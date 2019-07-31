CSE Marijuana Stocks

More and more marijuana stocks are joining the Canadian Securities Exchange. Here’s a breakdown of the companies listed there.









Cannabis investors have seen a rush of investment options become available on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) thanks to a critical ruling from exchange operators. As such, the exchange has positioned itself as one of the pillars of marijuana investment in Canada.

The CSE offers Canadian companies an option to seek business possibilities in the US, as long as it manages to disclose all its risks properly to shareholders. Following a review of publicly listed Canadian companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) holding US assets, the TMX Group went ahead and imposed a regulation against it. Any cannabis company with any material interest in the US was to pursue a listing with other exchanges.

That’s when the cannabis market really accelerated for the CSE thanks to a rush of listings from companies looking to operate marijuana assets in the US market. Cannabis is currently illegal in the US on a federal level; however, on a state by state basis cannabis has become legal in a medical or recreational aspect.

This exchange offers exposure to companies at early stages of the development cycle and also to established companies such as multi-state operators (MSOs) of cannabis in the US, there are also a variety of Canadian cannabis companies, research operations and extraction firms.

On that note, here the Investing News Network offers investors a growing list of all cannabis-related companies listed on the CSE.

This vertically-integrated company operates assets in both the Canadian and US cannabis markets including cultivation, extraction and production of hemp-derived items.

This company is an ancillary play to the cannabis market as it specializes in security services and consultation for marijuana producers seeking to remain compliant and protected.

Abacus Health Products (CSE:ABCS,OTCQX:ABAHF)

This company develops over the counter topical medical items with hemp-derived CBD, aimed at consumers looking for pain relief.

One of the largest multi-state operators (MSOs) of cannabis assets in the US market. This company secured an acquisition deal from Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC) once marijuana becomes legal in the US at a federal level.

Affinor Growers (CSE:AFI,OTCQB:RSSFF)

This company offers agricultural technology to clients looking to improve their food growing businesses. As part of its cannabis operations the firm offers specialized lights for the growing of marijuana.

AgraFlora Organics International (CSE:AGRA,OTC Pink:PUFXF)

This vertically-integrated cannabis company oversees cultivation assets in Canada for its production and also operates a variety of brands in various aspects of the market.

Agrios Global Holdings (CSE:AGRO,OTCQB:AGGHF)

Agrios is a specialized country in Washington State offering data analytics driven agricultural technology and other services to the cannabis industry such as property and equipment leases.

This medical cannabis company utilizes a four pillar structure, cannabis biotech complex, strategic licensed producer investments, CBD oil supply and distribution, and research and technology, to guide its operations.

Alternate Health (CSE:AHG,OTCQB:AHGIF)

This technology company offers particular services to the marijuana industry including speciality medical cannabis software.

AREV Brands International (CSE:AREV)

This specialty natural health product company plans to develop items on the cannabis market targeting the health and wellness space.

Ascent Industries (CSE:ASNT)

Ascent Industries is a cannabis company with cultivation operations in Oregon and Nevada in the US market.

Asia Cannabis (CSE:ASIA)

This early-stage company operates with its agriculture technologies for the growing of hemp in Southeast Asia.

This vertically-integrated medical cannabis company has assets across the globe with key subsidiaries in Israel and Germany.

Australis Capital (CSE:AUSA,OTCQB:AUSAF)

A spin off from Aurora Cannabis, this firm is designed to provide investments on the overall cannabis market including operations in the US and internationally.

Beleave (CSE:BE,OTCQX:BLEVF)

This Canadian cannabis company offers consumers a variety of recreational strains for sale in addition to oil products and a base of medical patients.

Belgravia Capital International (CSE:BLGV,OTCQB:BLGVF)

This ancillary company to the marijuana industry offers a variety of adjacent services to the growing of cannabis and a platform of product tracking through blockchain technology.

Benchmark Botanics (CSE:BBT)

This Canadian cannabis producer has cultivation operations in Peachland, BC and can also produce cannabis extracts like oils.

As its name indicates, this company is focused on the development of cannabis infused beverages for consumers and the development of brands attached to these drinks.

Bhang (CSE:BHNG)

Bhang is a cannabis brand company operating a significant portfolio with cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products.

Thanks to its subsidiaries, this company holds a cultivation to distribution business model with its cannabis operations in Atlantic Canada.

This technology company offers services to the cannabis market through its CannaBlox blockchain-based technology, done in partnership with Liberty Leaf Holdings’ (CSE:LIB,OTCQB:LIBFF) service for seed-to-sale tracking.

