Cannabis Investment: Canadian Cannabis Stocks

Are you interested in cannabis investment? Here’s a list of Canadian marijuana stocks for investors to reference.









A legalization movement around the globe has propelled cannabis investment to enter the headspace of investors as a legitimate play for an emerging market seeking to establish itself in the eyes of the public space.

Canada has led the conversation by moving towards legalizing the drug for recreational use starting in October, 2018 therefore kick-starting a rush of cannabis ventures seeking capital from investors.

In the past few years, investors have gained access to a variety of cannabis companies in several stages of development raising capital thanks to the public listing of these in popular Canadian exchanges: the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), its smaller sibling market TSX Venture (TSXV), the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the NEO Exchange.

Despite the boom of the industry, risk still runs rampant in the markets and sentiment can be found at the center of a lot of rushes and stock momentum. The cannabis space is still experiencing growing pains as it looks to solidify itself to all different of investors.

For those interested in cannabis investment, the Investing News Network offers a look at a variety of publicly traded Canadian cannabis stocks. The list includes cannabis and hemp focused stocks divided by the respective Canadian exchange.

This list includes stocks currently actively trading and involved in the marijuana industry available on Canadian exchanges.

The TSX offers investors a new venue for cannabis ventures, and it has seen leaders of the cannabis industry join its ranks, including massive licensed producers expanding their product and brands.

Alcanna (TSX:CLIQ,OTC Pink:LQSIF)

Alcanna is an alcohol retail operator first and foremost, but thanks to an investment from Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB,NYSE:ACB), the company now also manages marijuana retail shops across the country under the retail brand name Nova Cannabis.

Aleafia Health (TSX:ALEF,OTCQX:ALEAF)

After completing a key acquisition the firm was able to reach the TSX and gain a spot amid some of the top cannabis producers in Canada. Aleafia has a direct focus on the health and wellness space and its relationship with cannabis products.

Aphria (TSX:APHA,NYSE:APHA)

Aphria was one of the first companies to reach the TSX and help solidify the growth of the marijuana industry. After undergoing a management change, the firm has maintained its attention to its scale growing operations and its international ventures.

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB,NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis has secured a spot amid the leading producers of marijuana in Canada and has operations across the globe. The company has continued a steady path of acquisitions for players involved in all parts of the supply chain and development of marijuana technology.

Avicanna (TSX:AVCN)

Avicanna is a Canadian company working on the development of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products. The two subsidiaries of the company are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids.

CannTrust Holdings (TSX:TRST,NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust is a Canadian producer with a deep network of patient users that is actively developing its recreational offerings in the Canadian market. The company plans to develop hemp operations in the US market.

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth is one of the largest leading Canadian cannabis producers, with investments across the entire sector. The firm has a significant investment from alcohol maker Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Cardiol is working on the development of medicines based on pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD) and refining the production of lab made elements of cannabis for medical use.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSX:CWEB,OTCQX:CWBHF)

This Colorado-based company operates as a hemp producer distributing novelty products in the legal US market. Shares of Charlotte’s Web reached the TSX after regulators gained more clarity on the legal status of hemp in the US.

Cronos Group (TSX:CRON,NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos is a leading marijuana firm with a blockbuster investment deal from Altria Group (NYSE:MO), one of the biggest tobacco producers in the world. The firm, like many other producers, has expressed interest in entering the US cannabis market at an appropriate time.

HEXO (TSX:HEXO,NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO)

Similar to other marijuana-producing peers in the space, HEXO was able to secure a partnership with an established beverage maker to develop cannabis-infused drinks, thanks to a joint venture with Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

InMed Pharmaceuticals (TSX:IN)

InMed operates as a biopharmaceutical company, but its focus is set on the development of CBD-based therapeutics for disease treatment. Its pipeline has three candidates.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSX:NEPT,NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune is a company working in the extraction market alongside the marijuana space for novelty products. The firm also produces cannabis capsules using Licaps technology.

The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF)

After a successful capital raising, TGOD reached the TSX promising the benefits of organic cannabis production and cost effective operations. The company touts an international portfolio with operations in Europe and Latin America.

The Supreme Cannabis Company (TSX:FIRE,OTCQX:SPRWF)

Supreme Cannabis has earned a reputation as a dedicated producer with operations growing at a steady scale. This company has a focus on brand development and an interest in international plays for the cannabis market.

Village Farms International (TSX:VFF,NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms is a vertically integrated greenhouse grower across North America. The company decided to enter the cannabis space through a 50/50 joint venture for the management of cannabis grower Pure Sunfarms.

Zenabis Global (TSX:ZENA)

The resulting company from a reverse-takeover between Sun Pharm Investments and Bevo Agro, this cannabis producer offers consumers a variety of recreational products.

Previously known as the Canadian Venture Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange is the sibling listing to the larger Toronto Stock Exchange.

