Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiskaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie and accessible by road (Route 101).

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 19 cells and totaling over 1,100 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen sample discoveries. These claim blocks exhibit close proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery, with similar geology to the recent large natural hydrogen Ramsey Project discovery by Gold Hydrogen Ltd. in South Australia.

Red Metal Resources President and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs stated, "We are excited to add these highly prospective mineral claim blocks to our portfolio of clean energy exploration projects and establish a land position near QIMC's recent hydrogen discovery. The similar geology and proximity, highlights the potential for new discoveries of hydrogen with its ideal location and infrastructure, this new property represents an exciting opportunity to expand our clean energy portfolio as we continue to advance our Carrizal Copper/Gold property in Cordillera, Chile."

Red Metal Resources intends to begin initial exploration and field work that could include:

  • Gas sampling from the soil (soil gas survey) and conducting underwater surveys in Lake Timiskaming.
  • These surveys can be used, among other things, to locate degassing zones associated with faults in the Timiskaming rift.
  • Geophysical surveys could be carried out to detect deep structures in the rock. Drone surveys can also be realized to provide useful remote sensing data for hydrogen and helium exploration.
  • Fieldwork can be carried out mainly in the Municipality of St-Bruno-de-Guigues sector.

The Company is currently reviewing available data and formulating an exploration plan for the new claims with further details to be provided in due course. Once due diligence is completed and all claim applications have been approved, the Company will enter into a definitive claim purchase agreement.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the properties subject to the LOI.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/226644_61dfc13d44c7abd5_001.jpg

Figure 1. Claim Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/226644_61dfc13d44c7abd5_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/226644_61dfc13d44c7abd5_002.jpg

Figure 2. Map of the Timiskaming Graben (Outlined in Red)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timiskaming_Graben

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/226644_61dfc13d44c7abd5_002full.jpg

The Timiskaming Graben is a 400 km (250 mi) long and 50 km (31 mi) wide depression straddling the Ontario-Quebec border in Eastern Canada. It is a northwesterly extension of the Ottawa-Bonnechere Graben, a failed arm of the Saint Lawrence rift system which is related to the opening of the Iapetus Ocean.

Formation of the Timiskaming Graben corresponded with collapse of the regional crust along the Quinze Dam and Cross Lake faults possibly as early as 2.4 billion years ago. It was then reactivated during periods of crustal extension related to the breakups of supercontinents Rodinia and Pangaea and during compression related to the various orogenies that formed the Appalachian Mountains.

The Timiskaming Graben is now partially filled by Lake Timiskaming, a 100 km (62 mi) long successor to the much larger glacial Lake Barlow which drained at the end of the last glacial period about 8,000 years ago. The Timiskaming Graben is a seismically active structure in the Western Quebec Seismic Zone. Reactivation of faults has resulted in earthquakes, such as the 1935 Timiskaming earthquake.

Terms of the LOI

The LOI contemplates up to two weeks' due diligence period with a non-refundable deposit of $5,000 plus GST and the issuance of 1,600,000 common shares of the Company.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mitchell Lavery, P.Geo.(QC), who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the CSE under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF, and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com.

Contact:
Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Caitlin Jeffs, President & CEO
1-866-907-5403
invest@redmetalresources.com
www.redmetalresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226644

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RMES:CC
Red Metal Resources
Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, management company employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreements, 1,200,000 options will vest immediately and will expire two years from the date of grant.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to directors and officers will not be subject to a customary hold period, as permitted by prospectus exemption 2.24 of NI 45-106 in regard to the issuance of the options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Red Metal Resources Engages Investing News Network

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company")  announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement ( the "Agreement") with Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods, including an enhanced advertiser profile, news marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Marketing services. The Agreement is for fourteen (14) months, commencing on September 3, 2024 at a cost of $86,400 plus GST. INN can be reached at info@investingnews.com or by phone at 604-688-8231; INN is located at 736 Granville Street, Suite 1200, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1E4. INN currently holds no common shares. The Company will not issue any securities to INN as compensation for the services.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Appoints GM Operations Hill End

Vertex Minerals Limited Appoints GM Operations Hill End

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Chris Hamilton as the General Manager Operations for the Hill End Reward Gold Mine in NSW Australia. Mr Hamilton will commence with Vertex on the 11th of November 2024, reporting to the Executive Chairman. The General Manager Operations will be responsible for the operational readiness of the Reward Gold Mine and the transition from development to operations. The role includes responsibility for - Ensuring the operation complies with all statutory, regulatory and Licence obligations which apply to the operations - particularly in relation to WHS and environmental requirements.

- Ensuring the operation complies with all corporate policies or guidelines particularly in relation to finance, administration and reporting.

- Developing annual budgets designed to achieve optimal financial and production outcomes and once approved manage the operation to achieve or better those outcomes.

- Developing and maintaining a positive workplace culture that delivers professionalism, efficiencies and high performance with all employees contributing to the success of the operation.

- Ensuring that the operation is regarded positively and maintains effective relationships within the local Hill End community and the various government authorities that regulate the operation.

- Providing effective leadership and management of the operation's team for it to achieve the best possible production, cost, safety and environmental performance

- Developing medium to longer term strategies to increase production, revenues and profitability.

Recent roles include:

Mine manager Aeris Resources, Tritton Operations

Responsibly for tech services and MEM for underground operations at Tritton, a deep underground trucking mine. Managing development of new orebody at Avoca Tank with Contractor and Murrawombie mine operations in flat dipping graphitic stopes.

