Battery Metals

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received all results from its drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The final results are from the six remaining holes. In total, 17 out of 18 holes intercepted pegmatites and, importantly, the pegmatites remain open a depth and with potential for new pegmatites further south and to the east.

Drill result highlights from this release:

  • 25.1 metres at 1.00% Li2O in drill hole AW-23-17, including 18.1 metres at 1.37% Li2O ;
  • 18.2 metres at 1.31% Li2O in drill hole AW-23-18;
  • 18.2 metres at 1.33% Li2O , including 9.5 metres at 1.74% Li2O and 3.5 metres at 2.11% Li2O in drill hole AW-23-05.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are very excited to return to Anatacau West and Anatacau Main once restrictions have been lifted. The recently announced Anais spodumene showing underscores the regional potential for the two projects. We believe systematic exploration across our claims will continue to lead to new discoveries. Both targets will be prioritized for drilling in late Q3."

Anatacau West Drilling Campaign Overview

Following drilling completed to date, BRW believes it has intercepted at least two continuous, distinct spodumene-bearing pegmatites. All of the pegmatites are oriented north-northeast, are closely spaced in an on-echelon pattern and dip steeply towards the west. The pegmatites are hosted in metasedimentary rocks in an east-west deformation corridor similar to Allkem's neighboring James Bay Lithium Deposit.

Drilling has initially focused on near surface mineralization with the pegmatites only being drill tested to a maximum vertical depth of 137 meters. They remain open at depth. Furthermore, potential exists for repetition of new pegmatites further to the south and to the east.

Lithium mineralization consists predominantly of spodumene with minor lepidolite. Spodumene crystals are generally well-formed, decimetric in scale (up to 10cm) and have a white to pale grey color. Importantly, grade is strongly correlated with visually identified spodumene percentage in core allowing BRW to rapidly ascertain the lithium potential of mineralized intercepts in exploration drilling.

Table 1 : Mineralized Intercepts from the Winter 2023 Anatacau West Drilling Campaign

Hole ID From
(m) 		To (m) Interval
(m) 		Li 2 O
(%)
AW-23-01 8.6 12.8 4.2 0.21
30.6 57.1 26.5 1.51
AW-23-02 29.6 37.2 7.6 0.69
AW-23-03 No Significant Interval
AW-23-04 31.3 34.0 2.7 0.92
Incl. 32.3 33.0 0.7 1.73
AW-23-05 59.7 64.3 4.6 0.55
83.7 89.3 5.6 0.64
93.3 100.9 7.6 1.13
Incl. 93.3 98.3 5.0 1.57
179.0 197.1 18.2 1.33
Incl. 179.0 188.4 9.5 1.74
Incl. 184.9 188.4 3.5 2.11
and 189.9 195.5 5.6 1.19
AW-23-06 154.5 164.9 10.4 0.57
Incl. 156.5 157.5 1.0 1.29
and 161.5 164.1 2.6 1.55
AW-23-07 No Significant Interval
AW-23-08 31.1 32.1 1.0 0.52
AW-23-09 No Significant Interval
AW-23-10 44.7 47.0 2.3 1.09
54.2 57.1 2.9 0.45
63.0 72.9 9.9 1.03
Incl. 66.0 70.0 4.0 1.30
AW-23-11 170.2 172.5 2.3 0.13
AW-23-12 No Significant Interval
AW-23-13 No Significant Interval
AW-23-14 16.9 17.9 1.0 1.04
117.2 127.3 10.1 1.06
Incl. 121.1 126.0 4.9 1.63
161.6 174.2 12.6 1.12
AW-23-15 No Significant Interval
AW-23-16 43.7 47.2 3.5 1.07
Incl. 43.7 45.7 2.0 1.34
148.0 150.0 2.0 0.63
Incl. 149.0 149.4 0.4 1.19
AW-23-17 35.8 68.1 32.4 0.79
Incl. 42.5 67.6 25.1 1.00
Incl. 42.5 60.6 18.1 1.37
AW-23-18 10.2 28.4 18.2 1.31
Incl. 15.4 28.4 13.0 1.41
and 10.2 13.5 3.3 1.67


Note: All drill holes are NQ core size and all intervals are core length. True width of intervals is not confirmed but estimated to be approximately 70% of true width. Significant intervals are assay values above 0.1% Li2O.

