. AK23-102 returned the best overall uranium results with 1.02% U 3 O 8 over 8.05 metres and the highest grades, 4.03% U 3 O 8, from Pod 7 in a 50 metre step out with mineralization that is still open on strike and at depth. This intersection and previous results from this summer demonstrate the potential for additional high-grade uranium outside of what was previously thought for Pod 7. We learn with each drill hole, and this new information will be well applied for 2024's exploration program on Hook, which will be our most extensive yet," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nuclear Fuels Inc. ( CSE: NF ; OTCQX: NFUNF), an uranium resources company with a focus on critical metals and uranium properties, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nuclear Fuels Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

(TheNewswire)

Nuclear Fuels Inc. ( CSE:NF ) ( OTCQX:NFUNF) (" Nuclear Fuels " or the "Company") announced today, effective immediately, the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U pgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step to provide transparent trading for investors in the United States. Nuclear Fuels will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadians Stock Exchange under the symbol "NF

