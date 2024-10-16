- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Chariot Corporation Ltd (‘CC9’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CC9, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 21 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River
- Further mapping and sampling planned to extend and define drilling targets to test the new gold zones identified
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is pleased to announce the results of its Phase 1 mapping and sampling program on its Corvette River Project1. The program focused on three separate target areas within the broad tenement package, covering over 22km of strike length of the highly prospective Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, located north and south of the Corvette River in northern Quebec (Figure 1).
The Phase 1 sampling program focussed on three key prospects: Felicie on the Corvette Lithium Trend, which hosts Patriot Battery Metals’ world-class Corvette Lithium Project2, and the West Eade and East Eade claims on the parallel Corvette South Trend (see Figure 1).
The program included mapping and extensive rockchip and channel sampling in areas of previous high-grade gold samples found at West Eade and East Eade, as well as follow up of previous high-grade gold-silver-copper results at the Felicie property. Significant results obtained for each of the key target areas are as follows:
- Felicie Project – New results from the western zone of Felicie included trench sample assays grading up to 3.85g/t gold (Au), 19.8g/t Silver (Ag), 0.14% Copper (Cu), 0.84% Zinc (Zn), 0.5% lead (Pb). These results validate historical rock chip sample results that included grades of up to 4.2 g/t Au, 44.1 g/t Ag, 0.23% Cu, 1.39% Pb and 1.25% Zn3, hosted by a northeast trending shear zone mapped for approximately 200m and open to the NE and SW (see Figure 2, Images 1-4)4.
- West Eade Project – New results grading up to 4.42g/t gold were obtained from rock chip samples, validating gold results from prior programs which have included 11.45 g/t & 8.56 g/t Au (2005), 3.37 g/t Au (2019) & 2.56 g/t Au and 5.5 g/t Au (2020)3. Gold mineralisation has been demonstrated over an east-west trending corridor of over 1000m within a strongly folded and faulted banded iron formation (BIF) up to 300m in width and 2,000 m in length. (see Figure 3, Images 5-8).
- East Eade Project – Trench sample assays revealed broad mineralisation grading >0.3 g/t Au, including 1m @ 0.83 g/t Au associated with quartz veins and up to 15% sulphides within a folded and faulted BIF outcrop. This outcropping mineralised zone extends for >400m, is open to the east and west, and appears to be the source of previous high-grade rock chip samples of outcropping boulders grading 29.7 g/t Au3 and 12 g/t Au3, 160m to the east (See Figure 4, Images 9 - 14).
The new results and extensive field mapping have significantly enhanced focus areas for a Phase 2 program. Planning is underway for an exploration program aimed at further defining and extending the mineralised corridors, including pinpointing priority drilling positions for later work.
Figure 1: Metals Australia’s Corvette River Project – East Pontois, Felicie, West Eade & East Eade Prospects – Newresults, previous peak results & geology and magnetics
Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:
“The results we have received from our first phase exploration program at our Corvette River project in Quebec are extremely encouraging, confirming three emerging gold discoveries at our Felicie, West-Eade and East-Eade prospects.
Our sampling program has successfully extended the mineralised zone at Felicie, with the new results validating historical data by demonstrating a broad zone of extensive mineralisation which will now be prioritised for follow-up exploration. While the near-surface gold results are significant, silver, copper, lead and zinc are also consistently present with the gold at highly anomalous levels.
The two Eade prospects cover a combined strike length of over 20km. The program was focused on mapping and trenching to extend areas near historical mineralisation. Focus in West Eade was on a Banded Iron stone (BIF) unit over 2km long which hosts disseminated sulphides that had yielded gold results previously. The program extended those results with a best result of 4.42 g/t gold. We are now seeing good mineralisation across approximately 1km of surface strike length extent. These results also warrant further work in this area.
East Eade also contains a large, banded iron formation of over 3.6km strike-length trending east- west. Gold had been found in veins within the BIF unit previously. Numerous channel and rock chip samples in our program yielded gold results up to 0.83g/t within an over 10m wide mineralised zone. Significantly, a large outcrop ridge was identified of sheared, folded and faulted silicate, oxide and sulphide facies within the BIF that also supports further investigation.