This listing offers a variety of cannabis-related businesses from growers to biotech companies looking for cannabinoid therapies for those interested in investing in cannabis companies.

48North (TSXV:NRTH)

This company is a marijuana producer looking to offer a variety of products for the recreational market in Canada, including for the health and wellness industry. The firm is a licensed outdoor grower of cannabis.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSXV:XLY,OTCQX:CBWTF)

Founded by Chuck Rifici, Tweed co-founder, Auxly operates as a cannabis streaming investment firm looking to boost various plays related to the sector.

While Avricore operates as a healthcare technology company, in 2017 the firm made a deal with Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH,OTCQX:EMHTF) for the right to develop and sell endocannabinoid products in Canada to licensed pharmacies.

This cannabis company is targeting the Canadian market through its business model that is focused on cultivation, research, product development, retail and hemp.

Canopy Rivers (TSXV:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF)

Canopy Rivers is the investment arm of Canopy Growth, and it acts as its own operating company. This firm explores investments in the cannabis market and ancillary plays that can benefit from the thriving space.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSXV:NINE,OTCQX:VRNDF)

This Manitoba-based Canadian cannabis producer has also established a retail presence in its home province. The firm has worked on partnerships to develop and use novel delivery methods of cannabis.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (TSXV:EMH,OTCQX:EMHTF)

This Canadian cannabis company holds a variety of growing assets in the country. The firm holds a 50/50 joint venture for the management of a grower in BC with Village Farms International (TSX:VFF,NASDAQ:VFF).

Experion Holdings (TSXV:EXP,OTCQB:EXPFF)

Formerly known as Viridium Pacific Group this cannabis investment firm holds a portfolio of assets including its licensed producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC.

EnWave (TSXV:ENW,OTC Pink:NWVCF)

EnWave is a technology company that has centered itself in the cannabis business thanks to its Radiant Energy Vacuum drying technology for organic materials. It effectively decreases the time from the harvest to the sale of cannabis products.

Eve & Co. (TSXV:EVE,OTCQX:EEVVF)

Eve & Co. is a Canadian cannabis producer that, thanks to its subsidiary Natural MedCo, is seeking to target women consumers specifically with premier brands.

Experion Holdings (TSXV:EXP,OTCQB:EXPFF)

Formerly known as Viridium Pacific Group, this cannabis investment firm holds a portfolio of assets, including its licensed producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC.

Flowr is a vertically integrated cannabis company working on the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational marijuana in Canada.

FluroTech is a technology company working on a cost-effective testing platform for the cannabis industry at large. The company’s proprietary CompleTest employs fluorescence spectroscopy technology to measure the specific contents of the product.

This company focuses on the development of novelty CBD products, which are gaining more attention as the market evolves. Geyser points to its NanoFusion technology as a differentiator for its infused products.

This Kelowna-based cannabis company is vertically integrated, with operations in the cultivation, extraction and analytical testing sectors. The company is also pursuing retail operations through various investments.

Harvest One is a cannabis company with production and assets spread across Canada, Europe, Israel and Australia. The company gains its reach thanks to its three subsidiaries: United Greeneries, Satipharm and Dream Products.

Hempco Food and Fiber (TSXV:HEMP)

As its name indicates, this company operates in the hemp market, with bulk sales and consumer packaged good health offerings for consumers.

This beverage maker has made its name thanks to its development of non-alcoholic beverages. Now, the firm will offer consumers cannabis-infused drinks.

INDIVA (TSXV:NDVA,OTCQX:NDVAF)

INDIVA is a company focussed on the supply of medical cannabis. Through an acquisition, this company holds a licensed producer with an indoor cannabis facility in Ontario.

This cannabis company with producing subsidiaries caught the attention of the market when it announced Gene Simmons of KISS fame as a chief evangelist and spokesperson for the company.

JWC is a premium cannabis brand company with a licensed producer as a subsidiary. The company differentiates itself as it grows cannabis through a proprietary aeroponic platform named Growthstorm.

This is a pharmaceutical company working on the development of CBD-based therapeutics for disease treatment.

Khiron is a Colombia-based cannabis company raising capital in Canada through the TSXV. The firm has declared that it will seek to expand its presence through Latin America, including Mexico.

LGC Capital (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGGCF)

LGC Capital is a cannabis investment firm looking for opportunities across the market on a global scale. The firm has investments in Canada, Jamaica, Australia and some regions in Europe.

Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT,OTCQB:LFCOF)

Lift is well known for its cannabis conferences in Canada. In addition to its shows, the company offers consumers an online hub for information, reviews and commentary on the marijuana space. The company also developed a training program for cannabis retailers in Canada.

LiveWell Canada (TSXV:LVWL)

In its own words, LiveWell is a nutritional lifestyle company looking to develop health products for patients and consumers in the cannabis and hemp space.

