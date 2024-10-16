



Investor Insight With assets located in a historic copper mining district in Chile that boasts high-grade mineralization and low-cost operations, Red Metal Resources represents a compelling investment opportunity and lots of potential for increasing shareholder value.

Overview Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES) is a Canadian-listed junior mining company specializing in copper exploration, with a particular focus on Chile’s Carrizal Alto mining district in the Atacama Region. The company’s exploration targets, mainly the Farellon and Perth projects, are well-positioned to benefit from Chile’s globally significant copper sector. Chile is the largest producer of copper worldwide, accounting for nearly 28 percent of the global supply. Given the country’s favorable mining policies, experienced workforce, and well-established infrastructure, Red Metal Resources is well-placed to leverage these advantages as it advances its projects in this prolific region.

The company's Carrizal property comprises two key project areas: the Farellon project in the south and the Perth project in the north. The renowned Carrizal Alto mining district has a rich history of copper and gold production dating back to the 19th century. Historically, the district was one of Chile’s most productive copper regions, situated within Chile’s prolific Coastal Cordillera belt, which boasts high-grade copper mineralization and low-elevation, cost-effective operations. Red Metal Resources is working to rejuvenate Carrizal’s legacy by bringing modern exploration techniques to the region’s underexplored deposits. Red Metal Resources entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a 100 percent interest in three separate packages of mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials' recent hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm. The claim blocks, located within the Timiskaming Graben formation, consist of three separate packages, covering 19 cells and totaling over 1,100 hectares to the North, Northeast and Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen sample discoveries. The company intends to begin initial exploration and field work that could include: Gas sampling from the soil (soil gas survey) and conducting underwater surveys in Lake Timiskaming.

Geophysical surveys to detect deep structures in the rock. Drone surveys can also be realized to provide useful remote sensing data for hydrogen and helium exploration.

Fieldwork in the municipality of St-Bruno-de-Guigues sector. Red Metal Resources’ management team brings together a blend of technical and business expertise, driving the company toward its goal of contributing to the growing global demand for copper and clean energy transition. The company also benefits from a board of directors and advisors with substantial experience in capital markets, exploration, and the Chilean mining industry. This combination of technical expertise and business acumen is critical for Red Metal Resources as it seeks to advance its projects from exploration to potential production.

Prolific mining district The Carrizal Alto mining district, located in Chile’s Atacama Desert, is known for its mineral wealth, particularly copper, gold and cobalt. The district's mining history dates back to the early 19th century when it became one of the most important copper production regions in Chile.

One of the key advantages of the Carrizal Alto district is its favorable geographic position. The area is located at a low elevation of around 500 meters above sea level, which reduces the logistical challenges often associated with exploration in higher-altitude regions. Additionally, the district is well-connected by infrastructure, including highways and proximity to major urban centers. The property is situated just 150 kilometers south of Copiapó, 25 kilometers from the coast, and only 20 kilometers west of the Pan-American Highway. This close access to infrastructure allows for easier transportation of equipment and supplies, as well as streamlined access to labor and other resources. The Carrizal Alto district offers a blend of historical mining data and modern exploration potential. While the region was heavily mined in the 19th and early 20th centuries, much of the area remains underexplored using modern methods. Today, the district is experiencing a revival, thanks in part to Red Metal Resources’ exploration efforts. The company’s Carrizal property spans 3,278 hectares, comprising 21 secure mining claims, and comprises two projects: Farellon and Perth.

Company Highlights Red Metal Resources holds 3,278 hectares across 21 secure mining claims within the Carrizal Alto mining district in the prolific Coastal Cordillera.

The company’s Carrizal property comprises two projects - Farellon and Perth - located in an area with a rich history of copper and gold production.

The Farellon project has over 9,000 metres of drilling, identifying 1.5 kilometres of mineralized strike length with potential for an additional 3.5 kilometres.

In 2022, a high-grade surface sample from Farellon returned 5.77 percent copper, 1.55 percent cobalt, and 0.11 g/t gold.

Red Metal Resources entered into a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a 100 percent interest in three separate packages of mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials' recent hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm.

Management and insiders control approximately 35 percent of the company’s shares, aligning their interests with investors.

Key Project Farellon Copper Project

The Farellon project is Red Metal Resources’ flagship asset, located in the southern portion of the Carrizal Alto mining district. The project is a high-grade iron-oxide-copper-gold vein deposit that has been the focus of much of the company’s exploration activities. The mineralization at Farellon is primarily hosted in quartz-calcite veins that contain chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite sulphide mineralization. These veins range from 3 to 6 meters in width, with a halo of lower-grade mineralization extending 15 to 20 meters around the veins. Farellon is located adjacent to the historic Carrizal Alto mine, one of Chile’s most prolific copper mines during the 19th century. The mineralized veins on the Farellon property are believed to be part of the same geological structure that hosted the mineralization at the Carrizal Alto mine. Historical mining in the area provides valuable insights into the region’s geology, which Red Metal Resources is leveraging to guide its exploration strategy. To date, the company has completed over 9,000 meters of drilling at Farellon, identifying a mineralized strike length of approximately 1.5 kilometers. The mineralization remains open along strike for an additional 3.5 kilometers, and at depth, indicating significant exploration upside. In 2022, the company completed a 2,010-meter diamond drilling program that extended the known mineralization at depth and identified a parallel structure, the Gorda Vein, which adds further exploration potential. Recent surface geochemistry work has also highlighted several new targets for follow-up sampling and drilling. One high-grade sample, taken 2 kilometers north of the Farellon drilling, returned values of 5.77 percent copper, 1.55 percent cobalt, and 0.11 grams per ton (g/t) gold, further underscoring the potential for additional high-grade mineralization on the property. These exploration results position Farellon as a highly prospective project with the potential to develop into a significant copper-gold-cobalt resource. Recent surface geochemistry work has also highlighted several new targets for follow-up sampling and drilling. One high-grade sample, taken 2 kilometers north of the Farellon drilling, returned values of 5.77 percent copper, 1.55 percent cobalt, and 0.11 grams per ton (g/t) gold, further underscoring the potential for additional high-grade mineralization on the property. These exploration results position Farellon as a highly prospective project with the potential to develop into a significant copper-gold-cobalt resource.

Perth Project

The Perth project, located in the northern portion of the Carrizal Alto district, is Red Metal Resources’ second major exploration asset. The project holds considerable potential for copper-gold-cobalt mineralization. Perth is characterized by fault-related quartz veins that have been mapped and sampled across the property. Historical prospecting and mapping programs have identified 12 veins, with an average thickness of 2 meters and some zones reaching up to 6 meters in width. Exploration at Perth has yielded promising results, with 48 surface samples returning gold values greater than 1 g/t, 46 samples returning copper grades exceeding 1 percent, and 19 samples showing cobalt values above 0.05 percent. These early-stage exploration results are encouraging and suggest that the Perth project has the potential to host significant copper-gold-cobalt mineralization. Red Metal Resources plans to conduct additional exploration at Perth to better understand the extent of the mineralization and to prioritize drill targets for future campaigns. While the project is at an earlier stage compared to Farellon, it offers an important opportunity for the company to expand its resource base within the Carrizal Alto District. Red Metal Resources plans to conduct additional exploration at Perth to better understand the extent of the mineralization and to prioritize drill targets for future campaigns. While the project is at an earlier stage compared to Farellon, it offers an important opportunity for the company to expand its resource base within the Carrizal Alto District.