Blueberries Medical (CSE:BBM,OTCQB:BBRRF)

This international cannabis company is a producer in Latin American with licensed operations in Colombia and new assets in Argentina.

Body and Mind (CSE:BAMM,OTC Pink:BMMJ)

Thanks to its Nevada-based subsidiary the company grows marijuana for its brand of products including dried flower, oil extracts and edible items.

Braingrid (CSE:BGRD)

A technology company offering a novel sensor platform program needed in the precision agricultural market and more directly cannabis growers.

C21 Investments (CSE:CXXI,OTC Pink:CXXIF)

C21 is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with a direct focus on the US market thanks to its operations in Oregon.

Canada House Wellness Group (CSE:CHV)

This company utilizes the value of its subsidiaries to pursue the cannabinoid therapy market.

Thanks to proprietary technology, this company is looking to create the ingredients of cannabis, by way of a plant cell growth technology process without having to grow the plant.

Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CGOC) (CSE:CGOC)

CGOC is an investment company looking to offer its investors with returns from the bets places in an actively managed portfolio of assets across the marijuana space.

Cannabis One Holdings (CSE:CBIS)

This cannabis firm operates as a house of brands seeking to aggregate popular cannabis brands in North America.

Cannabix Technologies (CSE:BLO,OTC Pink:BLOZF)

This technology company is actively developing breath testing devices that offer guaranteed detection of marijuana use in impaired drivers.

CannAmerica Brands (CSE:CANA,OTCQB:CNNXF)

This company employs the use of the brands under its portfolio to offer consumers specialty products. CannAmerica has operations in Colorado, Nevada and Maryland.

CannaOne Technologies (CSE:CNNA,OTC Pink:CNONF)

This cannabis technology company offers clients the BloomKitTM, a business-to-business (B2B) software platform designed to offer high functionality for retail or online operations.

This company operates in Canada and the US thanks to its operations in Quebec and the start of branded hemp-derived CBD products.

CannaRoyalty/Origin House (CSE:OH,OTCQX:ORHOF)

This house of brands and California-based distributor of cannabis products earned an acquisition deal from Cresco Labs (CSE:CL,OTCQX:CRLBF) to reinforce its operations in the vibrant cannabis state market.

Cannex is an MSO with assets based in Washington and the states of Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania through its proposed transaction with 4Front Holdings.

Canntab Therapeutics (CSE:PILL,OTCQX:CTABF)

This Ontario-based oral dosage formulation company researches and develops advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids.

This education-based technology company offers its clients with customer-centric solutions for the enhancement of data use to better understand consumers and the whole industry.

This MSO is based in Florida but manages assets across the US, including Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico.

Captiva Verde (CSE:PWR)

A newcomer to the public markets, this company is a real estate investment firm with cannabis assets in New Brunswick.

Captor Capital is a vertically-integrated cannabis investment company focused on the US marijuana market looking for exposure across the supply chain of this industry.

The company employs clinical management and data collection software solutions for the marijuana industry.

Chemesis is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with operations in Puerto Rico and California.

This cannabis investment company looks for exposure into the US cannabis market and seeking to offer turn-key solutions for the legal industry.

Choom Holdings (CSE:CHOO,OTCQB:CHOOF)

Choom is a retail operator of marijuana dispensaries in Canada looking to leverage its expertise with new stores in North America.

Citation Growth (CSE:CGRO,OTCQX:LIHTD)

This MSO holds a variety of brands under its portfolio and will pursue a market entry into Nevada.

City View Green Holdings (CSE:CVGR,OTC Pink:LRZZF)

This early-stage cannabis company seeks to operate a growing, extraction, production and retail business cycle model with vertical-integration.

CLS Holdings (CSE:CLSH.U)

This cannabis company holds a dispensary operation in Nevada with a target to enter Massachusetts. The firm touts a proprietary extraction technology delivering consistency for its results.

CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA,OTCQB:LVRLF)

This Canadian cannabis company offers services and investment to the processing markets of the marijuana space.

Cresco Labs

One of the leading MSOs of the public space, Cresco Labs has gained the attention of investors and analysts thanks to its rapid expansion across legal state cannabis markets.

This company offers licensed cannabis producers with capital set to be used for operations related to the use of land, infrastructure of operations or branding. The firm also has its own operations and branded products in the US.

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF)

Another leading MSO in the public markets operating a large portfolio of cannabis assets across the legal US state markets, including: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Oregon.

