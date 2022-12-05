Tempus Resources Ltd.Â (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTCQB: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (approximately A$1,111,000) from the sale of up to 16,666,667 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.06 (approximately A$0.067) per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.09 (approximately A$0.10) for a period of 24 months following the issue date of the FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.
Brunswick Exploration Inc.(TSX-V:BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has expanded its recently signed option agreement with Osisko Development Corp. (TSX-V: ODV) to also acquire a 90% interest in the PLEX Project (the “Project located in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec, which is located along the same fault structure that hosts Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project.
Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “I am very pleased to cement Brunswick Exploration’s position within the La Grande Greenstone belt, host to Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Lithium project. The addition of the PLEX Project, alongside the previously-announced Mythril option with Midland, strategically positions the Company as PLEX covers a portion of the La Grande shear zone, which contains the entire Corvette lithium trend. Furthermore, with today’s announcement, our James Bay portfolio of properties now includes over 200 untested S-type pegmatites with a minimum 600 metres strike length. We will continue to grow our portfolio in James Bay and across Canada to further increase our chances of making significant lithium discoveries.”
The PLEX Project package contains a total of 375 claims, representing 19,175 hectares (192 sq. km.). The property is accessible year-round and located near the Trans-Taiga highway, providing access to the La Grande-4 hydroelectric complex. The Project is situated approximately 75 km west of Patriot Battery Metals’ Project, along the La Grande shear zone which is host to the entire Corvette lithium trend. Compilation work by BRW has identified over 100 individual pegmatite outcrops and numerous pegmatite dykes on the Project of varying length, including one pegmatite dyke measuring 1.7 kilometres strike length. The latter was intersected in multiple drill holes by previous gold explorers between 2007 and 2014 but was only superficially described in drill logs and not assayed for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum mineralization; the longest drill intersection of pegmatite measured 103 meters in length (MRNF assessment files GM 63465 and GM 68914).
The Project has historically never been explored for lithium mineralization. BRW intends to launch a regional prospecting campaign in late Q2 2023 to explore both the PLEX and Mythril Projects and multiple other smaller BRW claim packages located in the northern half of the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region. The campaign will include sampling and analysis of pegmatite from recovered drill core on the PLEX Project and will likely lead to more follow-up trenching and/or drilling beyond BRW’s current exploration program for 2023.
ODEV Expanded Option Agreement
The expanded Option allows BRW to acquire a 90% interest in the Project for a total consideration of 8,000,000 shares over a two-year period, upon closing of the option agreement (the “Agreement”) under the following terms:
- An initial payment of 1,000,000 shares, within five (5) business days of the Effective Date of the Agreement;
- A payment of 3,000,000 shares, on or before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement;
- A payment of 4,000,000 shares, on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement.
In order to exercise the Option; Brunswick Exploration shall fund an aggregate amount of $6,000,000 in Work Expenditures in accordance with the following schedule:
- An aggregate of $1,000,000 before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $2,000,000 before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $4,000,000 before the 3rd year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $6,000,000 before the 4th year anniversary of the Effective Date.
Upon execution of the Option, BRW will retain a right of first refusal on ODEV’s 10% ownership. Furthermore, ODEV will not be expected to fund its pro-rata share of the exploration budget following the exercise of the Option until the construction of a mine.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeff Hussey, Director of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for hard rock lithium deposits in Eastern Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Eastern Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.
Brunswick Exploration
Overview
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW) has a diversified portfolio of highly prospective critical mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on acquiring underexplored grassroots lithium projects with upside potential.
Brunswick Exploration recently expanded its lithium portfolio with its acquisition of 1,327 claims totaling 33,093 hectares in southern Newfoundland and 60 claims totaling 971 hectares in Nova Scotia. Additionally, the company completed its acquisition of pegmatite fields in the James Bay region of Quebec, which increased its holding in the area to approximately 810 claims totaling 42,892 hectares. Brunswick Exploration has also acquired 60 claims totaling 26,318 hectares containing lithium-bearing pegmatites near Hearst, Ontario.