MediPharm is a cannabis extraction company working on offering pharma-grade cannabis oils and concentrates to be used for infused products. The firm expects to process 250,000 kilograms of dry cannabis per year for extraction.

Namaste Technologies (TSXV:N,OTCQB:NXTTF)

After undergoing a tumultuous management change, Namaste has centered back on its investments and development of its marijuana play, which includes its online platform of cannabis consumer information.

National Access Cannabis (TSXV:META)

This company is a retail operator managing cannabis shops across the country. National Access Cannabis manages two recreational store brands: Meta Cannabis Supply and NewLeaf Cannabis.

Naturally Splendid is a biotech company working on the development of hemp products for consumers in the health and wellness space. The company will pursue a stake in the edible CBD market as well.

Organigram Holdings (TSXV:OGI,NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram is an indoor grower of cannabis and supplier of the medical and recreational markets in Canada. Like other leading producers, the firm has plans for expansion on an international scale.

Pharmacielo (TSXV:PCLO,OTC Pink:PHCEF)

Pharmacielo is another cannabis company originally from Colombia raising capital in the Canadian markets. The company is headquartered in Canada but operates as part of its marijuana growing in Rionegro, Colombia.

This cannabis company combines expertise in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and consumer packaged goods to offer branded cannabis products in Canada that appeal to the medical, recreational and wellness markets.

Radient Technologies (TSXV:RTI,OTCQX:RDDTF)

Radient is an extraction technology company that has dabbled in the cannabis sector thanks to a partnership with licensed producer Aurora Cannabis.

Thanks to its subsidiary Biocannabix, this company has a cannabis play in the development of pharmaceutical grade products infused with cannabinoid formulations.

Revive Therapeutics (TSXV:RVV,OTCQB:RVVTF)

This biotech company gains exposure to the marijuana space thanks to its research and development of CBD-based wellness products.

SugarBud Craft Growers (TSXV:SUGR)

Like some other Canadian cannabis producers, this Alberta company specializes in growing and developing craft style premium cannabis products.

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP,OTCQB:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a company working on the research and development of medicines based on cannabis and its elements.

Therma Bright is a medical device company that has a subsidiary seeking to carve up a space in the technology space for medical and recreational marijuana thanks to its pain relief device.

Valens is a firm capitalizing on the ancillary market of cannabis extraction. As the demand for refined extracts continues, Valens offers extraction services capable of managing 425,000 kilograms of dried cannabis and hemp.

VIVO Cannabis (TSXV:VIVO,OTCQX:VVCIF)

VIVO is an Ontario-based cannabis producer selling product to patients and appealing to higher-end recreational consumers in Canada through its proprietary premium brands.

WeedMD (TSXV:WMD,OTCQX:WDDMF)

WeedMD is another Canadian cannabis producer making product for the medical and recreational markets in Canada.

The CSE offers Canadian companies an option to seek business possibilities in the US, as long as it manages to disclose all its risks properly to shareholders. Following a review of publicly listed Canadian companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) holding US assets, the TMX Group went ahead and imposed a regulation against it. Any cannabis company with any material interest in the US was to pursue a listing with other exchanges.

This vertically integrated company operates assets in both the Canadian and US cannabis markets including cultivation, extraction and production of hemp-derived items.

This company is an ancillary play to the cannabis market as it specializes in security services and consultation for marijuana producers seeking to remain compliant and protected.

Abacus Health Products (CSE:ABCS,OTCQX:ABAHF)

This company develops over the counter topical medical items with hemp-derived CBD aimed at consumers looking for pain relief.

Acreage Holdings is one of the largest MSOs of cannabis assets in the US market. This company secured an acquisition deal from Canopy Growth that will take effect once marijuana becomes legal in the US at a federal level.

Affinor Growers (CSE:AFI,OTCQB:RSSFF)

This company offers agricultural technology to clients looking to improve their food growing businesses. As part of its cannabis operations, the firm offers specialized lights for the growing of marijuana.

AgraFlora Organics International (CSE:AGRA,OTC Pink:PUFXF)

This vertically integrated cannabis company oversees cultivation assets in Canada for its production and also operates a variety of brands in various aspects of the market.

Agrios Global Holdings (CSE:AGRO,OTCQB:AGGHF)

Agrios is a specialized company in Washington state offering data analytics driven agricultural technology and other services to the cannabis industry, such as property and equipment leases.

This medical cannabis company utilizes a four pillar structure: cannabis biotech complex, strategic licensed producer investments, CBD oil supply and distribution, and research and technology to guide its operations.

Alternate Health (CSE:AHG,OTCQB:AHGIF)

This technology company offers particular services to the marijuana industry, including specialty medical cannabis software.

AREV Brands International (CSE:AREV)

This specialty natural health product company plans to develop items in the cannabis market targeting the health and wellness space.

