Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Aether Global Innovations

AETH:CC

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3qyBIUc

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference which will feature 15 different companies from the Canadian, Australian and Brazilian geo markets," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our Virtual Investor Conferences provide a unique platform for issuers looking to engage a broader investor base."

August 24 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Elevate Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
10:00 AM Element 25 Ltd. Pink: ELMTF | ASX: E25
10:30 AM Archer Exploration Corp. OTCQB: RCHRF | CSE: RCHR
11:00 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
11:30 AM Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
12:00 PM Metallic Minerals Corp. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
12:30 PM Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
1:00 PM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
1:30 PM Brunswick Exploration Inc. OTCQB: BRWXF | TSXV: BRW
2:00 PM Bravo Mining Corp. OTCQX: BRVMF | TSXV: BRVO
2:30 PM NioBay Metals Inc. OTCQB: NBYCF | TSXV: NBY
3:00 PM Canadian North Resources Inc. OTCQX: CNRSF | TSXV: CNRI
3:30 PM Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
4:00 PM Chilean Cobalt Corp. OTCQB: COBA
4:30 PM Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. OTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationBRW:TCMTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Restart of Exploration at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces Restart of Exploration at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to improving conditions in the Eastern half of the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, prospecting has restarted at the Mirage Project. The area was not impacted by forest fires and all equipment on site was undamaged. Access remains restricted to the rest of the Company's portfolio in the James Bay, however visual inspection confirms that BRW's camps are largely untouched with only the PLEX camp suffering minimal damage.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "The Mirage Project is among our most exciting targets and a core focus of Brunswick Exploration. The restart of exploration will initially focus on finding the source of the abundant angular, spodumene-mineralized boulders first identified in June. Compilation work has highlighted multiple possible sources across the project which will be field checked with teams onsite. Furthermore, permit application for drilling at Mirage is underway and we are well-positioned to begin drilling in late Q3."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received all results from its drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The final results are from the six remaining holes. In total, 17 out of 18 holes intercepted pegmatites and, importantly, the pegmatites remain open a depth and with potential for new pegmatites further south and to the east.

Drill result highlights from this release:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100m long by 15m large, at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high grade lithium mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, comments: "This exciting discovery demonstrates the clear potential of the Anatacau Main Property which has never been systematically explored for lithium. Both the Anatacau Main and West Projects remain very prospective for additional pegmatite discoveries. As exploration remains restricted due to forest fire and alongside the recent discovery of the substantial spodumene-bearing boulder field at Mirage, BRW is now preparing a major drilling campaign in Q3 across several assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Brunswick Exploration to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV: BRW) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed a 10-day pumping test at test well TW-1 located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The data generated during the test will be used to estimate the transmissivity and the storativity of the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) at the TW-1 location. Preliminary Phase 1 and Phase 2 data suggest the perforated casing of TW-1 captures approximately 500 feet of potential lithium brine aquifer hosted in the LGU. The LGU is the basal gravel overlaying bedrock in Clayton Valley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7776/177491_a3fcc31ed4de6886_002.jpg

Figure 1: Lithium Brine Samples, Clayton Valley Nevada

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has acquired two new claims by staking in NWT, Canada, identified as the Little Nahanni claims ("Little Nahanni"). The Little Nahanni claims total approximately 900 hectares and are in the area of pegmatites first identified in 1961. The Company believes the Little Nahanni claims are underexplored for lithium and represent opportunity for lithium discovery and positive partnerships with regional stakeholders, and will complement ION's current lithium exploration activities in Northwest Territories.

The Company also announces it has closed the acquisition of the Bliss Lake Lithium Pegmatite Project in NWT, Canada ("Bliss Lake"). The immediate consideration for the acquisition of Bliss Lake consisted of a single tranche of 571,428 Company shares with a deemed value of $128,571 at a deemed price per share of $0.25. Transaction terms also provide for deferred equity-based consideration to the vendors in the event assay results from exploration at Bliss Lake satisfy defined lithium oxide content thresholds and cash consideration in the event of announcement of a mineral resource estimate at Bliss Lake meeting defined criteria. 57,142 Company shares were issued to a finder in the transaction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has staked 83 additional lode claims adjacent to its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company now controls or owns a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres.

Last month, GMV conducted a site visit with the vendors of the Daisy Creek property and observed the caldera complex to be as described, filled with relatively shallow-dipping interlaminated rhyolite tuffs and claystones dominating the claims. The discovery outcrop was observed to contain these assemblages with an increase in iron oxide-stained fractures. Preliminary ASTER data that measures alteration spectra and can show different clays shows positive results over the western portion of these claims. A review of historic satellite images shows disturbances in the same area, consistent with trenching and/or drill pad development. Consequently, the adjacent additional claims covering favourable ground and extensions has now been acquired. Highly anomalous lithium reverse circulation drill analyses have been reported historically from exploration work completed by Phillips Uranium ("Phillips") on this property in the early 1980's. The claims are located near several operating gold mines and access to power, water and paved highways are nearby.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its 2023 drilling campaign on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program is designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for the end of Q1 2024. To date, 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 meters have been completed and there are 3 to 4 additional holes planned along strike. The drilling campaign is expected to be completed in August. All completed holes have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization. Sample assays are underway at ActLab's facility in Ontario, Canada and are expected to be completed by September. The Company is also finalizing negotiations with three international engineeringconsulting companies for the PEA, and the contract is expected to be approved by the board and released in August

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

TINONE SAMPLES LITHIUM MINERALIZATION IN HISTORICAL DRILL CORE FROM ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Industrial Metals Investing

TINONE SAMPLES LITHIUM MINERALIZATION IN HISTORICAL DRILL CORE FROM ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Lithium Investing

Partner Commits to Ewoyaa Development Funding

Copper Investing

Fourth Diamond Drill Hole Hits Thick Interval Of Visual Copper Sulphides At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

×