The results further underline the prospectivity of the three zones tested for gold, silver and base metals. All three areas warrant more detailed investigation, and our team is working closely with the local Magnor Exploration team on defining next steps for a follow-up program, including further systematic trenching and targeted sampling.
The Corvette River results also demonstrate the value our work programs are generating across our suite of projects in known mineralised zones in Canada and Australia. Our short to near term pipeline of news flow remains strong, with Warambie drilling samples now in the laboratory, drilling at Big Bell North project set to commence this month and Warrego East in the Northern Territory also approaching drill-ready status. Our flagship Lac Carheil project continues to develop as one of the leading graphite projects in North America today, with excellent progress being made across key studies to advance it towards prefeasibility.
Few companies our size have such a portfolio of high-quality projects and even fewer have the technical and financial capability to progress them as we are doing. This places us in an enviable position to be able to unlock significant value from multiple parallel workstreams in the near term.“
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that its entitlement offer closed fully subscribed. The pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share for every four (4) fully paid ordinary shares held by eligible shareholders at the record date of 13 September 2024, at an issue price of $0.105 per share (Entitlement Offer) raised $13.3 million (before fees). The Entitlement Offer was extended by one week and closed on 10 October 2024 (Closing Date).
The Entitlement Offer was well supported by Eligible Shareholders who applied for 60,198,783 shares plus all of the shortfall offer of 66,468,031 shares.
The Company advises that the results of the Entitlement Offer were as follows:
Shares
Proceeds
Total number of shares offered under the
Entitlement Offer
126,666,814
$13,300,015
Total number of shares applied for by Eligible
Shareholders under the Entitlement Offer
60,198,783
$6,320,872
Total number of shortfall shares applied for by Eligible Shareholders under the Entitlement
Offer
66,468,031
$6,979,143
TotalSharestobeissuedunderthe
Entitlement Offer
126,666,814
$13,300,015
The shares under the Entitlement Offer will be issued on 17 October 2024.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their continued support to achieve this outstanding result. To raise $13.3 m in a challenging market is strong validation of Galan’s HMW project in Argentina.
Galan continues to move forward with the development of HMW and remains upbeat about the future of the lithium market.”
The Galan Board has authorised this release.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Trinex Minerals to Expand Global Portfolio with Two Lithium Acquisitions
Trinex Minerals (ASX:TX3,OTC Pink:TDRCF) has executed binding agreements to acquire the Dudley lithium project in South Australia and the East Yellowknife lithium (EYL) project in Canada's Northwest Territories.
In a Monday (October 14) press release, the company detailed that it will be able to acquire up to a 90 percent interest in the Dudley project and a 100 percent stake in mineral claims comprising the EYL project.
The Dudley transaction involves a two stage farm-in deal with cash and share payments and expenditures. Trinex will be able to earn 51 percent in Stage 1 and an additional 39 percent in Stage 2.
"We are pleased to have been able to secure a highly prospective lithium exploration project in South Australia, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Kangaroo Island is a large land mass with a history of mining and a government supportive of exploration and development of mineral resources,” Trinex Managing Director Will Dix said.
The company sees an opportunity for a lithium discovery at Dudley as it is hosted in the right geology with historic work indicating lithium mineralisation potential. Trinex said initial drilling at Dudley will begin once statutory approvals have been received. It will focus on testing pegmatites and other anomalous targets identified during the soil sampling program that is currently underway, along with targeting pegmatites below its weathering profile.
The transaction for EYL includes an issue of shares amounting to AU$100,000 and a cash payment of C$90,000 split between two vendors. EYL will further expand Trinex’s portfolio in the Northwest Territories, increasing its land position in the region to over 650 square kilometres. EYL combines three projects: Lizo, Prelude Lake and Lightning.
The overarching EYL asset covers more than 15,000 hectares in the Yellowknife pegmatite district, including similar geological settings to its Halo-Yuri lithium project, the company stated.
