Top 5 Cannabis Stocks in 2022
Here's a closer look at some of the top cannabis stocks so far in 2022. Find out which companies made the list.
The start of a new year has brought an ongoing period of volatility and a serious downturn for even the biggest companies in the space.
Here the Investing News Network lists the top cannabis stocks year-to-date for the Q1 2022 period.
Data for this top cannabis stocks article was collected on April 20, 2022, and the companies included had to meet a minimum market cap requirement of C$10 million. Cannabis companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered. Read on to learn more about the year's biggest gainers.
1. PharmaDrug
Year-to-date gain: 50 percent; current market cap: C$15.34 million; current share price: C$0.06
PharmaDrug (CSE:PHRX,OTCQB:LMLLF) is a pharmaceutical company with cannabis assets spread out through its entire business. The company owns a German medical cannabis distributor, offering exposure for the firm as the market continues to grow in Europe.
So far in 2022, PharmaDrug hasn’t offered investors many updates on its cannabis operations but instead has shared advancements for its drug programs through its wholly owned Sairiyo Therapeutics biotech company.
The company is exploring a variety of drug treatments for glaucoma, prostate cancer and oncology treatment areas.
2. Leviathan Natural Products
Year-to-date gain: 43.33 percent; current market cap: C$73.53 million; current share price: C$0.86
Leviathan Natural Products (CSE:EPIC,OTCQB:LVCNF) is a drug-related company working on the development of alternative health products and focused on the opportunities of the wellness market.
Among its holdings the company oversees a variety of cannabis-related businesses including cannabinoid makers, a hemp marketing agency, a licensed operator in Canada and more.This year the company has undergone significant changes in its management structure recently, appointing Tanvi Bhandari as CEO and adjusting its board of directors.
3. Cannabix Technologies
Year-to-date gain: 16.67 percent; current market cap: C$66.2 million; current share price: C$0.63
Cannabix Technologies (CSE:BLO,OTC Pink:BLOZF) is an ancillary technology company with the primary business of promoting its cannabis breathalyzer device. In fact, the company unveiled the 4.0 version of the breathalyzer earlier this year.
“Several components such as the device’s internal sampling chambers, microfluidic sensors and related actuation mechanism have been changed to minimize manufacturing variability and to reduce cost,” the company said.
4. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
Year-to-date gain: 12.24 percent; current market cap: C$148.63 million; current share price: C$5.50
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (CSE:BYND) offers investors an ancillary business investment point around the cannabis industry thanks to its optimization software solutions. The company also presents an international offering to investors thanks to it being based in Israel.
BYND also now holds a growing license in Israel and plans to produce 7,500 kilograms of raw cannabis each year.The new year has brought changes at the firm as it told investors it recently changed its board of directors. Earlier in the year, BYND confirmed its intentions to pursue a NASDAQ listing.
5. Delta 9 Cannabis
Year-to-date gain: 3.33 percent; current market cap: C$32.4 million; current share price: C$0.31
Manitoba-based cannabis operator Delta 9 Cannabis (TSX:DN,OTCQX:DLTNF) oversees a line-up of brands available in the domestic market alongside over 30 stores in the nation.
At the end of March, the firm reported record revenue of C$62.3 million for its whole 2021 year, a 20 percent increase from its previous year.
“We remain focused this year to produce growth and improved results as we continue to expand our retail store network, to focus our efforts on sales of our turn key Grow Pods in international markets, and to continue to grow the Company’s cannabis wholesale division,” John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9, told shareholders.
Investor takeaway
The start of 2022 hasn’t brought together a total reignition of the green rush for cannabis stocks. Experts have pointed to a shift in the way these companies are evaluated.
Despite that shift, the disappointment in the performance of the overall cannabis market has set in alongside a general test of patience with the political progress of policy reform in the US market.
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.