Ascent Industries (CSE:ASNT)

Ascent Industries is a cannabis company with cultivation operations in Oregon and Nevada in the US market.

Asia Cannabis (CSE:ASIA)

This early-stage company uses its agriculture technologies for growing hemp in Southeast Asia.

This vertically integrated medical cannabis company has assets across the globe, with key subsidiaries in Israel and Germany.

Australis Capital (CSE:AUSA,OTCQB:AUSAF)

A spin off from Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB,NYSE:ACB), this firm is designed to provide investments in the overall cannabis market, including operations in the US and internationally.

Beleave (CSE:BE,OTCQX:BLEVF)

This Canadian cannabis company offers consumers a variety of recreational strains for sale in addition to oil products and products for medical patients.

Belgravia Capital International (CSE:BLGV,OTCQB:BLGVF)

This ancillary company to the marijuana industry offers a variety of adjacent services to the growing of cannabis and a platform of product tracking using blockchain technology.

Benchmark Botanics (CSE:BBT)

This Canadian cannabis producer has cultivation operations in Peachland, BC. It also produces cannabis extracts such as oils.

As its name indicates, this company is focused on the development of cannabis infused beverages for consumers and the development of the brands attached to these drinks.

Bhang (CSE:BHNG)

Bhang is a cannabis brand company operating a significant portfolio of cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products.

Thanks to its subsidiaries, this company has a cultivation to distribution business model with its cannabis operations in Atlantic Canada.

This technology company offers services to the cannabis market through its CannaBlox blockchain-based technology service for seed-to-sale tracking, done in partnership with Liberty Leaf Holdings (CSE:LIB,OTCQB:LIBFF).

Blueberries Medical (CSE:BBM,OTCQB:BBRRF)

This international cannabis company is a producer in Latin America with licensed operations in Colombia and new assets in Argentina.

Body and Mind (CSE:BAMM,OTC Pink:BMMJ)

Thanks to its Nevada-based subsidiary, the company grows marijuana for its brand of products such as dried flower, oil extracts and edible items.

Braingrid (CSE:BGRD)

A technology company offering a novel sensor platform program needed by the precision agricultural market and, more directly, cannabis growers.

C21 Investments (CSE:CXXI,OTC Pink:CXXIF)

C21 is a vertically integrated cannabis company with a direct focus on the US market thanks to its operations in Oregon.

Canada House Wellness Group (CSE:CHV)

This company utilizes the value of its subsidiaries to pursue the cannabinoid therapy market.

Thanks to proprietary technology, this company is looking to create the ingredients of cannabis by way of a plant cell growth technology process without having to grow the plant.

Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CGOC) (CSE:CGOC)

CGOC is an investment company looking to offer its investors returns from the bets placed in an actively managed portfolio of assets across the marijuana space.

Cannabis One Holdings (CSE:CBIS)

This cannabis firm operates as a house of brands seeking to aggregate popular cannabis brands in North America.

Cannabix Technologies (CSE:BLO,OTC Pink:BLOZF)

This technology company is actively developing breath testing devices that offer guaranteed detection of marijuana use in impaired drivers.

CannAmerica Brands (CSE:CANA,OTCQB:CNNXF)

This company uses the brands in its portfolio to offer consumers specialty products. CannAmerica has operations in Colorado, Nevada and Maryland.

CannaOne Technologies (CSE:CNNA,OTC Pink:CNONF)

This cannabis technology company offers clients the BloomKit, a business-to-business (B2B) software platform designed to offer high functionality for retail or online operations.

This company operates in Canada and the US thanks to its operations in Quebec and the start of branded hemp-derived CBD products.

CannaRoyalty/Origin House (CSE:OH,OTCQX:ORHOF)

This house of brands and California-based distributor of cannabis products earned an acquisition deal from Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTCQX:CRLBF) to reinforce its operations in the vibrant cannabis state market.

Cannex is an MSO with assets based in Washington and the states of Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania through its proposed transaction with 4Front Holdings.

Canntab Therapeutics (CSE:PILL,OTCQX:CTABF)

This Ontario-based oral dosage formulation company researches and develops advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids.

This education-based technology company offers its clients customer-centric solutions for the enhancement of data use to better understand consumers and the industry as a whole.

This MSO is based in Florida but manages assets across the US, including in Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico.

Captiva Verde (CSE:PWR)

A newcomer to the public markets, this company is a real estate investment firm with cannabis assets in New Brunswick.

Captor Capital is a vertically integrated cannabis investment company focused on the US marijuana market looking for exposure across the supply chain of this industry.

This company employs clinical management and data collection software solutions for the marijuana industry.

Chemesis is a vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Puerto Rico and California.

This cannabis investment company looks for exposure into the US cannabis market and seeking to offer turn-key solutions for the legal industry.

Choom Holdings (CSE:CHOO,OTCQB:CHOOF)

Choom is a retail operator of marijuana dispensaries in Canada looking to leverage its expertise with new stores in North America.