Detailed satellite imagery will be purchased and interpreted for the Prelude Lake and Lightning projects as a first pass, with Trinex expecting field work to ground-check interpreted pegmatites to begin in the second quarter of 2025.
The acquisition of EYL is subject to Trinex obtaining shareholder approval for the issue of shares, which it intends to seek at its next annual general meeting, scheduled on or around November 26.
Should everything go according to plan, completion of the transaction is expected in early December.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Lithium Charges Up 78 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 1.71 percent on the week to close at 605.43 on Friday (October 11). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.28 percent to 24,471.17 points over the same period.
Statistics Canada released its September labor force survey on Friday. The report indicated 47,000 new jobs were added to the Canadian economy, an increase of 0.2 percent. The hiring gains helped to push the unemployment rate down by 0.1 percent to 6.5 percent, marking the first decline in the rate since January.
Increases were primarily felt in the information, culture and recreation category as well as in the wholesale and retail trade one, with both sectors gaining 22,000 jobs. Professional, scientific and technical services jobs also saw gains in September, adding 21,000 new hires.
Despite the gains, the employment participation rate fell by 0.2 percent to 64.9 percent in September, marking a year-over-year decline of 0.7 percent.
South of the border, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released September’s consumer price index on Thursday (October 10). The data showed a monthly increase of 0.2 percent and a year-over-year increase of 2.4 percent, both 0.1 percent higher than analysts predicted.
The majority of the increase was owed to a 0.4 percent jump in food prices and a 0.2 percent increase in shelter costs. The higher figures may show that while inflation has tracked down there are still lingering pressures within the market and it could cause the US Federal Reserve to adjust its rate-cutting policy over its final two meetings of the year in November and December.
In resource sector news, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) announced it would be acquiring Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) on Wednesday (October 9) in a US$6.7 billion deal. Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said the acquisition represents a long-term strategic step in the company creating a world-class lithium business. The news acted as a tailwind for many lithium companies’ share prices this week.
Markets saw gains this week with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) adding 1.35 percent to 5,815.04, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) moving up 1.59 percent to 20,271.97 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) climbing 1.07 percent to reach 42,863.87.
Gold recovered from a mid-week slump that saw the precious metal fall to US$2,606 per ounce, climbing to US$2,655.86 on Friday at 4:30 p.m. EDT to end the week up by 0.09 percent. Meanwhile, silver saw recent gains erased as it fell 2.06 percent on the week to US$31.53 per ounce.
Copper saw a slight rebound on Friday, but wasn’t able to fully recover from midweek losses, dropping 2.38 percent to US$4.51 per pound on the COMEX. More broadly, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) posted a gain of 0.38 percent to close at 559.63 points.
Against that backdrop, how did TSX- and TSXV-listed resource stocks perform? Here are the top five gainers.
1. American Lithium (TSXV:LI)
Weekly gain: 77.78 percent
Market cap: C$230.61 million
Share price: C$1.28
American Lithium is an exploration and development company working to progress its advanced-stage Falchani project in Southern Peru. An updated resource estimate for the property, released in October 2023, outlines measured and indicated reosurces of 5.53 million metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent and an inferred resource of 3.99 million MT.
A preliminary economic assessment for Falchani, released in February, estimates an after-tax net present value of US$5.11 billion and an after-tax internal rate of return of 32 percent with a payback period of three years.
On June 27, the company announced it was working to optimize the flow sheet for the project, and said that due to the low impurity content it would resemble a more conventional mining and processing flow sheet. Additionally, American Lithium said it was intending to commence piloting work during the second half of 2024.
Shares in American Lithium jumped on Thursday when the company released a letter to shareholders with an update on the state of the company and how it was navigating trends within the industry. The letter included steps American Lithium has taken to improve business fundamentals, how the company can benefit from Peru’s nuclear energy strategy and emerging support for premium prices for lithium carbonate.
2. Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)
Weekly gain: 68.18 percent
Market cap: C$18.96 million
Share price: C$0.185
Dore Copper Mining is an exploration and development company with several projects located in the Lac Dore and Joe Mann mining camps in Québec, Canada. The company aims to become a copper producer operating with a hub and spoke model, in which its Copper Rand mill processes ore from several assets.
The company’s land package hosts 13 past-producing mines and multiple key projects, including Corner Bay, Joe Mann and Devlin. The company's resource target areas all lie within a 60 kilometer radius of its Copper Rand mill.
According to the company’s website, mineral resource estimates from four of its projects have demonstrated a combined measured and indicated resource of 198.2 million pounds of contained copper and 66,000 ounces of contained gold from 3.58 million MT of ore at an average grade of 2.51 percent copper and 0.58 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold.
The projects also contain inferred resources of 476.5 million pounds of copper and 248,000 ounces of gold from 7.01 MT at grades of 3.01 percent copper and 1.08 g/t gold.
The most recent news from the company came on September 26 when it announced it had closed a C$4.68 million non-brokered private placement. The company said it would be using the funds for exploration, development, permitting activities and feasibility study work.
3. Element 29 Resources (TSXV:ECU)
Weekly gain: 62 percent
Market cap: C$40.53 million
Share price: C$0.405
Element 29 Resources is an exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of projects in Peru.
Its primary projects consist of the Elida copper-molybdenum-silver project in West-central Peru and the Flor de Cobre project in the Southern Peruvian copper belt.
The Elida site is composed of 29 concessions covering 19,749 hectares and hosts five distinct exploration targets within a 2.5 by 2.5 kilometer alteration system.
A September 2022 mineral resource estimate showed an inferred resource of 321.7 million MT containing 2.24 billion pounds of copper at a grade of 0.32 percent, 205.7 million pounds of molybdenum at a grade of 0.03 percent and 27 million ounces of silver at 2.61 percent.
The company’s less explored Flor de Cobre project is composed of 11 mining concessions and one mining claim covering 3,135 hectares. The company announced in March that it received environmental permitting for the site and would be partnering with the GlobeTrotters Resource Group, which discovered Elida, on exploration at For de Cobre.
Element 29’s most recent news came on September 24 when it commenced a drill program at Elida with the objective of potentially expanding its inferred mineral resource estimate and increasing grading at the site.
4. World Copper (TSXV:WCU)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$19.94 million
Share price: C$0.09
World Copper is an exploration and development company working to advance its Zonia copper project in Central Arizona, US.
The property, acquired following a merger with Cardero Resources in January 2022, has seen extensive exploration dating back 100 years and hosted open-pit mining operations until 1975.
In the company’s corporate update on July 24, World Copper said it had made significant progress toward bankable feasibility and ultimately production, which it expects to begin in three to four years.
World Copper added that it has the potential for pre-production revenue through the utilization of 14 million short tons of previously stockpiled material. Additionally, it highlighted that the site hosted previous mining at the site with a low strip ratio of 1:1.
The most recent update from Zonia came on September 9, when the company produced an updated mineral resource estimate stating a total indicated resource of 686 million pounds of copper from 113.2 million short tons of ore with an average grade of 0.3 percent copper at a cutoff of 0.18 percent, and an additional inferred resource of 300 million pounds of copper from 59.2 million short tons of ore grading 0.25 percent.
5. Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLI)
Weekly gain: 47.32 percent
Market cap: C$19.94 million
Share price: C$3.30
Standard Lithium is an exploration and development company working to advance its South West Arkansas and Phase 1A projects in Arkansas and its East Texas project in Texas, US.
The projects are all located in the Smackover Formation, which extends from Central Texas into the Florida panhandle. The region hosts brines previously used to recover bromine that also host significant commercial lithium concentrations.
Standard entered into a 55/45 joint venture for South West Arkansas and East Texas with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) in May to accelerate development of the projects.
A pre-feasibility study for its flagship project released in September 2023 demonstrated a base case after-tax net present value of US$3.09 billion with an internal rate of return of 32.8 percent and a payback period of four years. The study also produced an indicated mineral resource estimate of 269,000 MT of lithium with an inferred resource of 74,000 MT.