Figure 1 : Plan Map of Drill Holes Completed at Anatacau West

Plan Map of Drill Holes Completed at Anatacau West

Table 2 : 2023 Winter Drill Hole Location

Hole ID Total
Depth
(m) 		Azimuth
(°) 		Dip
(°) 		Easting Northing Elevation
(m)
AW-23-01 198 109.7 -45 361721 5788558 200
AW-23-02 198 109.5 -45 361891 5788526 201
AW-23-03 198 109.5 -45 362005 5788571 200
AW-23-04 201 110 -45 361717 5788482 198
AW-23-05 216 109.8 -45 361715 5788622 200
AW-23-06 195 110 -45 361712 5788729 200
AW-23-07 204 110.3 -45 361710 5788399 200
AW-23-08 195 110.9 -45 361892 5788456 200
AW-23-09 198 110.2 -45 361889 5788596 200
AW-23-10 195 110.6 -45 361890 5788666 200
AW-23-11 198 109.8 -45 363832 5788240 221
AW-23-12 195 109.7 -45 363614 5788543 205
AW-23-13 201 110 -45 364149 5788353 200
AW-23-14 180 110.1 -45 361817 5788666 200
AW-23-15 201 110 -45 361914 5788758 200
AW-23-16 229 110 -45 361812 5788761 200
AW-23-17 237 290 -45 361885 5788536 200
AW-23-18 252 290 -45 681891 5788600 200


Termination of Advisory Services Agreement

The Company announces that the advisory services agreement entered into with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") and originally announced on March 31, 2023 has been rescinded by the parties. The upfront fee of $120,000 paid by the Company in consideration for the services to be provided by Red Cloud has been refunded to the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

BRW adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Drill core samples from the Company's projects are securely transported to a core facility on site, where they are logged and sampled over 0.5 to 1.0 meter intervals. Samples selected for assay include insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches at a rate of approximately 10 per cent. Samples are shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation facility in Val-d'Or. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in Vancouver. All samples are analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish. Reported drill intersections use a lower analytical cut off value of 0.1% Li2O.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07ddec2e-0652-488c-90b0-cf72cc173a41


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100m long by 15m large, at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high grade lithium mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, comments: "This exciting discovery demonstrates the clear potential of the Anatacau Main Property which has never been systematically explored for lithium. Both the Anatacau Main and West Projects remain very prospective for additional pegmatite discoveries. As exploration remains restricted due to forest fire and alongside the recent discovery of the substantial spodumene-bearing boulder field at Mirage, BRW is now preparing a major drilling campaign in Q3 across several assets."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Brunswick Exploration to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV: BRW) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Us at Booth 405 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 29-30 2023

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #405 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 29 - Monday January 30, 2023.

Notable keynote speakers include former Premier of BC Christy Clark and former Premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall. Other keynote speakers will include dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Highlights - nano one's LFP plans in Québec are on time and on budget:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

Bradda Head Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that CEO Charles FitzRoy will be presenting at the London South East Investor Webinar on 25 July 2023 at 18:30. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

Phase 2 Exploration Set To Begin As Planned In Early August

HIGHLIGHTS 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 7,205,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Corby G. Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2023 .

Century Lithium Appoints New Director (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

Dr. Anderson is a Licensed Professional Chemical Engineer with over 40 years of global experience in engineering, design, industrial plant operations, corporate level management, education, research, and professional service. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University , an MSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech , and a PhD in Mining Engineering and Metallurgy from the University of Idaho . He most recently assisted Century Lithium as its Technical Advisor, Metallurgy.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to the Company's Board of Directors," said Bryan Disher, Chair of Century Lithium. "As Technical Advisor, Dr. Anderson has been instrumental in the advancement of our Clayton Valley Lithium Project, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the Company in his new role on the Board of Directors."

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-appoints-new-director-301878450.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/17/c6654.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has staked prospective spodumene bearing pegmatites discovered in the MacKay Lake area of the Northwest Territories immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines. The Mackay pegmatites were identified and staked by North Arrow in an area where, in the 1940's, the Geological Survey of Canada noted tantalite mineralization within tourmaline-muscovite pegmatites. Photos of the pegmatite exposures and spodumene mineralized samples can be found here . Initial prospecting samples from the pegmatites have been submitted for analysis and results will be reported when received.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration
