CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated April 1, 2022 with RockStock and all of the shareholders of RockStock (the "RockStock Shareholders").

As part of the closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.25 per share (the "Consideration Shares") to the RockStock Shareholders.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 20, 2022, April 4, 2022, and the SPA, each of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile for additional information on the Acquisition.

Appointment of Director

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Abbott to the board of directors of the Company.

About RockStock

RockStock Equities Inc.'s vision is to capitalize on the dramatic impact of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs on a once beleaguered music industry. With a primary focus on developing an artists/fans platform (the "RockStock Platform"), RockStock intends to facilitate and empower artists through a state-of-the art app platform allowing artists to directly monetize their music, create "pay-per-view" performances and participate in the exciting new world of NFT revenue generation. For the fans, it is an opportunity to connect and support the artists they love through a multi genre, online competition and participate in profit opportunities to be created through the purchase of artist security tokens and NFTs. For more information about RockStock, please visit www.myrockstock.com.

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst focuses on the business which includes an artificial intelligence ("AI")-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a dashboard. The dashboard monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The Company's software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets. Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes and allows for messaging.

To learn more about CoinAnalyst, please visit https://coinanalyst.tech/en/

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Sazama
Chief Operating Officer and Director
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

No assurance can be given that potential future results or circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. By their nature, these forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to significantly differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the view of the Company with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions, which it considers reasonable. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to the future events, several of which are beyond management's control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119736

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