The company’s Phase 1A project will consist of a direct lithium extraction facility and lithium carbonate conversion facility designed to extract lithium contained in tail brine from existing bromine operations at LANXESS’ (OTC Pink:LNXSF) plant in Arkansas.
A definitive feasibility study for the project released in September 2023, demonstrated an after-tax net present value of US$550 million and an internal rate of return of 24 percent, as well as an annual production of 5,700 MT of battery-quality lithium carbonate.
Standard Lithium has seen gains since September 20 when it announced it had been selected by the US Department of Energy for an award of up to US$225 million to develop the South West Arkansas project. A few days after that, the company also released its results for its fiscal year ended June 30.
FAQs for Canadian Mining Stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks article was retrieved at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 4, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX and TSXVwith market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Rio Tinto to Acquire Arcadium for US$6.7 Billion in Major Lithium Push
In a landmark move, Rio Tinto ( ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has sealed an all-cash deal to acquire US-based Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) for US$6.7 billion. If successful, the deal will catapult Rio Tinto to become the third-largest lithium producer worldwide.
Following rumors that both companies were in talks for a possible acquisition, Rio Tinto announced that it is going all-in on the multi-billion sale. The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2025 pending approval by Arcadium's shareholders, values Arcadium at US$5.85 per share, 90 percent higher than its October 4 closing price of US$3.08.
Arcadium was established earlier this year following a US$10.6 billion merger between lithium majors Allkem and Livent, forming a vertically integrated company with global lithium operations spanning hard-rock mining, lithium brine extraction and chemical processing.
The company’s broad resource base, with assets across Argentina, Australia, Canada and the United States, made the acquisition a highly attractive prospect for Rio Tinto, as the purchase now positions the company for strategic growth in the case of an anticipated price rebound.
Arcadium’s shares surged in price by more than 40 percent after the rumors started, triggering gains in other lithium-focused stocks. It moved even higher following confirmation of the acquisition, and the company closed at US$5.55 on October 9 — now up 80 percent compared to its October 4 close.
The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies.
M&A ramping up in the lithium industry
Rio Tinto’s move to acquire Arcadium reflects broader consolidation trends in the lithium industry, as major players seek to strengthen their market positions in anticipation of a ramping market geared towards the future.
Just this August, Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF), an Australia-based lithium company, announced plans to acquire Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) in a deal valued at AU$560 million.
This acquisition would give Pilbara access to Latin Resources’ flagship Salinas lithium project in Brazil, diversifying its portfolio beyond its Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia.
Additionally, Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) continued its growth in the sector in late 2023 by acquiring the Bald Hill lithium mine, which saw its first full production quarter in 2024.
MinRes is part of several lithium joint venture operations in Australia, including the Wodgina lithium mine, which it owns alongside Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), the world’s largest lithium producer.
Mergers and acquisitions have been a recurring theme in the lithium sector this year, as companies prepare for a future where demand for electric vehicles, and consequently lithium, will skyrocket.
Experts anticipate several more deals to take shape as companies seek to strengthen their footholds in key regions.
Lithium prices expected to recover from temporary slump
Overall, the lithium market has experienced significant volatility, with prices falling from their record highs seen in 2022. Analysts attribute this downturn to oversupply in the market, as well as macroeconomic factors such as high interest rates and slower-than-expected EV sales growth.
However, most experts believe the price slump is temporary, with demand for lithium set to rebound as EV adoption accelerates globally.
Rio Tinto’s interest in Arcadium follows continued downward price momentum for lithium this year.
Industry analysts view the timing of the potential acquisition as strategic, allowing Rio to capitalize on the downturn while positioning itself for future growth as demand for lithium is expected to rise significantly in the next decade.
Lithium-ion batteries are integral to the EV industry and demand is projected to increase as major automakers ramp up production of electric vehicles.
If successful, the acquisition would propel Rio Tinto into a leading position in the global lithium market, trailing only Albemarle and SQM in production capacity.
