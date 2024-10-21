Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Global Ltd

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Global Ltd (‘BP8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BP8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 24 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BP8:AU
BPH Global
BPH Global

BPH Global

Stemcell United Ltd is a marine and agricultural biotechnology industry. Its only operating segment being sourcing, producing, marketing, and selling traditional medicines. The company's geographical segment includes Australia; Singapore; Malaysia and Greater China. The company's product includes Cannabis sativa; Dendrobium Officinale and Daemonorops Draco Blume.
Latest News

×