CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Company") announces that the previously issued financial statements for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis will be amended and restated. The amendments made to the December 31, 2021 statement of financial position will result in the restatement and reissuance of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 (the "Amended Statements") and the corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis (together with the Amended Statements, the "Restated Documents").

The amendments made to the December 31, 2022 statement of financial position will affect certain reporting items in the interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Restated Documents will be restated to disclose the economic and business realities of the Company for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

The delay in distributing this amended information was created as a result of a change in auditor and a busy audit season. Additionally, the delay was caused by the full comprehensive review that was undertaken. This review reanalysed the financial results due to a different interpretation of the accounting policies, which was concurrent with the change in auditors of the Company.

In connection with the filing of the Restated Documents, the Company will also be filing CEO and CFO certifications in compliance with National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

Until the re-filing of such Restated Documents and the corresponding senior officers' certification has occurred, investors should not rely upon the accuracy of the March 31, 2022 interim financial statements and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Sazama
Chief Operating Officer and Director
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected filing of the Restated Documents and related officers' certification. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

CoinAnalyst Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") is providing this bi-weekly default status report (the "Default Status Report") in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"). On April 26, 2022, the Corporation announced (the "Default Announcement") that, for reasons disclosed in the Default Announcement, the filing of the Corporation's audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be completed by the prescribed deadline of May 2, 2022.

As a result of this delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Corporation's principal regulator, British Columbia Securities Commission, granted a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the Corporation/ The MCTO prohibits all trading by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, in securities of the Corporation until the MCTO is revoked. The Corporation's board of directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to meet the Corporation's obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings, with the goal of filing prior to June 30, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that, further to its April 26, 2022 news release, its application for a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") has been approved by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation announced on April 26, 2022 (the "DefaultAnnouncement") that it was filing an application seeking a MCTO from the BCSC because it was likely to miss its filing deadline of May 2, 2022 to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications (collectively, the "Documents"), as required under the applicable securities laws. The inability to file the Documents is due a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that the prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures. The Corporation continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Documents by June 30, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp.: Default Announcement

CoinAnalyst Corp.: Default Announcement

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") provides this default announcement indicating the Corporation's anticipated failure to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements") before the prescribed filing deadlines.

The reasons for the default in filing of the Financial Statements prior to the required date is due to a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (as defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Corporation, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Corporation, will continue to be able to trade in the Corporation's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made, but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Corporation expects it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the May 2, 2022 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Change in Auditors

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Change in Auditors

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Stern & Lovrics LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Bassi & Karimjee LLP, Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") effective April 25, 2022.

The Former Auditor resigned effective as of April 25, 2022, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders.

Investing in Blockchain ETFs

Investing in Blockchain ETFs

Cryptocurrency investors have experienced a real rollercoaster over the last few years, so why should you consider investing in blockchain exchange-traded funds (ETFs)?

The likes of bitcoin, ethereum and ripple have all reached incredible highs and then crashed, and investors have seen big gains and big losses. The cryptocurrency space remains volatile but exciting, and many are interested in how to enter and make money in this developing sector.

However, depending on how you look at it, perhaps an even bigger story is blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies. Blockchain is the mechanism by which digital currencies are “mined” into existence, and it has become a popular investment in its own right for savvy investors.

Why is Crypto Down?

A variety of factors have played a role into the ongoing volatility and downward trend in prices for cryptocurrency investments.

While cryptocurrencies have vaulted in terms of mainstream interest as a radical new form of investment, their ever-present volatile nature has continued to plague investors.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a breakdown what is ailing the value of cryptocurrencies.

NEO Exchange Goes Global After Cboe Acquisition

A new acquisition has brought the Canadian stock market closer to the global stage.

The Toronto-based NEO Exchange was acquired by Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) in June, bringing the emerging securities exchange to a wider array of investors.

The market infrastructure and tradable products provider completed the deal for an undisclosed amount using “existing credit facilities and cash on hand."

Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Network Takes Significant Step In Broadening Awareness with the Developer Community as per Update from Arcology's Leadership Team regarding Cypher's investment in Arcology parent, Capital Blocktech Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has launched a new website with advanced capabilities to spur the next phase of its growth. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

Should Investors Follow the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index?

Bitcoin has come a long way from being a fringe digital asset to a mainstream opportunity for investors.

But the rapid onset of this emerging opportunity has caught people off guard, with some wondering whether it’s too late to jump in — especially considering the volatility of the top cryptocurrency and other leading digital assets.

One measuring tool that has captured the attention of market participants when it comes to bitcoin is the Fear and Greed Index, a self-described “multifactorial market sentiment analysis.”

Keep reading...Show less
Ways to Invest in Blockchain

Ways to Invest in Blockchain

Blockchain technology is increasingly being implemented in business processes across a variety of industries, meaning now may be the best time to learn about ways to invest in blockchain.

A blockchain is a digitized and decentralized public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions. Blockchains are constantly growing as completed blocks are recorded and added in chronological order; the appeal is that this enables digital currency transactions to be tracked and verified without central record keeping.

The technology is becoming increasingly mainstream, and many investors are looking for ways to cash in on this exciting industry. Read on for a look at the basics of how to invest in blockchain.