Citation Growth (CSE:CGRO,OTCQX:LIHTD)

This MSO holds a variety of brands under its portfolio and will pursue a market entry into Nevada.

City View Green Holdings (CSE:CVGR,OTC Pink:LRZZF)

This early-stage cannabis company seeks to operate a growth, extraction, production and retail business cycle model with vertical integration.

CLS Holdings (CSE:CLSH.U)

This cannabis company holds a dispensary operation in Nevada with a target of entering Massachusetts. The firm touts a proprietary consistent extraction technology for its results.

CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA,OTCQB:LVRLF)

This Canadian cannabis company offers services and investment to the processing markets of the marijuana space.

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTCQX:CRLBF)

One of the leading MSOs of the public space, Cresco Labs has gained the attention of investors and analysts thanks to its rapid expansion across legal state cannabis markets.

This company offers licensed cannabis producers capital set to be used for operations related to the use of land, infrastructure of operations and branding. The firm also has its own operations and branded products in the US.

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF)

Curaleaf is another leading MSO in the public markets operating a large portfolio of cannabis assets across the legal US state markets, including: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Oregon.

DionyMed Brands (CSE:DYME,OTCQB:DYMEF)

This company acts as a vertically integrated firm developing its portfolio of branded cannabis products with operations in California and Oregon.

Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTCQX:DXBRF)

This company leverages the popularity of its brand appeal to offer cannabis products for the recreational market in the US.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT,OTC Pink:EPWCF)

Empower Clinics oversees the management of a growing network of medical cannabis clinics in the US.

Eviana Health (CSE:EHC)

Eviana Health offers consumer skin care products derived from hemp strains for cosmeceutical and nutraceutical purposes.

Eureka 93 (CSE:ERKA)

Formerly LiveWell Canada, this firm is a CBD extraction company offering novelty health and wellness products to consumers.

EXMceuticals (CSE:EXM)

This company is based in Canada but holds operations in Africa and Europe. Through its subsidiaries, the firm focuses on sustainable cultivation of marijuana and hemp for the production of pharmaceutical-grade product.

FinCanna is a royalty finance company evaluating the cannabis market in the US, with a direct interest in California. The company offers access to capital for companies as part of a royalty payment methodology.

Flower One Holdings is a cannabis company based in Nevada with full service cultivation operations all the way into processing and packaging. The company manages key retail brands to expand its business.

FSD Pharma is a cannabis company that is evaluating research and development for cannabinoid treatments for serious diseases. The subsidiary of the company holds a cultivation license in Canada.

Future Farm Technologies (CSE:FFT,OTCQB:FFRMF)

Future Farm Technologies is an ancillary play to the cannabis market thanks to its specialized LED lighting systems for growers and other indoor growing solutions.

Gabriella’s Kitchen (CSE:GABY,OTCQB:GABLF)

Gabriella’s Kitchen is a pure-play health and wellness company looking to sell CBD infused products to consumers in the mainstream grocery environment.

Global Cannabis Application (CSE:APP,OTCQB:FUAPF)

The company seeks patients looking for more advanced cannabis-based medicines through its Citizen Green Technology Platform, which aims for candidates for clinical studies.

Global Health Clinics (CSE:MJRX,OTC Pink:LRSNF)

This company operates under a two-part business model of creating and generating leads for cannabis producers in Canada alongside ancillary businesses as well as connecting medical patients with producers.

Global Hemp Group (CSE:GHG,OTC Pink:GBHPF)

Global Hemp Group will seek a market share in the industrial hemp market in North America through a two-stage phase development.

Golden Leaf Holdings (CSE:GLH,OTCQB:GLDFF)

Golden Leaf Holdings is a cannabis oil and solutions provider in North America with operations in Oregon, Nevada and Canada.

GGB is a cannabis company offering consumers with marijuana and CBD branded products. The company differentiates itself thanks to the experience from its management team, which includes former executives for brands such as American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF)

GTI is a Chicago-based MSO with cannabis operations across the US legal state markets, including its dispensary network.

GreenStar Biosciences (CSE:GSTR)

GreenStar Biosciences is the owner of a producer and processor of recreational cannabis in Washington state.

Grown Rogue is a cannabis company in the US with critical assets in California, Oregon and Michigan offering branded marijuana products.

Co-founded by cannabis activist and leader Steve DeAngelo, this company has established a presence in the California market and went public in Canada after completing a reverse takeover.

Harvest Health & Recreation (CSE:HARV,OTCQX:HRVSF)

This MSO operates a significant footprint across the US marijuana market through the management of cultivation and retail assets in legal state markets.

This cannabis company has completed a variety of acquisitions to pursue its target of becoming a vertically integrated operator with cultivation, extraction and branding assets.

