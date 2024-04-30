Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Norfolk Metals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024.

ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT

  • Maiden drill campaign completed successfully delineating uranium in 10 of 17 holes drilled
  • Exploration continuing with land access engagements, geophysics and subsequent drill program(s) planning in progress
  • Additional permit EL6948 granted expanding project area to 723km² total of 100% owned exploration tenure

ROGER RIVER GOLD PROJECT

  • Soil study completed with successful reanalysis of historical samples

CORPORATE UPDATE (including activities subsequent to quarterly period end)

  • Exclusivity and due diligence deed executed for Las Alteras uranium project in Argentina
  • Strong financial position with $2.91m cash at March 2024 quarter end which was increased subsequently through a strategic placement of $415,746

Orroroo Uranium Project, South Australia

Norfolk Metals Ltd (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to advise the maiden drill program was completed with a further 5 holes drilled across EL6552 being drilled in Phase 2 of the program in January 2024, taking the total number of holes completed in the maiden program to seventeen (17) (Figure 1). Phase 2 of the program sought to test the palaeochannel model at the Wongway Creek Target (formerly Target 1) where suitable drill access was available. A total of three (3) holes were drilled along the river traverse of the Wongway Creek Target testing both upstream and downstream regions. One (1) hole was drilled downstream of the No Name Creek Target (formerly Target 3) as well as the Rankin Rd Target (formerly Target 4). The completion of the maiden drill program has successfully delineated uranium in ten (10) of the seventeen (17) holes providing data for the Company to further develop a geological model of the Walloway Basin (Figure 3). Most importantly, the interpreted uranium bearing floodplain intersected upstream of Wongway Creek gives Norfolk confidence in the palaeochannel model and future exploration efforts can be planned accordingly. Peak grade of 796ppm pU308 was intersected in ORMR007.

*peak grade(s) noted are the direct detection of pU308 over a 0.02m interval by Prompt Fission Neutron downhole logging within a composite intersection with a cut-off grade greater than 100ppm pU308.

Figure 1. All drill collars completed in maiden drill program with Section A-A reference for Figure 3

Floodplain Interpretation

The pre-drilling model was targeting the presence of prospective palaeochannels approximately 100 to 150 metres to the south of the modern-day creeks associated with uranium intersected in historical Linc Energy Wells. Drilling results from Phase 1 indicated that the uranium in the Linc Energy Wells appeared to be associated with a secondary permeability created by downward displacement of the sediments resulting from basement faulting or soft sediment deformation. Phase 2 drilling continued to test the targeted prospective palaeochannels located to the south of the modern-day creeks at closer than expected distance of 50m. Younger palaeochannels were seen south of the modern-day creeks in ORMR004 (Walloway Creek Target) and ORMR016 (Rankin Rd Target) at the base of the regolith. This further supports the model of palaeochannels occurring south of the modern-day creeks due to a change in regional slope.

Drillhole ORMR015A was drilled 50m south of the modern-day creek at Wongway Creek Target. Drilling upstream from previous holes enabled easier location of the targeted prospective and potentially wider palaeochannel. This hole encountered what appears to be a silt dominated floodplain with minor gravel and two elevated gamma anomalies signifying uranium towards the top of this unit as well as the base of this unit (Figure 2). This unit appears to be the middle section of a palaeochannel between the sand and gravel dominated incising part of a palaeochannel and the clay dominated edge of a floodplain.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:nfluranium investingGold Investing
NFL:AU
Norfolk Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Norfolk Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Norfolk Metals

Norfolk Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Craig Hemke, publisher of TFMetalsReport.com, shared his thoughts on what's behind gold's big price rise and current pullback, plus what could be next for the yellow metal.

In his view, gold's move back below the US$2,400 per ounce level is completely normal — Hemke noted that nothing ever goes straight up, and emphasized that a "two steps forward, one step back" pattern is healthy.

With that said, he does see strong upside potential for the precious metal in 2024. In his view, there are a lot of technical targets that line up with US$2,650 or US$2,700, and he said that's probably the next point to watch for. While those heights won't necessarily be achieved this year, Hemke thinks gold could finish the period at US$2,400 or US$2,500.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Announces Election of Directors

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory resolution on executive compensation and the shareholder proposal are set out below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Ventures logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
A dozen pieces of gold beside a small hammer.

Endeavour Achieves First Gold Pour at Sabodala-Massawa Expansion

Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV,OTCQX:EDVMF) reported its first gold pour at the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX expansion in Senegal just 24 months after construction of the project commenced.

“We are proud to have achieved our first gold pour at the Sabodala-Massawa BIOX Expansion with over 3.5 million man hours worked with no lost time injuries,” commented CEO Ian Cockerill in the company’s announcement.

“We have commissioned the project and delivered first gold in only 2 years, marking the fourth capital project that we have completed in the last 10 years. All of these have been completed in two years or less, and have been delivered on schedule, on budget and with no lost time injuries. This is a testament to the quality of our projects team and the competitive advantage we have in West Africa,” he added.

Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL)

Norfolk Metals: ASX-listed Uranium Explorer


Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Norfolk Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Norfolk Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Related News

Lithium Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Lithium Investing

Portofino Grants Stock Options

Critical Metals Investing

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Uranium Investing

3rd Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

×