DionyMed Brands (CSE:DYME,OTCQB:DYMEF)

This company acts as a vertically-integrated firm developing its portfolio of branded cannabis products with operations in California and Oregon.

Dixie Brands (CSE:DIXI.U,OTCQX:DXBRF)

This company leverages the popularity of its brand appeal to offer cannabis products for the recreational market in the US.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT,OTC Pink:EPWCF)

Empower Clinics oversees the management of a growing network medical cannabis clinics in the US.

Eviana Health (CSE:EHC)

Eviana Health offers consumer skin care products derived from hemp strains for cosmeceutical and nutraceutical purposes.

Eureka 93 (CSE:ERKA)

Formerly LiveWell Canada, this firm is a CBD extraction company offering novelty health and wellness products to consumers.

EXMceuticals (CSE:EXM)

This company is based in Canada but holds operations in Africa and Europe. Through its subsidiaries, the firm focuses on sustainable cultivation of marijuana and hemp for the production of pharmaceutical-grade product.

FinCanna is a royalty finance company evaluating the cannabis market in the US and with a direct interest in California. The company offers access to capital for companies as part of a royalty payment methodology. Based on the revenues.

Flower One Holdings is a cannabis company based in Nevada with full service cultivation operations all the way into processing and packaging. The company manages key retail brands to expand its business.

FSD Pharma is a cannabis company evaluating research and development for cannabinoid treatments for serious diseases. The subsidiary of the company holds a cultivation license in Canada.

Future Farm Technologies (CSE:FFT,OTCQB:FFRMF)

Future Farm Technologies is an ancillary play to the cannabis market thanks to its specialized LED lighting systems for growers alongside other indoor growing solutions.

Gabriella’s Kitchen (CSE:GABY,OTCQB:GABLF)

Gabriella’s Kitchen is a pure-play health and wellness company looking to sell CBD infused products to consumers in the mainstream grocery environment.

Global Cannabis Application (CSE:APP,OTCQB:FUAPF)

The company seeks patients looking for more advanced cannabis-based medicines through its Citizen Green Technology Platform, which seeks candidates for clinical studies.

Global Health Clinics (CSE:MJRX,OTC Pink:LRSNF)

This company operates under a two-part business model creating and generating leads for cannabis producers in Canada alongside ancillary businesses and connecting medical patients with producers.

Global Hemp Group (CSE:GHG,OTC Pink:GBHPF)

Global Hemp Group will seek a market share in the industrial hemp market in North America through a two-stage phase development.

Golden Leaf Holdings (CSE:GLH,OTCQB:GLDFF)

Golden Leaf Holdings is a cannabis oil and solution providers in North America with operations in Oregon, Nevada and Canada.

GGB is a cannabis company offering consumers with marijuana and CBD branded products. The company differentiates itself thanks to the experience from its management team, which includes former executives for brands such as American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF)

GTI is a Chicago-based MSO with cannabis operations across the US legal state markets, including its dispensary network.

GreenStar Biosciences (CSE:GSTR)

GreenStar Biosciences is the owner of a producer and processor of recreational cannabis in Washington State.

Grown Rogue is a cannabis company in the US with critical assets in California, Oregon and Michigan offering branded marijuana products.

Co-founded by cannabis activist and leader Steve DeAngelo, this company has established a presence in the California market and went public in Canada after completing a reverse takeover.

Harvest Health & Recreation (CSE:HARV,OTCQX:HRVSF)

This MSO operates a significant footprint across the US marijuana market through the management of cultivation and retail assets in legal state markets.

This cannabis company has completed a variety of acquisitions to pursue its target of becoming a vertically-integrated operator with cultivation, extraction and branding assets.

This marijuana company operates on two different fronts as it develops modern accessories for consumers and it also manages a line of retail shops across Canada.

iAnthus Capital Holdings (CSE:IAN,OTCQX:ITHUF)

After successfully completing the acquisition of the US assets from a fellow cannabis company, iAnthus expanded its footprint as an MSO across the US.

ICC International Cannabis (CSE:WRLD.U,OTC Pink:WLDCF)

ICC is an international marijuana firm seeking to gain partners and subsidiaries across the globe to design and build low-cost quality producing cannabis facilities.

Ignite is a vertically-integrated cannabis company focused on premium brand development across the markets it operates.

Indus Holdings (CSE:INDS)

Indus is a US-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with production operations alongside overseeing the development of branded products.

Inner Spirit is a cannabis retailer operating its Spiritleaf dispensary brand of marijuana stores across the Canadian market.