This marijuana company operates on two different fronts as it develops modern accessories for consumers and it also manages a line of retail shops across Canada.

iAnthus Capital Holdings (CSE:IAN,OTCQX:ITHUF)

After successfully completing the acquisition of the US assets from a fellow cannabis company, iAnthus expanded its footprint as an MSO across the US.

ICC International Cannabis (CSE:WRLD.U,OTC Pink:WLDCF)

ICC is an international marijuana firm seeking to gain partners and subsidiaries across the globe to design and build quality low-cost producing cannabis facilities.

Ignite is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on premium brand development across the markets in which it operates.

Indus Holdings (CSE:INDS)

Indus is a US-based vertically integrated cannabis company with production operations alongside its overseeing of the development of branded products.

Inner Spirit is a cannabis retailer operating its Spiritleaf dispensary brand of marijuana stores across the Canadian market.

Integrated Cannabis Company (CSE:ICAN,OTCQB:ICNAF)

This company works on the development and advancement of delivery systems and formulations.

International Cannabrands (CSE:JUJU)

Focused entirely on brands, this company offers licensing branding deals to other cannabis companies in the US.

Ionic Brands (CSE:IONC)

Ionic brands is a vape pen and cartridge producer and distributor in Washington state, Oregon and California.

Isodiol International (CSE:ISOL,OTCQB:ISOLF)

Isodiol has adjusted its focus to the emerging hemp market in the US through the development of branded consumer products.

Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV,OTC Pink:KBEVF)

This beverage company owns a subsidiary developing drink formulations of CBD-infused items.

Leviathan Cannabis (CSE:EPIC,OTCQB:LVCNF)

A marketing and consumer engagement company offering its services to the North American marijuana industry.

This biotechnology company employs its patented DehydraTECH technology as the basis for its platform offerings TurboCBD, a high-absorption, full-spectrum hemp oil capsule, and ChrgD+, a water-soluble and ready-mix hemp supplement powder packet.

Liberty Health Sciences (CSE:LHS,OTCQX:LHSIF)

Created as a subsidiary of Aphria (TSX:APHA,NYSE:APHA), this firm was released as its own operating MSO model and has assets in Florida.

Liberty Leaf Holdings

Liberty Leaf is a Canadian company looking to expand its portfolio of cannabis businesses, which include growing, processing, distribution of CBD products and accessories.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems (CSE:LDS,OTCQX:LDSYF)

This California-based cannabis company develops infused strip products sold through the medical and recreational markets.

This Canadian cannabis producer is targeting high end consumers with its new Lotus Cannabis brand. The firm has an offtake agreement with Auxly Cannabis Group (TSXV:XLY,OTCQX:CBWTF).

Thanks to its subsidiary, this firm cultivates cannabis in Quebec with plans for further expansion. The company is also pursuing alternative delivery methods of cannabis such as topical products.

MedMen Enterprises (CSE:MMEN,OTCQX:MMNFF)

MedMen is an MSO that has been able to gain the attention of the California market thanks to its dispensaries and popular marketing. The firm has operations across the US and wants to expand the reach of its brand.

Micron Waste Technologies (CSE:MWM,OTC Pink:MICWF)

This ancillary company offers a solution to organic waste generated from marijuana cultivation through on-site treatment system technologies.

MJardin Group (CSE:MJAR,OTCQX:MJARF)

MJardin is a cannabis management platform company operating over 30 cannabis operations.

This Canadian cannabis company has operations in the US cannabis market through the management of its distribution subsidiary in the California cannabis industry.

MPX International (CSE:MPXI)

After selling its US assets, this firm has focused on the development of its Canadian facility and an expansion into the European market.

MYM is a cannabis grower with operations in Canada looking at the distribution of its products at the global landscape.

This nano-biotechnology company offers a unique aspect to the cannabis market thanks to its advanced delivery technology, which increases the effectiveness and longevity of cannabinoids in products that are using the system.

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE:NVG)

This medical company gains exposure to the marijuana market thanks to its planned sale of pain relieving CBD-infused products.

NewLeaf Brands (CSE:NLB,OTC Pink:NLBIF)

This novelty CBD product developer is focused on the US market through the distribution of products from its subsidiaries.

Next Green Wave is a vertically integrated cannabis company with producing assets and a portfolio of brands in California.

Nextleaf Solutions is a cannabis extraction and technology company looking to license its methodologies as it offers an industrial-scale process of producing purified cannabinoid distillate.

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF)

NexTech is a company engaged in the development of augmented reality (AR) services to various industries, including the marijuana market through web-enabled AR platform with artificial intelligence and analytics.

North Bud Farms (CSE:NBUD,OTCQB:NOBDF)

North Bud Farms, an early-stage cannabis company, is pursuing a license in Canada through its subsidiary GrowPros for a facility in Quebec.

This marijuana company is focused on the development of edible products and oil extracts for the US medical and recreational markets.