Brunswick Exploration's notable projects include Pontiac Lithium and North Shore Lithium in Quebec, the NS Critical Minerals package in Nova Scotia, as well as the Catamaran property, Fundy Gold and Bathurst Mining Camp, all in New Brunswick.
Brunswick Exploration recently announced the start of the largest grassroots lithium exploration program in Eastern Canada, targeting several of its promising lithium assets, including the Pontiac project, the North Shore project, the Catamaran Projects and the SMB project in Nova Scotia.
The company's exploration team is led by Robert Wares, founder of the Osisko Group of Companies. Wares is an established and award-winning professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Wares has a proven track record of world-class discovery, including the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which later became one of the largest-producing gold mines in Canada.
Company Highlights
- Brunswick Exploration is focused on exploring and developing a diversified portfolio of highly prospective critical minerals projects in Canada. The company continually evaluates new acquisitions to expand its portfolio of underdeveloped lithium assets.
- The company's Quebec-critical mineral projects include the Pontiac Lithium project, the North Shore lithium project and the James Bay lithium portfolio.
- Brunswick Exploration recently announced the start of the largest grassroots lithium exploration program in AtlanticCanada, targeting several of its promising lithium assets.
- Brunswick Exploration has also acquired 60 claims totaling 26,318 hectares containing lithium-bearing pegmatites near Hearst, Ontario.
- Brunswick Exploration management team includes Robert Wares, founder of Osisko Mining.
- The company completed its acquisition of additional pegmatite fields in the James Bay region of Quebec, increasing its holding to approximately 810 claims totaling 42,892 hectares
.
Atlantic Canada Grassroots Lithium Portfolio
The combined critical metals land package in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia includes 2,000 claims covering over 150,000 hectares. This rapidly growing portfolio contains multiple historical showings and over 150 peraluminous pegmatite dykes, coincident with lithium till and rock anomalies that have seen no exploration. In addition, the company recently expanded its lithium portfolio with its acquisition of 33,093 hectares in southern Newfoundland and 971 hectares in Nova Scotia.
Project Highlights:
- SMB Nova Scotia Critical Metals Project: The properties comprise 87 licenses and 6,524 claims, with a total surface area of 105,624 hectares, located roughly 30 kilometers west of Halifax. The properties contain over 100 pegmatite dykes within the South Mountain Batholith (SMB) that have seen no exploration for lithium spodumene mineralization. Government of Nova Scotia till samples were taken at roughly two-kilometer spacing over areas underlain by multiple Devonian granitoids of the SMB as well as Cambrian Meguma sediments. The government database's till and rock samples returned highly anomalous lithium and tin values. It is important to note that the East Kemptville Tin mine and the Brazil Lake lithium deposit are close to the SMB.
- New Brunswick Catamaran Lithium Project: The Properties comprise eight claims and 1,821 units with a total surface area of 40,363 hectares. They are located roughly 30 kilometers southeast of Plaster Rock and roughly 30 kilometers east of Florenceville-Bristol. Including previously staked ground, the property is host to over 60 pegmatites that have seen little to no exploration work. Till samples collected by the Government of New Brunswick were taken at roughly two-kilometer spacing and are underlain by pegmatitic granites and gneissic to migmatitic sediments from the Devonian and Ordovician. Highlights from the survey include an 11-kilometer till anomaly containing nine samples between 53 to 103 ppm of lithium, neighboring known beryllium and pegmatite occurrences.
Ontario Grassroots Lithium Projects
- Hearst Lithium Project: Located roughly 15 kilometers south of Hearst, Ontario, the newly acquired asset includes 226 claim blocks with a total surface area of 29,805 hectares. Brunswick Exploration staked its claims based on its preferred geologic environments and historical mapping, which indicated minimal historic exploration. In addition, the Hearst package includes an option on the Lowther Pegmatite property, containing an additional 251 hectares of underexplored pegmatite formations.