Integrated Cannabis Company (CSE:ICAN,OTCQB:ICNAF)

This company works on the development and advancement of delivery systems and formulations.

International Cannabrands (CSE:JUJU)

Focused entirely on brands, this company offers licensing branding deals to other cannabis companies in the US.

Ionic Brands (CSE:IONC)

Ionic brands is a vape pen and cartridge producer and distributor in Washington State, Oregon and California.

Isodiol International (CSE:ISOL,OTCQB:ISOLF)

Isodiol has adjusted its focus to the emerging hemp market in the US through the development of branded consumer products.

Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV,OTC Pink:KBEVF)

This beverage company owns a subsidiary developing drink formulations of CBD infused items.

Leviathan Cannabis (CSE:EPIC,OTCQB:LVCNF)

A marketing and consumer engagement company offering its services to the North American marijuana industry.

This biotechnology company employs its patented DehydraTECH technology as the basis for its platform offerings: TurboCBDTM, a high-absorption, full-spectrum hemp oil capsule and ChrgD+, a water-soluble and ready-mix hemp supplement powder packet.

Liberty Health Sciences (CSE:LHS,OTCQX:LHSIF)

Created as a subsidiary of Aphria (TSX:APHA,NYSE:APHA), this firm was released as its own operating MSO model with assets in Florida.

Liberty Leaf Holdings

Liberty Leaf is a Canadian company looking to expand its portfolio of cannabis businesses, which include growing, processing, distribution of CBD products and accessories.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems (CSE:LDS,OTCQX:LDSYF)

This California-based cannabis company develops infused strip products sold through the medical and recreational markets.

This Canadian cannabis producer is targeting high end consumers with its new Lotus Cannabis Co brand. The firm has an offtake agreement with Auxly Cannabis Group (TSXV:XLY,OTCQX:CBWTF).

Thanks to its subsidiary, this firm cultivates cannabis in Quebec with plans for further expansion. The company is also pursuing alternative delivery methods of cannabis, like topical products.

MedMen Enterprises (CSE:MMEN,OTCQX:MMNFF)

MedMen is an MSO that has been able to gain the attention of the California market thanks to its dispensaries and popular marketing. The firm has operations across the US and wants to expand the reach of its brand.

Micron Waste Technologies (CSE:MWM,OTC Pink:MICWF)

This ancillary company offers a solution to organic waste generated from marijuana cultivation through an on-site treatment system technologies.

MJardin Group (CSE:MJAR,OTCQX:MJARF)

MJardin is a cannabis management platform company operating over 30 cannabis operations.

This Canadian cannabis company has operations in the US cannabis market through the management of its distribution subsidiary in the California cannabis industry.

MPX International (CSE:MPXI)

After selling its US assets, this firm has focused on the development of its Canadian facility and an expansion into the European market.

MYM is a cannabis grower with operations in Canada looking at the distribution of its products at the global landscape.

This nano-biotechnology company offers a unique aspect to the cannabis market thanks to its advanced delivery technology to increase the effectiveness and longevity of cannabinoids for products using the system.

Nass Valley Gateway (CSE:NVG)

This medical company gains exposure to the marijuana market thanks to its planned sale of pain relieving CBD infused products.

NewLeaf Brands (CSE:NLB,OTC Pink:NLBIF)

This novelty CBD product developer is focused on the US market through the distribution of products from its subsidiaries.

Next Green Wave is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with producing assets and a portfolio of brands in California.

Nextleaf Solutions is a cannabis extraction and technology company looking to license its methodologies as it offers and industrial-scale process of producing purified cannabinoid distillate.

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF)

NexTech is a company engaged in the development of augmented reality (AR) services to various industries, including the marijuana market through web-enabled AR platform with artificial intelligence and analytics.

North Bud Farms (CSE:NBUD,OTCQB:NOBDF)

This early-stage cannabis company is pursuing a license in Canada through its subsidiary GrowPros MMP for a facility in Quebec.

This marijuana company is focused on the development of edible products and oil extracts for the US medical and recreational markets.

This company develops and sells vaporizers in California and Nevada through a B2B and wholesale business model and seeks to expand its presence in the US market.

Organic Flower Investments (CSE:SOW,OTC Pink:QILFF)

This is an investment company seeking to aid early-stage financing to companies including those in the medical and recreational cannabis markets.

This company operates cultivation assets in Colombia growing CBD strains for medical use through innovative products.