This company develops and sells vaporizers in California and Nevada through a B2B and wholesale business model. It seeks to expand its presence in the US market.

Organic Flower Investments (CSE:SOW,OTC Pink:QILFF)

This is an investment company seeking to aid early-stage financing to companies including those in the medical and recreational cannabis markets.

This company operates cultivation assets in Colombia growing CBD strains for medical use through innovative products.

Osoyoos Cannabis is an extraction company looking to offer contract tolling extraction to other companies as well as the sale of its own product.

Ovation Science (CSE:OVAT)

Ovation Science gets a share in the cannabis market thanks to the rights use of its drug delivery technology for topical and transdermal skin products with hemp and cannabis oil.

Pasha Brands (CSE:CRFT,OTC Pink:CRFTF)

This vertically-integrated house of brands company has subsidiary cultivation operations in BC.

Phivida Holdings (CSE:VIDA,OTCQX:PHVAF)

This company has operations in Canada and the US to support its health and wellness business of premium organic hemp-based food and beverage products.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (CSE:PVOT,OTCQB:PVOTF)

This biopharmaceutical company has a subsidiary exploring the research of cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical items.

Planet 13 Holdings (CSE:PLTH,OTCQX:PLNHF)

This cannabis company has a specific focus on the Nevada market with cultivation and retail assets. The firm manages a mega-store dispensary in Las Vegas, and plans to develop another shop in California.

Plus Products (CSE:PLUS,OTCQX:PLPRF)

Plus Products specializes in the production and development of branded edible products sold in the California market.

Premier Health Group (CSE:PHGI,OTCQB:PHGRF)

Premier Health Group is a company working on a global health care strategy. Thanks to a partnership with CB2 Insights, the company has a data-driven program to aid with patient evaluations for medical cannabis use.

This health sciences manufacturer of therapies announced the creation of a cannabis division set to work on the development and eventual introduction of medicinal cannabis-based products to the market.

POSaBIT Systems (CSE:PBIT)

This company incorporates blockchain technology as it offers a turnkey solution for transparency in production and compliant issues in the cannabis space.

Quinsam Capital (CSE:QCA)

Quinsam Capital is a merchant bank offering a variety of options to companies; it also invests in areas it believes are undervalued.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics (CSE:DOSE)

This biotech company works alongside the cannabis industry thanks to its proprietary oral and non-invasive drug delivery technologies.

RavenQuest BioMed (CSE:RQB,OTCQB:RVVQF)

This is a cannabis company with technology and cultivation assets with facilities in Alberta and Ontario.

This merchant bank offers debt instruments and equity investing to cannabis companies with a solid track record of revenue.

RISE Life Science (CSE:RLSC)

RISE is a life science company working with hemp to develop medical and recreational products for the health and wellness market.

RMMI (CSE:RMMI)

RMMI is a cannabis company working to obtain a cultivation license in Canada through its subsidiary Rocky Mountain Marijuana.

Rockshield Capital (CSE:RKS,OTC Pink:RKSCF)

This is an early stage venture capital fund and merchant bank company that has added some cannabis interests to its portfolio, including The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF), Emblem and Halo Labs (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:AGEEF).

Rubicon Organics (CSE:ROMJ,OTCQX:ROMJF)

Rubicon is a cannabis operator with operations and assets in BC, California and Washington State.

SLANG Worldwide (CSE:SLNG)

This cannabis company seeks to acquire brands to expand its portfolio with market proven product that can attract consumers.

SOL Global Investments (CSE:SOL,OTC Pink:SOLCF)

This cannabis investment company leverages its holdings across the cannabis industry but has a direct focus on the US market.

SpeakEasy Cannabis (CSE:EASY)

The company owns facilities looking to become licensed producers of cannabis in Canada with plans for expansion as well.

Sproutly Canada (CSE:SPR,OTCQB:SRUTF)

Sproutly is a cannabis company working on the development of cannabis infused drinks thanks to its proprietary technology and a joint venture partnership with Moosehead Breweries.

Stem Holdings (CSE:STEM,OTCQB:STMH)

This is a vertically integrated cannabis company with assets in Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon. The firm oversees a variety of brands in the US market.

Stillcanna (CSE:STIL,OTC Pink:SCNNF)

This Canadian-based company has a clear focus on the European market through the large scale CBD extraction business offerings.

Sunniva (CSE:SNN,OTCQB:SNNVF)

Sunniva is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with operations across the border both in Canada and the US.

Terranueva (CSE:TEQ)

This Quebec-based cannabis company has subsidiaries with cultivation facilities producing medical and recreational cannabis for the Canadian market.

TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF)

TerrAscend is a vertically integrated operator of cannabis assets in North America with investments in Canada and the US cannabis markets. The company has an investment partnership from Canopy Rivers (TSXV:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF).