Quebec Grassroots Lithium Projects
Brunswick Exploration has continually expanded its land holdings in Quebec by targeting underexplored assets with ideal geologic formations that meet the company’s criteria. The Quebec lithium projects include three notable districts, each containing prospective assets for future exploration.
Project Highlights:
- Pontiac Project: The underexplored asset is in close proximity to Val-d’or, Rouyn and Malartic in Abitibi. The Pontiac project contains major S-type pegmatites known to contain lithium, meeting the company’s geologic criteria. The project is part of the company’s new exploration campaign to identify potential lithium deposits.
- James Bay Project: The newly acquired project is located in a region known for hard rock lithium deposits. The James Bay Project included 810 claims totaling 42,892 hectares. The project contains four deposits with defined resources, multiple spodumene showings, and nearby recent lithium discoveries.
- North Shore Lithium Project: Brunswick Exploration has identified approximately 30 pegmatite dykes and sills on its North Shore Lithium Project, with a minimum strike length of 1,200 meters and dozens of smaller pegmatite dykes. The longest pegmatite identified through satellite imagery and geological compilation measures approximately 14 kilometers in strike length. None of the pegmatites on the North Shore Lithium Project have seen exploration for lithium, and all consist of S-type pegmatites containing any combination of indicator minerals, including muscovite, garnet, tourmaline and beryl. Lithium-bearing LCT pegmatites are metal-enriched S-type pegmatites that may also contain cesium, tantalum, beryllium and tin mineralization. Brunswick Exploration will begin a prospecting campaign in this area in late Q3 2022, first focusing its efforts on the previously-disclosed Pontiac Lithium Project.
Management Team
Robert Wares - P. Geo Chairman and CEO
Robert Wares is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for discovering the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold mine, which was subsequently developed by Osisko Mining Inc. into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Among other awards, Wares was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007. Wares was also named, together with John Burzynski and Sean Roosen, as "Mining Men of the Year" for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Wares also sits on the board of directors of Osisko Metals Inc. Wares has a bachelor of science and an honorary doctorate in Earth sciences from McGill University.
Killian Charles - President
From 2017 to 2021, Killian Charles worked as VP of corporate development for Osisko Metals. Charles was previously the manager of corporate development at Integra Gold Corp, which was an advanced-stage gold development company until it was acquired by Eldorado Gold in July of 2017. Before that, he worked as a mining analyst at Industrial Alliance Securities and Laurentian Bank Securities. Charles covered small and mid-cap exploration and production companies as a mining analyst. Charles holds a bachelor of science with a major in Earth and planetary sciences from McGill University.
Anthony Glavac - CFO
Anthony Glavac has over 17 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 12 years in the mining industry. Since August 2017, Glavac has served as vice-president, corporate controller for Falco Resources Ltd., and previously served as director, financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines. Glavac spent 10 years at KPMG, working with both public and private companies, providing audit, taxation, strategic advisory and public offering services. Glavac is also involved with other public companies in the mining industry.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Breaks US$1,800, Market Eyes Fed's Next Move
This week started off slow for gold, but the yellow metal picked up pace mid-week, rising to just above US$1,800 per ounce by Thursday (December 1). It closed out the five day period around that level.
Diverse factors continue to impact the gold price, but chief among them right now are recent comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. During a closely watched Brookings Institution speech on Wednesday (November 30), he said that smaller interest rate hikes are coming and could start as early as this month.
"(I)t makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down. The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting" — Jerome Powell, US Federal Reserve
According to Powell, the Fed recognizes that its actions take time to be reflected in the market, and raising rates at a slower pace will allow it to take stock of its progress in taming high prices. Experts often use the consumer price index to judge inflation, but details for November won't be released until mid-December.
For now, market watchers are eyeing this week's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data — when food and energy are excluded, it shows a lower-than-anticipated 0.2 percent month-on-month increase in October.
The PCE price index measures what people living in the US pay for a broad range of goods and services, and Powell has emphasized its accuracy as a gauge of where inflation is headed.
The Fed has hiked rates six times so far this year, with the last four boosts being 75 basis points each. The central bank's next meeting runs from December 13 to 14.
