CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, as a result of the filing of its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and the CEO and CFO certificates, on July 14, 2022, the management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 4, 2022, has been revoked by the BCSC effective July 14, 2022.

About CoinAnalyst:

CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence (AI)-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators. The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging. The platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in prices depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. The platform is sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C). To learn more about CoinAnalyst, please visit www.coinanalyst.tech.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Sazama
Chief Operating Officer and Director
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Corporation's business and operations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Corporation will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Intent to File an Amended and Restated Q1 Financial Statements

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Company") announces that the previously issued financial statements for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis will be amended and restated. The amendments made to the December 31, 2021 statement of financial position will result in the restatement and reissuance of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 (the "Amended Statements") and the corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis (together with the Amended Statements, the "Restated Documents").

The amendments made to the December 31, 2022 statement of financial position will affect certain reporting items in the interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Restated Documents will be restated to disclose the economic and business realities of the Company for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") is providing this bi-weekly default status report (the "Default Status Report") in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"). On April 26, 2022, the Corporation announced (the "Default Announcement") that, for reasons disclosed in the Default Announcement, the filing of the Corporation's audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be completed by the prescribed deadline of May 2, 2022.

As a result of this delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Corporation's principal regulator, British Columbia Securities Commission, granted a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the Corporation/ The MCTO prohibits all trading by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, in securities of the Corporation until the MCTO is revoked. The Corporation's board of directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to meet the Corporation's obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings, with the goal of filing prior to June 30, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that, further to its April 26, 2022 news release, its application for a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") has been approved by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation announced on April 26, 2022 (the "DefaultAnnouncement") that it was filing an application seeking a MCTO from the BCSC because it was likely to miss its filing deadline of May 2, 2022 to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications (collectively, the "Documents"), as required under the applicable securities laws. The inability to file the Documents is due a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that the prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures. The Corporation continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Documents by June 30, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp.: Default Announcement

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") provides this default announcement indicating the Corporation's anticipated failure to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements") before the prescribed filing deadlines.

The reasons for the default in filing of the Financial Statements prior to the required date is due to a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (as defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Corporation, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Corporation, will continue to be able to trade in the Corporation's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made, but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Corporation expects it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the May 2, 2022 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

physical token of bitcoin

Blockchain Monthly Highlights: Crypto Winter Called Historic by Experts

A report from a market researcher in the digital asset space shows how historically bad the current downturn of cryptocurrencies really is.

The launch of a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides investors with a way to short the biggest cryptocurrency in the market.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of what to know about the blockchain business and cryptocurrencies in the month of June.

bitcoin and ethereum coins on screen showing stock chart

3 Ways to Invest in Cryptocurrency Tax-Free Using ETFs

This syndicated article was originally published by the Canadian ETF Market. The Investing News Network (INN) believes it may be of interest to readers; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Traditionally, Canadians buying cryptocurrency assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) relied on coin exchanges and self-custody solutions. This changed in 2021 with the release of multiple spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds.

Previously, closed-ended trusts and futures-based funds existed but had several limitations and drawbacks. The approval and listing of an open-end spot-based fund was innovative and paved the way for greater retail and institutional crypto adoption.

Investing in Blockchain ETFs

Investing in Blockchain ETFs

Cryptocurrency investors have experienced a real rollercoaster over the last few years, so why should you consider investing in blockchain exchange-traded funds (ETFs)?

The likes of bitcoin, ethereum and ripple have all reached incredible highs and then crashed, and investors have seen big gains and big losses. The cryptocurrency space remains volatile but exciting, and many are interested in how to enter and make money in this developing sector.

However, depending on how you look at it, perhaps an even bigger story is blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies. Blockchain is the mechanism by which digital currencies are “mined” into existence, and it has become a popular investment in its own right for savvy investors.

physical token of bitcoin being secured in pocket

Why is Crypto Down?

A variety of factors have played a role into the ongoing volatility and downward trend in prices for cryptocurrency investments.

While cryptocurrencies have vaulted in terms of mainstream interest as a radical new form of investment, their ever-present volatile nature has continued to plague investors.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a breakdown what is ailing the value of cryptocurrencies.

a person in a suit signing a paper

NEO Exchange Goes Global After Cboe Acquisition

A new acquisition has brought the Canadian stock market closer to the global stage.

The Toronto-based NEO Exchange was acquired by Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) in June, bringing the emerging securities exchange to a wider array of investors.

The market infrastructure and tradable products provider completed the deal for an undisclosed amount using “existing credit facilities and cash on hand."

Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Network Takes Significant Step In Broadening Awareness with the Developer Community as per Update from Arcology's Leadership Team regarding Cypher's investment in Arcology parent, Capital Blocktech Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has launched a new website with advanced capabilities to spur the next phase of its growth. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