Osoyoos Cannabis is an extraction company looking to offer contract tolling extraction to other companies as well as the sale of its own product.

Ovation Science (CSE:OVAT)

Ovation Science gets a share in the cannabis market thanks to the rights use of its drug delivery technology for topical and transdermal skin products with hemp and cannabis oil.

Pasha Brands (CSE:CRFT,OTC Pink:CRFTF)

This vertically-integrated house of brands company has subsidiary cultivation operations in BC.

Phivida Holdings (CSE:VIDA,OTCQX:PHVAF)

This company has operations in Canada and the US to support its health and wellness business of premium organic hemp-based food and beverage products.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals (CSE:PVOT,OTCQB:PVOTF)

This biopharmaceutical company has a subsidiary exploring the research of cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical items.

Planet 13 Holdings (CSE:PLTH,OTCQX:PLNHF)

This cannabis company has a specific focus on the Nevada market with cultivation and retail assets. The firm manages a mega-store dispensary in Las Vegas, and plans to develop another shop in California.

Plus Products (CSE:PLUS,OTCQX:PLPRF)

Plus Products specializes in the production and development of branded edible products sold in the California market.

Premier Health Group (CSE:PHGI,OTCQB:PHGRF)

Premier Health Group is a company working on a global health care strategy. Thanks to a partnership with CB2 Insights, the company has a data-driven program to aid with patient evaluations for medical cannabis use.

This health sciences manufacturer of therapies announced the creation of a cannabis division set to work on the development and eventual introduction of medicinal cannabis-based products to the market.

POSaBIT Systems (CSE:PBIT)

This company incorporates blockchain technology as it offers a turnkey solution for transparency in production and compliant issues in the cannabis space.

Quinsam Capital (CSE:QCA)

Quinsam Capital is a merchant bank offering a variety of options to companies; it also invests in areas it believes are undervalued.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics (CSE:DOSE)

This biotech company works alongside the cannabis industry thanks to its proprietary oral and non-invasive drug delivery technologies.

RavenQuest BioMed (CSE:RQB,OTCQB:RVVQF)

This is a cannabis company with technology and cultivation assets with facilities in Alberta and Ontario.

This merchant bank offers debt instruments and equity investing to cannabis companies with a solid track record of revenue.

RISE Life Science (CSE:RLSC)

RISE is a life science company working with hemp to develop medical and recreational products for the health and wellness market.

RMMI (CSE:RMMI)

RMMI is a cannabis company working to obtain a cultivation license in Canada through its subsidiary Rocky Mountain Marijuana.

Rockshield Capital (CSE:RKS,OTC Pink:RKSCF)

This is an early stage venture capital fund and merchant bank company that has added some cannabis interests to its portfolio, including The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX:TGOD,OTCQX:TGODF), Emblem and Halo Labs (NEO:HALO,OTCQX:AGEEF).

Rubicon Organics (CSE:ROMJ,OTCQX:ROMJF)

Rubicon is a cannabis operator with operations and assets in BC, California and Washington State.

SLANG Worldwide (CSE:SLNG)

This cannabis company seeks to acquire brands to expand its portfolio with market proven product that can attract consumers.

SOL Global Investments (CSE:SOL,OTC Pink:SOLCF)

This cannabis investment company leverages its holdings across the cannabis industry but has a direct focus on the US market.

SpeakEasy Cannabis (CSE:EASY)

The company owns facilities looking to become licensed producers of cannabis in Canada with plans for expansion as well.

Sproutly Canada (CSE:SPR,OTCQB:SRUTF)

Sproutly is a cannabis company working on the development of cannabis infused drinks thanks to its proprietary technology and a joint venture partnership with Moosehead Breweries.

Stem Holdings (CSE:STEM,OTCQB:STMH)

This is a vertically integrated cannabis company with assets in Nevada, Oklahoma, and Oregon. The firm oversees a variety of brands in the US market.

Stillcanna (CSE:STIL,OTC Pink:SCNNF)

This Canadian-based company has a clear focus on the European market through the large scale CBD extraction business offerings.

Sunniva (CSE:SNN,OTCQB:SNNVF)

Sunniva is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with operations across the border both in Canada and the US.

Terranueva (CSE:TEQ)

This Quebec-based cannabis company has subsidiaries with cultivation facilities producing medical and recreational cannabis for the Canadian market.

TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF)

TerrAscend is a vertically integrated operator of cannabis assets in North America with investments in Canada and the US cannabis markets. The company has an investment partnership from Canopy Rivers (TSXV:RIV,OTC Pink:CNPOF).