Lithium-ion batteries to drive "huge" raw materials demand
Moving over to the battery metals space, INN's Priscila Barrera recently returned from this year's Benchmark Week in LA. Hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the event featured commentary on lithium, cobalt, graphite and more.
One key theme was the important role that mining will play in helping global governments reach net-zero emissions goals by 2050.
Outlining looming demand, Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said installed lithium-ion battery capacity needs to reach 300 terawatt hours in the next 30 years. That means worldwide lithium-ion battery output will have to rise by four times the pace seen today, going up at an annual rate of 20 terawatt hours.
What will the implications be for raw materials? According to Moores, the impact will be "huge."
"Critical minerals mining and refining needs to shift (from) today’s thinking (of) 50,000 tonne (units) to 500,000 tonne units" — Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
i-80 Gold Corp.
i-80 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. The company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.
Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX (Updated November 2022)
Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.
The gold price is finally gaining some ground after falling below US$1,650 per ounce in September for the first time since 2020. The yellow metal neared US$1,800 in mid-November and is now sitting above US$1,750.
Even so, gold is still under pressure, and some experts think now is the time to buy. The Investing News Network spoke with Mark Yaxley, managing director of bullion dealer SWP, twice in November, and he shared his advice on buying bullion both times.
"My advice … to my clients, who are mostly Canadians and Americans, is maybe you should be mirroring eastern investors and taking advantage of these dips at this price level," he said in his first interview, explaining that westerners often wait for positive price performance to buy gold. In the second discussion, he shared his three guidelines when buying bullion.
The five stocks below have seen the largest share price gains in the gold sector year-to-date on the TSX. The list was generated on November 28, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$50 million at that time.
1. Augusta Gold (TSX:G)
Year-to-date gain: 45.04 percent; market cap: C$150.49 million; current share price: C$1.90
Augusta Gold is focused on its land package in the Bullfrog district in Nevada, US. Its Bullfrog gold project is in the Walker Lane trend and is close to significant infrastructure, including a paved highway that intersects the property. The project has a measured and indicated resource of 64.12 million metric tons (MT) grading 0.531 grams per MT (g/t) gold for contained gold of 1.09 million ounces.
On April 21, the firm acquired the Reward heap-leach gold project, which is fully permitted and located near the Bullfrog project. Augusta ended April with a spike and remained elevated through Q2, hitting a year-to-date high of C$2.33 on May 26.
Augusta released a resource estimate for Reward on June 7; it shows Reward has a measured and indicated resource of 426,700 ounces of gold grading 0.75 g/t gold, and an inferred resource of 27,100 ounces of gold grading 0.68 g/t gold. The company completed its final payment for the Reward project in September. Augusta's share price has spent Q4 trending upwards following that news.
“Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023,” Augusta President and CEO Donald Taylor said.
2. Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI)
Year-to-date gain: 31.69 percent; market cap: C$6.79 billion; current share price: C$6.94
Yamana Gold is a gold producer operating out of the Americas that places a strong emphasis on ESG issues. The company has five producing mines: the Canadian Malartic gold mine in Abitibi, Quebec; the Cerro Moro gold-silver mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina; the El Peñón mine in Chile’s Atacama Desert; the Jacobina gold-mining complex in Bahia, Brazil; and the Minera Florida gold mine in Central Chile. Yamana also has multiple advancing projects, and has said it aims to continue exploration of its producing properties so it can replace depleting mineral resources with fresh discoveries, creating more sustainable operations.
Yamana’s share price spiked at the end of September, a couple of days after the company announced that Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) will be acquiring Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) 18.75 percent share in the Mara copper-gold joint venture project. Yamana will remain the operator with a share of 56.25 percent, and Glencore will own the remaining portion.
Back in May, Yamana entered into a definitive agreement with Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) under which Gold Fields would acquire Yamana, but this deal has recently fallen through and has been replaced by a “superior proposal.” The new deal is with both Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS), and will see Agnico acquire some of Yamana’s subsidiaries and partnerships related to its Canadian assets; meanwhile, Pan American will acquire all Yamana's outstanding shares.