THC Biomed Intl (CSE:THC,OTCQB:THCBF)

This cannabis company holds cultivation assets in Canada and works on the development of new scientific research for its medical products.

Theramed Health (CSE:TMED,OTCQB:EVAHF)

This medical technology company gains a play in the marijuana sector thanks to specialized systems designed to monitor CBD consumption and effects in patients.

TILT Holdings is a vertically integrated technology company offering business to the cannabis industry through its software platform.

Tinley Beverage (CSE:TNY,OTCQX:TNYBF)

Tinley is a beverage company developing hemp-infused beverages and supplements for the US market.

This all-around cannabis company is effectively working with clients in the California market on a business ecosystem of branding and design, transport and distribution and sales and marketing thanks to its subsidiaries.

Tree of Knowledge International (CSE:TOKI,OTCQB:TOKIF)

Tree of Knowledge International is a diversified company based in Toronto. It is working on the treatment of chronic pain through cannabis, production of formulated natural products and the distribution of hemp-based CBD items.

True Leaf Brands (CSE:MJ,OTCQX:TRLFF)

This company develops natural hemp products designed for humans and pets.

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTC Pink:TCNNF)

An MSO based on Florida with a leading position in the sunshine state. The firm has expressed interest in expanding with acquisitions in California and Massachusetts.

TruTrace incorporates a software aspect to the cannabis market by bringing its blockchain-based program tracking cannabis intellectual property all across the supply chain.

Vapen MJ Ventures (CSE:VAPN,OTCQX:VAPNF)

Vapen MJ acts as agricultural technology company overseeing a play in the cannabis market through the development of high margin products such as vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles.

Vencanna offers capital to early-stage global cannabis firms looking to expand operations based on the merits of its management team and activities based in the US with the proper licensing in legal state markets.

Ventura Cannabis and Wellness (CSE:VCAN,OTC Pink:CVHIF)

This vertically-integrated company is based in the vibrant California market and plans to pursue the cannabis and CBD product selling market.

VeritasPharma (CSE:VRT,OTC Pink:VRTHF)

Veritas Pharma is a company conducting research for medicinal cannabis therapies products and services.

Vibe Bioscience (CSE:VIBE)

Vibe Bioscience is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating a cannabis retail network in California.

Vireo Health International (CSE:VREO)

Vireo is looking to expand its suite of assets as an MSO in the US cannabis market. The firm manages greenhouses, sells its own branded products and operates retail assets.

Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CSE:VP)

Vodis is a cannabis company with cultivation assets in the US and Canada. The company is exploring the divestiture of its assets in Washington state.

This company offers investors a diversifying portfolio of cannabis brands in markets such as California, Washington state, British Columbia and Las Vegas, with a specific focus on dried flower, edibles and extracts products.

This house of brands company seeks to develop new branded products in the health and wellness market across the US. The firm also has a presence in Poland and Canada.

Willow Biosciences (CSE:WLLW)

Willow researches plant compounds and develops cannabinoid biosynthetic production.

After completing an acquisition with Quadron Cannatech, the firm gained a stronger stance on cannabis and hemp extraction market with patent pending technology for improved oils.

Yield Growth is a company appealing to premium cannabis and hemp consumers through its high end brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well.

The appeal of the NEO Exchange has reached to a variety of cannabis companies looking to raise capital in Canada. Investors are now seeing more options in the emerging Toronto-based exchange.

Ayr Strategies (NEO:AYR.A,OTCQX:AYRSF)

Ayr reached the NEO as a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) that once it became public started operating as a vertically-integrated MSO in the US cannabis sector with launching assets in Nevada and Massachusetts.

Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW,OTC Pink:COLXF)

Columbia Care is a MSO present in 15 jurisdictions in the US cannabis market, including marijuana shops and growing facilities.

Halo Labs (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:AGEEF)

This firm offers a play into the cannabis extraction market offering production of cannabis oils and concentrates with operations in California, Nevada and Oregon.

Jushi Holdings (NEO:JUSH.B)

Jushi reached the NEO Exchange as a MSO of cannabis and hemp-derived assets in the US market, looking to expand its branded product line across legal markets.

Maple Leaf Green World (NEO:MGW,OTCQX:MGWFF)

Maple Leaf is a cannabis company with interests in the Canadian and US markets. The firm counts with growing operations in Canada with a focus on production and export of cannabis oil.

Mercer Park Brand Acquisition (NEO:BRND.U)

This company is a SPAC looking for acquisitions in the cannabis business or adjacent to the industry. The firm is not limited to only cannabis acquisitions.

Subversive Capital Acquisition (NEO:SVC.UN.U)

Subversive Capital Acquisition (SCAC) is a SPAC looking for opportunities in the overall cannabis market. SCAC completed the largest SPAC listing on the NEO exchange to reach its listing

This article has been updated since its original publication in 2016, with the most recent update done by Bryan Mc Govern.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