Mine manager Aurelia, Hera Mine

MEM for Hera Operations at Underground Modified Avoca with contractor workforce, achieving 1 year Injury free.

Operations Superintendent, Acting MEM, Safety and Compliance Advisor Aurelia, Peak Gold Mines Working with the MEM through managing site contractor to achieve safe production.

Mine manager Glencore, CSA Mine

MEM Statutory responsibility for 1.8km deep, 1.2Mt Underground Copper mine with 400 underground employees. Acting General Manager during this period when required. Achieved record Cu production in '16 and '17 and achieved record reduction in TRIFR on site.

Examiner for NSW Resource for Regulator - Mining Engineering Manager (2020 to present) and NSW Underground Supervisor (2018 to present)

Mr Hamilton holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Engineering) with Honors, University of South Australia, and has additional qualifications including First Class Mine Manager (NSW) Metalliferous - Unrestricted

Commenting on the appointment, Vertex Executive Chairman Roger Jackson said:

"We're pleased to welcome Chris to the Vertex team, his extensive underground hard rock mining, operations and leadership experience can only bode well for the success of the High Grade Reward Gold Mine. "

*To view mineral resources figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/936Y4I2U



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that firm commitments have been received for a placement and convertible loan financing to raise up to $2.1M at $0.16 per share1 before costs (Capital Raising).

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Firm commitments have been received for a strategic placement to an existing investor to raise $1.10M (before costs) at an issue price of $0.16 per share (Placement).

- Placement proceeds will be further augmented by loan funding of $0.98M, under a convertible facility agreed with institutional / sophisticated investors (Loan). Subject to shareholder approval Loan funds will be converted to fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share.

- Proceeds are intended to be applied towards the acquisition of an Ore Sorter and the associated conveyance equipment, purchase of an Underground Drill Rig and working capital.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "We are very pleased to have the support of a strategic investor in this placement along with some of our very supportive existing shareholders backing the convertible loan. The funds will be used to acquire a laser Ore Sorter which will be integrated into the Gekko gravity gold plant along with an underground drill rig.

The drill will be focussed on the high-grade targets below and along strike of the high-grade gold resource at Reward. We wish to build our gold inventory from within our Reward mine. We are on track with the plant refurbishment and preparations to move the Reward mine into production in January 2025" Placement Details.

The Placement will comprise the issue of up to 6,900,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share. Subject to shareholder approval, the placement participant will also receive three (3) free attaching options for every five (5) shares. The options will be on the same terms a existing VTXOA options, which have an exercise price of 25c per share and an expiry date of 17/07/2026 (VTXOA Options).

Loan Details

Loan funds are expected to be $976,000 and the Company intends to seek approval for conversion of the Loan at the Company's 2024 AGM, to be held on 29 November 2024. Upon approval by shareholders, loan funds will be automatically converted into fully paid ordinary shares at a conversion price of $0.16 per share, with two (2) free attaching VTXOA Options for every five (5) shares issued on conversion. If not converted, Loan funds will accrue interest at 10% per annum and fall due for repayment on maturity 12 months after receipt.

Shareholder Meetings

The Company expects shortly to despatch a notice of meeting for a General Meeting to be held on or around 8 November 2024 to seek ratification of recent share issues as well as approval for the second tranche of shares under the Company's placement announced on 21 August 2024 and associated issues of options.

Separately, the Company expects to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2024, at which it is intended that business will include the seeking of shareholder approval to approve the conversion of the Loan as well as associated option issues.

CPS Capital Group (CPS) acted as lead manager to the Capital Raising.

- CPS and/or its Nominees will receive a management fee of 2% of the total gross proceeds of the Placement and Loan financing for managing the Capital Raising.

- CPS will receive a placing fee of 4%, plus GST. By negotiation CPS may be liable to pay a placing fee to parties, of up to 4%, plus GST for funds raised in the Capital Raising.

- Subject to Shareholder Approval, CPS and/or its Nominees will receive 1,500,000 VTXOA Options to be issued at $0.00001 per option.

- CPS will receive a one-off completion fee of $20,000 plus GST upon completion of the Placement.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/784UZHT1



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has entered into binding agreements (i) with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (" Osisko ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing convertible secured senior loan (the " Osisko Loan ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025; and (ii) with Glencore Canada Corporation (" Glencore ") in order to extend the maturity date of the Corporation's existing senior secured convertible debenture (the " Glencore Debenture ") from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2025.

Luc Lessard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation commented: " The concurrent extensions of the Corporation's senior debts demonstrate the strong relationship and long-standing support of Osisko and Glencore to Falco and the development of the Horne 5 Project. Such extensions provide the Corporation with additional flexibility to pursue the permitting and development of this project".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 1 st and 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT   : https://bit.ly/3Y53d5E

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Permit and Commencement of 2024/25 Gold Exploration Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of necessary permits to continue exploration at the Company's Rottenstone SW project. The Company will focus on its Ranger target where 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was discovered. Mobilization of the field crew for the mapping and sampling program will occur on October 7, 2024.

"The Ramp Metals team hit a world class gold intercept after only one exploration season on site. Historically, the Rottenstone SW property has not been explored in detail. Saskatchewan is very underexplored in general, which shows the potential for a new gold district. The team will use the data from this mapping and sampling program to help prioritize areas for drill targeting," commented Jordan Black, CEO and Director of Ramp Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×