Yamana’s share price spiked by C$1.01 November 4, the day of the news. Most recently, Yamana announced its Q4 dividend and shared dates for shareholder meetings about the acquisition.
3. Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI)
Year-to-date gain: 30.5 percent; market cap: C$5.06 billion; current share price: C$12.45
Alamos Gold is a gold miner operating three 100 percent owned gold mines: Young-Davidson and Island Gold in Canada and Mulatos in Mexico. The company’s 2022 gold production guidance is 440,000 to 480,000 ounces in total between its three mines. Alamos also has development projects in Canada, Turkey and the US.
Alamos’ share price spiked in April to an H1 high of C$11.38, following groundbreaking for its Phase III expansion at Island Gold. The expansion is expected to both lower costs and bring production up by 70 percent per year following its completion in 2025. In other big news for the company, in June initial production commenced at the La Yaqui Grande mine, which is part of the Mulatos mining district. In late August, the company shared its 2021 ESG results.
Alamos’ share price has been trending upwards since the end of Q3. At the end of October, the company released its Q3 results, which show production of 123,400 ounces of gold, a 19 percent gain quarter-over-quarter. On November 15 and November 29, the company released high-grade results that extended mineralization at the Island Gold mine.
“Having nearly tripled the Mineral Reserve and Resource base to over five million ounces of gold and with work on the expansion ramping up, our exploration focus is shifting to more cost-effective underground drilling where we can leverage existing infrastructure,” President and CEO John A. McCluskey said.
4. Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG)
Year-to-date gain: 17.86 percent; market cap: C$2.67 billion; current share price: C$12.01
Lundin Gold has the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, which the company calls “one of the highest-grade, lowest-cost gold mines in the world.” The mine has been in operation since 2019 and has a mine life of 13 years. In addition to this operation, the company has 25 exploration concessions under two subsidiaries.
Lundin’s share price faltered in Q3 after a steady first half of the year, but it has gained significantly in Q4. In October, the company completed the south ventilator raise at Fruta del Norte, which had taken three years due to delays, including from COVID-19. The company released its Q3 results in November, with production of 121,635 ounces of gold compared to 107,663 ounces in Q3 2021. Lundin Gold expects its full-year 2022 results to be at the higher end of its guidance.
On November 21, the company hit a year-to-date high after drill intercepts from its conversion program at Fruta del Norte drove shares up from C$11.12 to C$12.92 overnight. The program's aim is to extend the mine's life by converting inferred resources into measured or indicated resources. The company later shared its three year outlook, saying it expects production to continue to grow.
5. i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU)
Year-to-date gain: 11.33 percent; market cap: C$855.71 million; current share price: C$3.44
i-80 Gold is a gold company with multiple projects in Nevada, US, including its producing Ruby Hill open-pit gold mine. In 2022, the company has been focused on drilling at Ruby Hill to update technical reports and work towards a permit for an underground mine. In addition to Ruby Hill, i-80 has the Lone Tree past-producing mine and the Granite Creek advanced project.
A strong H1 saw an early year-to-date high of C$3.90 on March 21 for i-80 Gold, but a shaky Q3 brought it back down. However, November has seen consistent and significant gains for the company. The rise began on November 7, when it released plans to possibly restart the Ruby Hill mill and leach circuits due to the company discovering more high-grade oxide material at both Ruby Hill and Granite Creek than anticipated. The next day, i-80 released its Q3 results, which include record sales of 9,332 ounces of gold.
News of bonanza-grade drill results at Ruby Hill’s Hilltop zone in mid-November continued its rally, with one highlight showing 33 g/t gold, 3,010 g/t silver & 63.5 percent lead over 0.6 meters. Most recently, the company shared further positive drill results at Ruby Hill.
Quadro Announces Private Placement
Quadro Resources Ltd. (“Quadro” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROD, FRA: G4O2) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the “Units”), each Unit priced at $0.05 and consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant (the “Unit Warrants”), each Unit Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.10 for 12 months from closing, and up to 8,333,333 flow-through units (the “FT Units”), each FT Unit priced at $0.06 and consisting of 1 flow-through share and one half common share purchase warrant (the “FT Unit Warrants”), each full FT Unit Warrant being exercisable at $0.12 for a common share of the Company for 12 months, to raise proceeds of up to a total of $1,000,000.
Proceeds from the financing will be used to explore and develop the Company’s Long Lake/Tulks South and Careless Cove/Yellow Fox properties and for working capital purposes. Finder’s fees on the financing may be paid in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.
About Quadro Resources – Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QRO”. Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property, which it has optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake and Careless Cove properties, and has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the Tulks South Property, in Newfoundland.
Quadro Shares Results From Its Optioned Staghorn Property
Quadro Resources Ltd. (“Quadro” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROD, FRA: G4O2) is pleased to announce high grade gold results from recent work completed by TRU Precious Metals Corp. (“TRU”) on TRU’s recently optioned Staghorn property in Central Newfoundland. This work was completed within the Staghorn option along the Mark’s Pond Shear zone and within the Rich House Mineral occurrence further to the Northeast.
This zone was first identified in 2018 by Quadro technical staff during the execution of a short trenching program. Follow up work including diamond drilling was then able to confirm the presence of a broad, extensive shear zone with multiple parallel high strain gold bearing structures which remains open to the North and along strike to the Northeast and the Southwest.
Highlights (from TRU Precious Metals Corp.’s news release dated November 23, 2022)
- Visible gold is evident in outcrop and in bedrock grab samples collected from a recently extended trench at Mark’s Pond. The grab samples were taken from a sheared volcaniclastic and graphitic unit containing a significant number of quartz-carbonate veins. Mapping and channel sampling within the trench have confirmed the presence of visible coarse- and fine-grained gold both within these quartz-carbonate veins and the surrounding wall rock along a newly discovered shear zone approximately 130 m northwest of the Mark’s Pond Gold Zone.
- Three bedrock grab samples collected from newly exposed outcrop in the Mark’s Pond trench have returned very high-grade gold assay results from total pulp metallics analysis (metallic screening) including weighted average total Au values of 1,929 g/t Au, 205.6 g/t Au, and 180.1 g/t Au (Table 1 and Figure 2).
- Four bedrock grab samples collected at the Rich House target along the northern shore of Victoria Lake returned weighted average total Au values between 4.3 and 16.8 g/t Au from metallic screening analysis (Table 1 and Figure 1).
- A series of channel samples have been collected in the recently excavated 275 m long trench at Mark’s Pond including a 23 m long easterly extension at the southern end of the trench along strike of the gold bearing volcaniclastic and graphitic shear zone. Those assay results are pending from the laboratory
Quadro is pleased that ongoing cooperation between TRU and Quadro’s technical staff was successful in delineating additional parallel gold bearing trends within the Mark’s Pond zone.
Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro’s Staghorn Project
On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2022, it closed the definitive option agreement with TRU. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement, TRU has the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership in Quadro’s Staghorn project located in central Newfoundland. The Staghorn project is a large claim package of 133 claim units in eight mineral licenses covering 3,325 hectares with a 12 km strike length of the auriferous Cape Ray Fault Zone.
Qualified Person
Wayne Reid, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Quadro and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.
About Quadro Resources – Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QRO”. Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property, which it has optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake and Careless Cove properties, and has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the Tulks South Property, in Newfoundland.
Tempus Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To C$1.0 M
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for the exploration of the Company's Elizabeth-Blackdome Project located in southern British Columbia, Canada. Tempus completed 40 drill-holes at Elizabeth during the 2022 program with assays pending on 19 holes, including the highly anticipated drill hole EZ22-20 that intersected wide zones of quartz containing visible gold. The Company is planning to release an updated NI43-101/JORC resource on the Elizabeth-Blackdome projects in early 2023.
Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.
The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. A finder's fee may be paid on a portion of the proceeds from the Offering. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
