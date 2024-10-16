Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Metals Australia Ltd

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

- Further mapping and sampling planned to extend and define drilling targets to test the new gold zones identified

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is pleased to announce the results of its Phase 1 mapping and sampling program on its Corvette River Project1. The program focused on three separate target areas within the broad tenement package, covering over 22km of strike length of the highly prospective Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, located north and south of the Corvette River in northern Quebec (Figure 1).

The Phase 1 sampling program focussed on three key prospects: Felicie on the Corvette Lithium Trend, which hosts Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class Corvette Lithium Project2, and the West Eade and East Eade claims on the parallel Corvette South Trend (see Figure 1).

The program included mapping and extensive rockchip and channel sampling in areas of previous high-grade gold samples found at West Eade and East Eade, as well as follow up of previous high-grade gold-silver-copper results at the Felicie property. Significant results obtained for each of the key target areas are as follows:

  • Felicie Project – New results from the western zone of Felicie included trench sample assays grading up to 3.85g/t gold (Au), 19.8g/t Silver (Ag), 0.14% Copper (Cu), 0.84% Zinc (Zn), 0.5% lead (Pb). These results validate historical rock chip sample results that included grades of up to 4.2 g/t Au, 44.1 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu, 1.39% Pb and 1.25% Zn3, hosted by a northeast trending shear zone mapped for approximately 200m and open to the NE and SW (see Figure 2, Images 1-4)4.
  • West Eade Project – New results grading up to 4.42g/t gold were obtained from rock chip samples, validating gold results from prior programs which have included 11.45 g/t & 8.56 g/t Au (2005), 3.37 g/t Au (2019) & 2.56 g/t Au and 5.5 g/t Au (2020)3. Gold mineralisation has been demonstrated over an east-west trending corridor of over 1000m within a strongly folded and faulted banded iron formation (BIF) up to 300m in width and 2,000 m in length. (see Figure 3, Images 5-8).
  • East Eade Project – Trench sample assays revealed broad mineralisation grading >0.3 g/t Au, including 1m @ 0.83 g/t Au associated with quartz veins and up to 15% sulphides within a folded and faulted BIF outcrop. This outcropping mineralised zone extends for >400m, is open to the east and west, and appears to be the source of previous high-grade rock chip samples of outcropping boulders grading 29.7 g/t Au3 and 12 g/t Au3, 160m to the east (See Figure 4, Images 9 - 14).

The new results and extensive field mapping have significantly enhanced focus areas for a Phase 2 program. Planning is underway for an exploration program aimed at further defining and extending the mineralised corridors, including pinpointing priority drilling positions for later work.

Figure 1: Metals Australia’s Corvette River Project – East Pontois, Felicie, West Eade & East Eade Prospects – Newresults, previous peak results & geology and magnetics

Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:

“The results we have received from our first phase exploration program at our Corvette River project in Quebec are extremely encouraging, confirming three emerging gold discoveries at our Felicie, West-Eade and East-Eade prospects.

Our sampling program has successfully extended the mineralised zone at Felicie, with the new results validating historical data by demonstrating a broad zone of extensive mineralisation which will now be prioritised for follow-up exploration. While the near-surface gold results are significant, silver, copper, lead and zinc are also consistently present with the gold at highly anomalous levels.

The two Eade prospects cover a combined strike length of over 20km. The program was focused on mapping and trenching to extend areas near historical mineralisation. Focus in West Eade was on a Banded Iron stone (BIF) unit over 2km long which hosts disseminated sulphides that had yielded gold results previously. The program extended those results with a best result of 4.42 g/t gold. We are now seeing good mineralisation across approximately 1km of surface strike length extent. These results also warrant further work in this area.

East Eade also contains a large, banded iron formation of over 3.6km strike-length trending east- west. Gold had been found in veins within the BIF unit previously. Numerous channel and rock chip samples in our program yielded gold results up to 0.83g/t within an over 10m wide mineralised zone. Significantly, a large outcrop ridge was identified of sheared, folded and faulted silicate, oxide and sulphide facies within the BIF that also supports further investigation.

The results further underline the prospectivity of the three zones tested for gold, silver and base metals. All three areas warrant more detailed investigation, and our team is working closely with the local Magnor Exploration team on defining next steps for a follow-up program, including further systematic trenching and targeted sampling.

