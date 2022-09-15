GamingInvesting News

Eight portable gaming units were donated to St. Louis Children's Hospital and Cardinal
Glennon Children's Hospital, providing entertainment for patients

CapStone Holdings Inc. ("CapStone Holdings") partnered with Michigan -based non-profit organization Gamers Outreach to gift gaming carts (GO Kartsportable gaming kiosks) to St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Each hospital received four GO Karts with the intent to offer a form of recreation to kids and young adults in inpatient care.

CapStone Holdings Inc. (PRNewsfoto/CapStone Holdings)

Cailie Marino is a Child Life Specialist at St. Louis Children's Hospital and sees first-hand the impact GO Karts has had on patients. "Our department uses play, music, art, recreation and education techniques to help patients and families throughout their stay with us. The gaming carts fit in with our mission and are in high demand. We're thankful for CapStone Holdings' donation," says Marino.

St. Louis Children's Hospital is recognized in the top 10% nationally by U.S. News & World Report, which in 2022 ranked the hospital in all ten specialties surveyed for the 14 th consecutive year. As the pediatric teaching hospital for Washington University School of Medicine, the hospital offers nationally recognized programs for physician training and research.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon is recognized nationally by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Children's Hospital for 2022-23 . The hospital received top 50 rankings in Neonatology, Gastroenterology and GI Surgery, and Nephrology.

"At SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, healing is about more than just medicine. Play is often "prescribed" by our team of child life specialists as a critical part of a patient's treatment plan," said Child Life Services manager Kim Eighmey . "The GO Karts are a wonderful resource for distraction, non-pharmacological pain management, and normalization for our patients. We are so grateful for this donation from CapStone Holdings and Gamers Outreach. We love seeing the joy on our kids' faces each day when they utilize these important coping tools."

GO Karts are explicitly built for hospitals—offering a form of recreation to kids and young adults in inpatient care. Gamers Outreach has since delivered kiosks to more than 360 hospitals worldwide – servicing as many as 4 million patients each year. Both St. Louis children's hospitals will offer GO Karts to all patients.

"CapStone Holdings and the Stone family are delighted to support these two amazing children's hospitals," said Heather Stone , co-founder of CapStone Holdings Inc. "We want to invest in the wellness of the people in this city. That includes supporting programs like such that help improve patient healing and therapy in the form of video gaming."

CapStone Holdings x STL Connection

CapStone Holdings, a self-funded family office business incubator and investment group chaired by Keith J. Stone and his wife Heather Stone , invested $40 million in the STL City Foundry in 2020 – one of the largest single-entity investors in the $210 million first phase of the 15-acre mixed-use development. The Stones also attended high school in the St. Louis area.

In 2022, CapStone Holdings partnered with Major League Baseball legend Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Foundation to bring its STEM program to over 4,000 students in St. Louis .

About CapStone Holdings, Inc.

CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office-structured holding company that keeps a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. CapStone Holdings and its founders have invested across a wide range of industries for over 33 years and engage in focused philanthropic efforts. For more information about CapStone Holdings, visit www.capstoneholdingsinc.com .

About Gamers Outreach

Gamers Outreach is a 501(c)(3) charity that empowers hospitalized families through video games. The organization is on a mission to build a world where play is easily prioritized alongside research and treatment. To date, Gamers Outreach programs enable over 4 million gaming experiences across more than 360 healthcare facilities each year. Being in a hospital can be scary and isolating, but video games help inspire joy and connection. Through equipment and software, Gamers Outreach is helping kids in hospitals gain access to activities and do what kids do best - be themselves.

Gamers Outreach

St. Louis Children's Hospital Child Life staff member standing with a GO Kart donated by CapStone Holdings Inc.

St. Louis Children's Hospital Child Life staff members standing with a GO Kart donated by CapStone Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-holdings-inc-and-gamers-outreach-bring-gaming-to-childrens-hospitals-in-st-louis-301625752.html

SOURCE CapStone Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G FUEL and Rare Team Up for "Battletoads"-Inspired Zitz Juice!

G FUEL Zitz Juice Collector's Boxes are available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — has once again partnered with Rare Ltd. and has announced its brand-new flavor, G FUEL Zitz Juice inspired by Battletoads is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cosmo Media Labs Launches With Investment From The Sandbox

This marks the first investment in a production studio by The Sandbox, representing a major milestone for both companies

Cosmo Media Labs a multi-functional production studio for content and gaming as well as IP and brand partnerships, announced its official launch today after securing an investment from The Sandbox the leading decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands . This is the first time The Sandbox has taken a financial stake in an independent production company.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Block Your Calendars! N!CK's Teams Up with Minecraft to Launch Square Pint Collection

One of the world's largest creative gaming communities meets the world's best better-for-you ice cream

N!CK'S, Swedish-style better-for-you snacks and treats brand, is excited to announce the launch of a limited-edition collection of light ice creams in collaboration with video gaming platform, Minecraft. The collection marries the innovation of two Swedish brands, merging N!CK's patented food science technology and flavor expertise with Minecraft's iconic game elements to create delicious treats that are a healthier alternative to the full-fat and high-calorie ice creams on the market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Guild of Guardians Teams up with the Biggest Names in Esports to Bring Web3 Gaming to Millions

Cloud9, Fnatic, NAVI, Ninjas in Pyjamas, NRG, SK Gaming, T1, and Team Liquid Enter the World of Blockchain Gaming

Guild of Guardians (GOG), a mobile squad-based action RPG game published by Immutable Games Studio and developed by Stepico Games, today announces a multi-year partnership with eight of the world's biggest and most prominent professional esports organizations. Together, the partners will build the future of web3 gaming and digital entertainment and open Guild of Guardians pre-registration to the largest esports communities around the world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN ENTERS THE METAVERSE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SANDBOX TO BRING "FAZE WORLD" TO LIFE

The Sandbox Will Hold a LAND Sale Around FaZe World to Be Announced Later This Year

Download hi-res assets HERE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Neopets Acquires "Happy Not Perfect" in Support of Mental Health Awareness

Longstanding Neopets brand aims to share resources to improve community mental
wellbeing and stress relief through Happy Not Perfect app

Neopets, the brand and online site that sparked the creation of one of the world's first mega-popular internet communities, is proud to announce its support and acquisition of Happy Not Perfect a mobile app which helps equip users with science-backed tools to help reduce stress and improve mental health.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×