THC Biomed Intl (CSE:THC,OTCQB:THCBF)

This cannabis company holds cultivation assets in Canada and works on the development of new scientific research for its medical products.

Theramed Health (CSE:TMED,OTCQB:EVAHF)

This medical technology company gains a play in the marijuana sector thanks to specialized systems designed to monitor CBD consumption and effects in patients.

TILT Holdings is a vertically integrated technology company offering business to the cannabis industry through its software platform.

Tinley Beverage (CSE:TNY,OTCQX:TNYBF)

Tinley is a beverage company developing hemp-infused beverages and supplements for the US market.

This all-around cannabis company is effectively working with clients in the California market on a business ecosystem of branding and design, transport and distribution and sales and marketing thanks to its subsidiaries.

Tree of Knowledge International (CSE:TOKI,OTCQB:TOKIF)

Tree of Knowledge International is a diversified company based in Toronto. It is working on the treatment of chronic pain through cannabis, production of formulated natural products and the distribution of hemp-based CBD items.

True Leaf Brands (CSE:MJ,OTCQX:TRLFF)

This company develops natural hemp products designed for humans and pets.

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE:TRUL,OTC Pink:TCNNF)

An MSO based on Florida with a leading position in the sunshine state. The firm has expressed interest in expanding with acquisitions in California and Massachusetts.

TruTrace incorporates a software aspect to the cannabis market by bringing its blockchain-based program tracking cannabis intellectual property all across the supply chain.

Vapen MJ Ventures (CSE:VAPN,OTCQX:VAPNF)

Vapen MJ acts as agricultural technology company overseeing a play in the cannabis market through the development of high margin products such as vape cartridges, concentrates and edibles.

Vencanna offers capital to early-stage global cannabis firms looking to expand operations based on the merits of its management team and activities based in the US with the proper licensing in legal state markets.

Ventura Cannabis and Wellness (CSE:VCAN,OTC Pink:CVHIF)

This vertically-integrated company is based in the vibrant California market and plans to pursue the cannabis and CBD product selling market.

VeritasPharma (CSE:VRT,OTC Pink:VRTHF)

Veritas Pharma is a company conducting research for medicinal cannabis therapies products and services.

Vibe Bioscience (CSE:VIBE)

Vibe Bioscience is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating a cannabis retail network in California.

Vireo Health International (CSE:VREO)

Vireo is looking to expand its suite of assets as an MSO in the US cannabis market. The firm manages greenhouses, sells its own branded products and operates retail assets.

Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CSE:VP)

Vodis is a cannabis company with cultivation assets in the US and Canada. The company is exploring the divestiture of its assets in Washington state.

This company offers investors a diversifying portfolio of cannabis brands in markets such as California, Washington state, British Columbia and Las Vegas, with a specific focus on dried flower, edibles and extracts products.

This house of brands company seeks to develop new branded products in the health and wellness market across the US. The firm also has a presence in Poland and Canada.

Willow Biosciences (CSE:WLLW)

Willow researches plant compounds and develops cannabinoid biosynthetic production.

After completing an acquisition with Quadron Cannatech, the firm gained a stronger stance on cannabis and hemp extraction market with patent pending technology for improved oils.

Yield Growth is a company appealing to premium cannabis and hemp consumers through its high end brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company or marijuana stocks mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: 1933 Industries, 3 Sixty Risk Solutions, Acreage Holdings, Alliance Growers, Aura Health, BevCanna, Biome Grow, Blox Labs, Canna-V-Cell Sciences, Cannara Biotech, Cannex Capital Holdings, Cannvas MedTech, Captor Capital, CB2 Insights, Chemesis International, Chemistry Technology, CROP Infrastructure, FinCanna Capital, Flower One Holdings, FSD Pharma, Green Growth Brands, Grown Rogue International, Harborside, Heritage Cannabis Holdings, High Tide, Ignite International Brands, Inner Spirit Holdings, Lexaria Bioscience, Lotus Ventures, Matica Enterprises, Mojave Jane Brands, MYM Nutraceuticals, NanoSphere Health Sciences, Next Green Wave Holdings, Nextleaf Solutions, Nutritional High International, Orchid Ventures, Orion Nutraceuticals, Osoyoos Cannabis, Preveceutical Medical, Redfund Capital, TILT Holdings, TransCanna Holdings, TruTrace Technologies, Vencanna, Weekend Unlimited, Wildflower Brands, World Class Extractions and Yield Growth are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.