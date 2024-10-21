InhaleRx Secures $38,500,000 Funding to Fully Fund Clinical Development Plans

"Given the tremendous unmet need in patients living with DEEs, we are committed to rapidly advancing the development of bexicaserin. We expect to provide additional analyses of these participants as they progress in the OLE Study and transition to our Expanded Access Program," Dr. Kaye continued. "With an End of Phase 2 meeting scheduled this summer, we remain on track to initiate our global Phase 3 program for bexicaserin later this year."
PACIFIC OLE Study Interim Analysis Results:
The PACIFIC OLE Study is a 52-week Phase 2, open-label, long-term safety study of bexicaserin in participants with a range of DEEs, including Dravet syndrome (n=3), Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (n=20) and DEE Other (n=18), who completed the PACIFIC Study (n=41). The study objectives are to investigate the safety and tolerability of multiple doses of bexicaserin in participants with DEEs, and to analyze the effect of bexicaserin on the frequency of observed countable motor seizures and other seizure types. The interim analysis was conducted when participants reached the approximate 6-month point in the OLE Study.
Summary of Efficacy Results:
The median change in countable motor seizure frequency for participants in the OLE Study over an approximate 6-month treatment period was a decrease of 56.1% (n=40) from their baseline entering the PACIFIC Study.
The median change in countable motor seizure frequency from baseline for:
- participants randomized to the bexicaserin-treated group in the PACIFIC Study was a decrease of 54.9% (n=31)
- participants randomized to the placebo group in the PACIFIC Study that transitioned to bexicaserin in the OLE was a decrease of 57.3% (n=9)
Summary of Safety and Tolerability Results:
Favorable safety and tolerability results were observed in this study. 100% of PACIFIC Study completers elected to enroll in the OLE with 95.1% (39 out of 41) remaining in the ongoing open-label study. One participant discontinued due to the adverse event (AE) of lethargy and one participant discontinued by withdrawal of consent. The most common treatment emergent AEs in the overall group (n=41) occurring in >5% of patients were upper respiratory tract infections, COVID-19, pneumonia, sinusitis, seizures, and decreased appetite.
ABOUT THE PACIFIC STUDY AND THE OLE STUDY
The PACIFIC Study is a Phase 1b/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of bexicaserin (LP352) in 52 participants between the ages of 12 and 65 years old with DEEs at 34 sites across the United States and Australia. Following a 5-week screening period and baseline evaluations, study participants initiated a dose titration over a 15-day period and subsequently continued on the highest tolerated dose throughout the maintenance period of 60 days. Following the maintenance period, participants were then titrated down, and eligible participants were given the opportunity to enroll in a 52-week open-label extension study.
ABOUT LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard's small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard plans to advance bexicaserin (LP352), an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with no observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, into a global Phase 3 program. Longboard recently reported positive topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial (the PACIFIC Study) evaluating bexicaserin in participants ages 12 to 65 years old with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs), including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and other DEEs. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, an oral, centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, which is in development for the potential treatment of rare neuroinflammatory conditions. Longboard is conducting a Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial for LP659 in healthy volunteers, with topline data expected in the second quarter of 2024.
