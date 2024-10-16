Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Chariot Corporation

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Chariot Corporation Ltd (‘CC9’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CC9, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 21 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium stockslithium explorationbattery metal stocksasx:cc9lithium investingLithium Investing
CC9:AU
Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Metals Australia Ltd

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

- Further mapping and sampling planned to extend and define drilling targets to test the new gold zones identified

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is pleased to announce the results of its Phase 1 mapping and sampling program on its Corvette River Project1. The program focused on three separate target areas within the broad tenement package, covering over 22km of strike length of the highly prospective Lac Guyer Greenstone Belt, located north and south of the Corvette River in northern Quebec (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that its entitlement offer closed fully subscribed. The pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share for every four (4) fully paid ordinary shares held by eligible shareholders at the record date of 13 September 2024, at an issue price of $0.105 per share (Entitlement Offer) raised $13.3 million (before fees). The Entitlement Offer was extended by one week and closed on 10 October 2024 (Closing Date).

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol standing next to lithium metal.

Trinex Minerals to Expand Global Portfolio with Two Lithium Acquisitions

Trinex Minerals (ASX:TX3,OTC Pink:TDRCF) has executed binding agreements to acquire the Dudley lithium project in South Australia and the East Yellowknife lithium (EYL) project in Canada's Northwest Territories.

In a Monday (October 14) press release, the company detailed that it will be able to acquire up to a 90 percent interest in the Dudley project and a 100 percent stake in mineral claims comprising the EYL project.

The Dudley transaction involves a two stage farm-in deal with cash and share payments and expenditures. Trinex will be able to earn 51 percent in Stage 1 and an additional 39 percent in Stage 2.

Keep reading...Show less
Green battery emerges from blue ring.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Lithium Charges Up 78 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 1.71 percent on the week to close at 605.43 on Friday (October 11). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.28 percent to 24,471.17 points over the same period.

Statistics Canada released its September labor force survey on Friday. The report indicated 47,000 new jobs were added to the Canadian economy, an increase of 0.2 percent. The hiring gains helped to push the unemployment rate down by 0.1 percent to 6.5 percent, marking the first decline in the rate since January.

Increases were primarily felt in the information, culture and recreation category as well as in the wholesale and retail trade one, with both sectors gaining 22,000 jobs. Professional, scientific and technical services jobs also saw gains in September, adding 21,000 new hires.

Keep reading...Show less
A glowing lithium battery.

Rio Tinto to Acquire Arcadium for US$6.7 Billion in Major Lithium Push

In a landmark move, Rio Tinto ( ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has sealed an all-cash deal to acquire US-based Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) for US$6.7 billion. If successful, the deal will catapult Rio Tinto to become the third-largest lithium producer worldwide.

Following rumors that both companies were in talks for a possible acquisition, Rio Tinto announced that it is going all-in on the multi-billion sale. The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2025 pending approval by Arcadium's shareholders, values Arcadium at US$5.85 per share, 90 percent higher than its October 4 closing price of US$3.08.

Arcadium was established earlier this year following a US$10.6 billion merger between lithium majors Allkem and Livent, forming a vertically integrated company with global lithium operations spanning hard-rock mining, lithium brine extraction and chemical processing.

The company’s broad resource base, with assets across Argentina, Australia, Canada and the United States, made the acquisition a highly attractive prospect for Rio Tinto, as the purchase now positions the company for strategic growth in the case of an anticipated price rebound.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Drilling to Commence at Big Bell North Gold Project

- 4,500m drilling program to test priority targets on prospective greenstone-splay faults along strike from major gold deposits in one of Australia’s most prolific gold provinces

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“Metals Australia” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling is set to commence to test priority targets identified at the Company’s Big Bell North tenements (EL51/2058 and EL51/2059) in Western Australia’s world-class Murchison Gold Province. The tenements lie within the regional structural corridor which hosts major gold deposits including the Meekatharra and Mt Magnet gold mining centres (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Chariot Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Chariot Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

South West Connect Investor Presentation - Siberian Tiger

A Major New Play is Being Proven in Queensland’s Taroom Trough

Related News

resource investing

Fifield Termination Update and Scandium Drilling to Commence

gold investing

South West Connect Investor Presentation - Siberian Tiger

Oil and Gas Investing

A Major New Play is Being Proven in Queensland’s Taroom Trough

Oil and Gas Investing

Amended Announcement - Piedra Redonda Gas Project Assessment

Gold Investing

5 Best-performing Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

×