Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, and representatives of the Colla territorial communities from the high Andean region of Atacama, announced a ground-breaking agreement for the first co-created mining model for lithium extraction in Chile. The alliance, which has been formed from early consultation, will initially focus on the development of the Laguna Verde project.

The announcement was made during the Company's Board of Directors' visit to the region by Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer of CTL, alongside Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, and representatives from the Río Jorquera and Pastos Grandes communities.

The alliance will ensure that the extraction processes conducted in the region by the Company comply with the highest international standards, including a process of early consultation with the communities to see their direct participation by providing data for the environmental baselines required for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This agreement will acknowledge the ancestral settlements and use of the lands to develop a lithium industry grounded in sustainability principles.

A group of people standing together holding a piece of paper Description automatically generated

Image 1: Presenting the signed alliance between CleanTech Lithium and the local communities at CTL's office in Copiapó. Left to right: Marcela Sepúlveda Community Relations Manager at CTL, Steve Kesler Executive Chairman at CTL, Christian Milla from the Pastos Grandes community, Ercilia Araya Altamirano from the Colla Pai-Ote community, Aldo Boitano CEO at CTL, and Roberto Carlos Salinas from the Río Jorquera community

Highlights:

· CleanTech Lithium and the local territorial communities have created the first-ever alliance in the region to co-design a mining project which will inform the proper development of the Company's most advanced lithium projects in the Atacama Region, initially focusing on Laguna Verde.

· The communities will support the generation of the Environmental Impact Study (EIS) and contribute to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), providing vital information for baseline measurements and assist the overall study concerning the human environment, flora, fauna, and other relevant aspects.

· CleanTech Lithium will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and commits, as the Laguna Verde project develops, to continuously share information with local communities to establish a long-term trusting relationship.

· The agreement aligns with the priorities set by the Chilean Government to advance the objectives in the National Lithium Strategy and inform the Special Lithium Operation Contracts (CEOLs) having established an early dialogue, commitment, and support from local communities.

A person writing on a piece of paper Description automatically generated

Image 2: Ancestral leader, Ercilia Araya Altamirano, from the Colla Pai-Ote community

signs joint working alliance with CleanTech Lithium

Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, said: "There is no precedent in the history of our territories where the door has been opened for us directly to participate in the design of a mining project to ensure it aligns with the ancestral inhabitants of the territory. This marks a historic milestone in our country, and we assume the responsibility to turn it into a new standard for lithium mining in the future."

Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer of CleanTech Lithium, added: "This is the first alliance founded in early consultation with local communities in lithium extraction in Chile. We are very proud to be working with the local communities and strengthening our relationships which will allow us to continue building a unique model that places people and the Planet at the center. This is how we aim to make a positive impact as CleanTech Lithium grows."

"The alliance between CleanTech Lithium and the local communities represents a significant step forward in the co-design of our projects, providing data for our environmental baselines and the creation of long-term socio-economic benefits for the region in which we operate. This agreement demonstrates how seriously we take the agenda set in the Government's National Lithium Strategy, proving that goals can be achieved and project development can be done in a more considerate way."

Working Group, Timely Information, and Benefits

The alliance establishes a relationship between both parties to develop lithium projects in the Atacama Region, such as Laguna Verde, through the creation of a joint working group between CTL and the communities. This group will maintain a process of early and ongoing dialogue as the project enters the Environmental Evaluation System, which is part of the EIA.

It includes the exchange of information and proposals between the communities and CleanTech Lithium and maintaining a long-term relationship based on mutual respect, dialogue, and trust. Through this collaboration, the agreement seeks to identify and promote opportunities for local community development, as well as create conditions for cooperation and monitoring of socio-environmental issues associated with CTL's projects.

Once the corresponding CEOLs for the Company's projects are obtained, CleanTech Lithium has committed to contribute to the development to the territorial indigenous communities, through directly related and specific funds to finance projects related to their development.

Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, concluded: "CleanTech Lithium has been the only company to approach us seeking an alliance for prior and early consultation and relationship with the territory, on a basis of respect. It is valuable because we are learning and understanding the realities of each sector and each project as they represent different ecosystems. They also have a new technology that has demonstrated how they will extract lithium. We discovered that it is modern, good, and may have less impact."

A group of people sitting in chairs Description automatically generated

Image 3: Community Relations Manager at CTL, Marcela Sepúlveda, remarks on the alliance between the Company and the local communities. Local media and key local stakeholders were in attendance.

Image 4: CleanTech Lithium's Board of Directors at the opening event to announce the local community alliance alongside Ercilia Araya Altamirano from the Colla Pai-Ote community


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctlLithium Investing
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference, held November 16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/47FNXON

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project following a recent site visit by management to Argentina.

Charger Metals

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.

Atlantic Lithium

Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana

Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Galan Lithium

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) is on track for its planned initial lithium chloride production in the first half of 2025, according to an article published by The West Australian.
International Lithium

International Lithium