The Corvette River results also demonstrate the value our work programs are generating across our suite of projects in known mineralised zones in Canada and Australia. Our short to near term pipeline of news flow remains strong, with Warambie drilling samples now in the laboratory, drilling at Big Bell North project set to commence this month and Warrego East in the Northern Territory also approaching drill-ready status. Our flagship Lac Carheil project continues to develop as one of the leading graphite projects in North America today, with excellent progress being made across key studies to advance it towards prefeasibility.

Few companies our size have such a portfolio of high-quality projects and even fewer have the technical and financial capability to progress them as we are doing. This places us in an enviable position to be able to unlock significant value from multiple parallel workstreams in the near term.“


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Metals Australia

Metals Australia


Chariot Corporation

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Chariot Corporation Ltd (‘CC9’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CC9, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 21 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Galan Lithium

Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that its entitlement offer closed fully subscribed. The pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share for every four (4) fully paid ordinary shares held by eligible shareholders at the record date of 13 September 2024, at an issue price of $0.105 per share (Entitlement Offer) raised $13.3 million (before fees). The Entitlement Offer was extended by one week and closed on 10 October 2024 (Closing Date).

Lithium periodic symbol standing next to lithium metal.

Trinex Minerals to Expand Global Portfolio with Two Lithium Acquisitions

Trinex Minerals (ASX:TX3,OTC Pink:TDRCF) has executed binding agreements to acquire the Dudley lithium project in South Australia and the East Yellowknife lithium (EYL) project in Canada's Northwest Territories.

In a Monday (October 14) press release, the company detailed that it will be able to acquire up to a 90 percent interest in the Dudley project and a 100 percent stake in mineral claims comprising the EYL project.

The Dudley transaction involves a two stage farm-in deal with cash and share payments and expenditures. Trinex will be able to earn 51 percent in Stage 1 and an additional 39 percent in Stage 2.

Green battery emerges from blue ring.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Lithium Charges Up 78 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 1.71 percent on the week to close at 605.43 on Friday (October 11). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.28 percent to 24,471.17 points over the same period.

Statistics Canada released its September labor force survey on Friday. The report indicated 47,000 new jobs were added to the Canadian economy, an increase of 0.2 percent. The hiring gains helped to push the unemployment rate down by 0.1 percent to 6.5 percent, marking the first decline in the rate since January.

Increases were primarily felt in the information, culture and recreation category as well as in the wholesale and retail trade one, with both sectors gaining 22,000 jobs. Professional, scientific and technical services jobs also saw gains in September, adding 21,000 new hires.

A glowing lithium battery.

Rio Tinto to Acquire Arcadium for US$6.7 Billion in Major Lithium Push

In a landmark move, Rio Tinto ( ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has sealed an all-cash deal to acquire US-based Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) for US$6.7 billion. If successful, the deal will catapult Rio Tinto to become the third-largest lithium producer worldwide.

Following rumors that both companies were in talks for a possible acquisition, Rio Tinto announced that it is going all-in on the multi-billion sale. The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2025 pending approval by Arcadium's shareholders, values Arcadium at US$5.85 per share, 90 percent higher than its October 4 closing price of US$3.08.

Arcadium was established earlier this year following a US$10.6 billion merger between lithium majors Allkem and Livent, forming a vertically integrated company with global lithium operations spanning hard-rock mining, lithium brine extraction and chemical processing.

The company’s broad resource base, with assets across Argentina, Australia, Canada and the United States, made the acquisition a highly attractive prospect for Rio Tinto, as the purchase now positions the company for strategic growth in the case of an anticipated price rebound.

Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Drilling to Commence at Big Bell North Gold Project

- 4,500m drilling program to test priority targets on prospective greenstone-splay faults along strike from major gold deposits in one of Australia’s most prolific gold provinces

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“Metals Australia” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling is set to commence to test priority targets identified at the Company’s Big Bell North tenements (EL51/2058 and EL51/2059) in Western Australia’s world-class Murchison Gold Province. The tenements lie within the regional structural corridor which hosts major gold deposits including the Meekatharra and Mt Magnet gold mining centres (Figure 2).

×