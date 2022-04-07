CoinAnalyst Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of RockStock Equities Inc. pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated April 1, 2022 with RockStock and all of the shareholders of RockStock .As part of the closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.25 per share to the ...

COYX:CC