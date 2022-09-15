Blockchain Investing News

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, is pleased to announce the release of the new AI-based big data analytics platform's backend.

Many months in the making, the development team has completed an extensive overhaul of the CoinAnalyst Insights backend architecture.

The entire system behavior has been reengineered from the ground up to provide a fully distributed architecture. The new messaging bus and database storage provide an effective way to now retain far more documents and scale horizontally, increasing storage capabilities from gigabytes to petabytes. Also noteworthy is the fact that the number of messages has been significantly reduced and the lightweight bus has lowered the load on the database, enabling an increase in the overall throughput of the system.

The new plug-in architecture allows developers to add extra steps to the document processing flow and mix different environments for the most suitable tool handling a task. Previously, the CoinAnalyst development team could only work with Java-based applications. Through the universal message bus, they can now include tasks in Python or C++ to gain better performance or features that are not available in the form of Java packages. This gives the team access to a wide range of AI solutions developed by the Python and C++ communities. This extensible architecture also makes it easier to implement support for new data types and incorporate them into the system with ease.

In addition, index-level deduplication ensures that there is only one version of a document associated with a URL in the index. This greatly improves storage utilization, as the data stored or transferred is greatly reduced.

CoinAnalyst's Rest API has been updated and improved to feed both institutions and exchanges with data. The platform can provide structured sentiment values from the text in news and comments. The social buzz values can be used for trading strategies and quant algos.

"Our developers have worked really hard on the backend architecture, and the terrific results reflect this hard work. This investment has more than paid off as we strive to offer the best solutions to our platform users," said Pascal Lauria, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinAnalyst.

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators.

The platform monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market. The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes, and allows for messaging.

The SaaS platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on whether the plan is basic, professional, or corporate. To learn more about CoinAnalyst: www.coinanalyst.tech

For more information, please contact:

Pascal Lauria
CEO and Co-Founder
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, as a result of the filing of its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, and the CEO and CFO certificates, on July 14, 2022, the management cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 4, 2022, has been revoked by the BCSC effective July 14, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Intent to File an Amended and Restated Q1 Financial Statements

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Company") announces that the previously issued financial statements for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis will be amended and restated. The amendments made to the December 31, 2021 statement of financial position will result in the restatement and reissuance of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022 (the "Amended Statements") and the corresponding amended and restated management's discussion and analysis (together with the Amended Statements, the "Restated Documents").

The amendments made to the December 31, 2022 statement of financial position will affect certain reporting items in the interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Restated Documents will be restated to disclose the economic and business realities of the Company for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") is providing this bi-weekly default status report (the "Default Status Report") in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"). On April 26, 2022, the Corporation announced (the "Default Announcement") that, for reasons disclosed in the Default Announcement, the filing of the Corporation's audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be completed by the prescribed deadline of May 2, 2022.

As a result of this delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Corporation's principal regulator, British Columbia Securities Commission, granted a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") to the Corporation/ The MCTO prohibits all trading by the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, in securities of the Corporation until the MCTO is revoked. The Corporation's board of directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to meet the Corporation's obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings, with the goal of filing prior to June 30, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that, further to its April 26, 2022 news release, its application for a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") has been approved by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation announced on April 26, 2022 (the "DefaultAnnouncement") that it was filing an application seeking a MCTO from the BCSC because it was likely to miss its filing deadline of May 2, 2022 to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications (collectively, the "Documents"), as required under the applicable securities laws. The inability to file the Documents is due a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that the prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures. The Corporation continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Documents by June 30, 2022.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (as defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Corporation, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Corporation, will continue to be able to trade in the Corporation's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made, but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

