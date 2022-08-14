Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Earnings Season Continues with Trulieve, TerrAscend and Others
Several cannabis operators shared their financial results this week, offering a closer look at the industry's financial status.
A variety of cannabis companies shared their financial results this past trading week, offering investors a chance to inspect the health of the market.
Meanwhile, an international cannabis firm reported a new supply agreement covering key markets in Europe.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Major companies continue to share quarterly results
As mentioned, cannabis companies have been releasing their latest quarterly financial results. Read on for highlights from a few of the most recent reports.
Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTCQX:TCNNF): The cannabis operator reported US$320.3 million in revenue for the Q2 period, a slight increase from the previous quarter and a nearly 50 percent uptick from last year.
During the quarter, the Florida-based firm opened six new dispensaries and now has assets across 11 states. It reported a net loss of US$22.5 million. CEO Kim Rivers said Trulieve has identified “proactive measures to address the rapidly evolving economic landscape” as the US market continues to move forward.
TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF): This US cannabis company reported a 31 percent revenue increase from the previous reporting period, saying it has benefited from the opening of adult sales in New Jersey.
“Growth should continue as we remain on track for each of our stores in New Jersey to achieve at least a $40 million run rate in their first full year of adult-use sales,” Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend, said.
Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR): This producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis reported a revenue line of US$4.7 million for the quarter. CEO Andres Fajardo said the company has built year-over-year momentum in its core markets, crediting that in part to its expanding existing commercial partnerships.
The firm reduced its net loss for the quarter to US$1 million.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON): The Canadian producer announced a revenue line of C$23.1 million, and said it is taking steps make itself more efficient; it is also looking for new US market strategies.
“Although early in the repositioning of our US business, we are confident the new strategy will improve our bottom-line while maintaining brand equity that we can leverage into cannabinoids beyond CBD, and in the US THC market once regulations permit,” CEO Mike Gorenstein said.
Akanda gets partnership in Europe
International cannabis firm Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) confirmed a new multi-year supply agreement with Cansativa.
Under the deal, Akanda will provide two “EU-GMP quality THC dried flower strains” for sale in Germany by way of the Cansativa platform. Akanda will provide these products out of its facility in Portugal
“This supply agreement with Cansativa represents one of the largest supply agreements in the nascent European medical cannabis industry and is certainly Akanda’s most substantial commercial development to date,” Akanda CEO Tej Virk said. He added that his firm expects to see a long-term business relationship with Cansativa Group.
Cannabis company news
- Jushi Holdings (CSE:JUSH,OTCQX:JUSHF)announced a confidential settlement agreement for a lawsuit with Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:JUSHF). “We are pleased to resolve this matter promptly and reach an amicable agreement which strengthens our commercial relationship with Curaleaf,” Jim Cacioppo, CEO of Jushi Holdings, said.
- Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW,CSE:CCHW,OTCQX:CCHWF)launched its Seed & Strain brand pre-rolls across its four dispensaries in New York.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1797.77
|-1.36
|Silver
|20.79
|+0.01
|Copper
|3.63
|-0.04
|Palladium
|2232.58
|+19.58
|Platinum
|962.86
|+1.86
|Oil
|91.45
|-0.64
|Heating Oil
|3.51
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|8.62
|-0.14
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Cannabis Investing News Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.