Analysts from Canaccord also estimate that a combined Rio Tinto-Arcadium entity could supply around 10 percent of the global lithium chemicals market by 2030.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Drilling to Commence at Big Bell North Gold Project
- 4,500m drilling program to test priority targets on prospective greenstone-splay faults along strike from major gold deposits in one of Australia’s most prolific gold provinces
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“Metals Australia” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling is set to commence to test priority targets identified at the Company’s Big Bell North tenements (EL51/2058 and EL51/2059) in Western Australia’s world-class Murchison Gold Province. The tenements lie within the regional structural corridor which hosts major gold deposits including the Meekatharra and Mt Magnet gold mining centres (Figure 2).
- Up to 4,500m aircore drilling program set to commence testing priority greenstone-splay, fault-hosted gold targets interpreted under cover at Big Bell North, along strike from the 5Moz Big Bell Mine and Garden Gully Projects in Western Australia’s world-class Murchison Gold Province.
- The Big Bell North tenements cover an extensive 337km2 area where little previous exploration has been carried out due to extensive regional soil cover and the historic lack of recognition of greenstone lithologies.
- Interpretation of recently completed aeromagnetic and gravity surveys has defined greenstone-splay fault priority drilling targets on both the eastern and western zones of the Big Bell North tenements.
- Drilling will initially focus on the Eastern Zone over a 9km north-south trend interpreted to be a faulted greenstone corridor (interpreted to be 700-1,400m wide) splaying from the regional scale Chunderloo Shear Zone. This setting is identical to the Garden Gully highgrade gold project, immediately along strike to the northeast, held by Ora Gold Ltd (OAU).
- The Eastern Zone drill targets have been further refined to align magnetic lows from the aeromagnetic survey with strong positive gravity survey responses, indicative of denser greenstones (dominated by prospective mafic rocks) in the interpreted shear zone. Shear zones associated with magnetic lows commonly coincide with quartz veining/alteration2.
- Soil sampling is also underway across the Western Zone target. Subject to results, a drilling program will follow to test bedrock targets for buried gold deposits at the Western Zone, where shallower cover exists.
- Anomalous gold results in the aircore drilling programs will be followed up with deeper RC drilling to test across the gold-anomalous structures.
Figure 1: Metals Australia - Critical Minerals and gold exploration projects in world-class mineral terranes (adapted from Geoscience Australia, Australian Mineral Deposits)
Metals Australia Ltd CEO Paul Ferguson commented:
“The drilling program we are set to commence at our highly prospective Big Bell North gold project in Western Australia’s prolific Murchison Gold Province is the latest step in the Company’s aggressive push to unlock value from our suite of gold and critical mineral projects, which are all located in wellestablished mining regions in Australia and Canada.”
Our Big Bell North project, where there has been no modern-day exploration, has advanced rapidly during 2024 on the back of a methodical, phased exploration approach from our geological team. This started with an extensive fixed wing aeromagnetic survey covering over 5,200-line km which yielded two interpreted shear zones of significance.
We followed this up with detailed gravity survey work, which revealed the likelihood of greenstones within the shear zones. This is significant because gold mineralisation within the Murchison domain is often concentrated within such greenstone belts and is structurally controlled, thus enhancing the potential of the targets we are now set to drill.
In addition to Big Bell North, we continue to advance plans for an extensive soil survey and follow-on drilling program at the Warrego East copper-gold project in the Northern Territory, which is on track to commence later this year, ahead of the wet season, once permitting and land access arrangements are finalised.
We are also awaiting results and interpretation from two other recently completed exploration programs at Warrambie in the Pilbara, where our aircore drilling program has been completed; and our Corvette River project in Quebec’s James Bay region in Canada, where assay results from the phase one field program are imminent. Exploration at Corvette River is extensively focused on gold, silver, base metals (Cu-Pb-Zn) and lithium.
At our flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake graphite project in Quebec, positive dialogue continues as we seek to build alignment on the project’s benefits with all stakeholders. Our significant cash reserves leave us well-placed to accelerate our various exploration programs as we continue striving to unlock the true value of our suite of projects in Australia and Canada.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
