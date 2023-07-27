Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,031,425 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $2,784,847.50 (the "Flow-Through Offering

Finder's fees in relation to the Flow-through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering.

The Flow-Through Shares are subject to a statutory four month hold period, which expires November 27, 2023.

In addition to the Flow-Through Offering, the Corporation announces that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,832,621 common shares issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Charity Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $2.877 per share for gross proceeds of up to $5,272,450.62 (the "Charity Flow-Through Offering").

The gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering and the Charity Flow-Through Offering will be used to fund the Corporation's exploration activities targeting critical minerals on the Corporation's Ferguson Lake project located in Nunavut, and will also be eligible for the recently announced federal 30% Critical Metals Exploration Tax Credit.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The Corporation is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance. In particular, this document contains forward-looking information and statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering and the Charity Flow-Through Offering. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. These assumptions include that, in respect of the use of proceeds, historical costs and expenses will be representative of future costs and expenses. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information, and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that the Corporation will derive from them. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO
Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
Email: info@cnresources.com

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770668/Canadian-North-Resources-Inc-Announces-Closings-of-Private-Placement-and-Proposed-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian North ResourcesCNRI:CATSXV:CNRIBase Metals Investing
CNRI:CA
Canadian North Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Canadian North Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports the Assay Results from the Spring Drilling Program: Significantly Expanding the Near-Surface Mineralized Zones of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports the Assay Results from the Spring Drilling Program: Significantly Expanding the Near-Surface Mineralized Zones of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the assay results for the 6,151 metres in 21 holes of diamond drilling completed during the spring at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. The Ferguson Lake project contains base metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", mainly palladium and platinum), as well as potentially lithium minerals, along a 15-km-long main mineralized horizon and numerous additional prospective areas.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Announces Insider Buying of Shares

Canadian North Resources Announces Insider Buying of Shares

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that Director and Chairman of the Company, Mr. Lee Shim purchased 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at a price of $2.20 per share. Complete details are available at SEDI.ca. This investment further reinforces Mr. Shim's confidence in the Company's growth potential and commitment to its long-term success.

About Canadian North Resources

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that KRE Development Co. Ltd ("KRE"), the biggest shareholder of the Company has elected to exercise their warrants ahead of the scheduled expiration of December 31, 2023. KRE is an investment company registered in Ontario, Canada, owned by two Directors of the Company.

KRE exercised 1,437,198 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50) for aggregate proceeds of $2,155,797 on June 30, 2023. Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company,") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility, a significant milestone that will enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the Company's shares for investors in the United States.

The DTC eligibility allows the Company's common shares to be electronically cleared and settled through the Depository Trust Company, which simplifies the trading process and broadens the Company's investor base to entire North America. As a result, investors can now trade the Company's shares seamlessly through their brokerage accounts, facilitating faster and more secure transactions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts the Summer Phase of its 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts the Summer Phase of its 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has re-started diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada after a three week pause for regional caribou migration and after completing the first 6,151 metres of drilling on Ferguson Lake during the spring.

"The Company is continuing its planned 20,000-metre drill program in 2023, based on the results of the exploration program completed in 2022." Said Dr. Trevor Boyd, the Vice President for Exploration of the Company, "We are presently operating with three drills testing targets along strike west of the West Zone, east of the East Zone and down-dip. A fourth drill will be added to the program soon in late June to test targets outside the main horizon. This drill program is designed to expand and upgrade the near-surface mineral resources at the Ferguson Lake project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") With the expansion of the forest fire issues in the Northwest Territories, the Territorial government has expropriated all the rotary wing aircraft available in the N.W.T. to support the efforts to fight the expanding forest fire problem. Fixed wing aircraft are also have significant issues in operating under the current conditions.

Consequently, Slave Lake Zinc has had to postpone the proposed ground exploration recognisance program that was scheduled. We will resume these plans as soon as practicable and look even more forward to advancing our exciting critical metals suite of minerals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) advises that the Option granted to Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD)(TSXV:AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") whereby Austral could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Morros Blancos property held by Pampa, as detailed in a July 28, 2021 news release, has expired

During the term of the option agreement, Austral completed exploration activities to the value of approximately US$1.6 million across both the Morros Blancos and Cerro Blanco properties.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Alaska takes EPA to the Supreme Court over Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the State of Alaska filed today a motion in the United States Supreme Court. The Motion for Leave to File a Bill of Complaint forcefully argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") veto of the Pebble Project breaches a contract (the Cook Inlet Land Exchange) involving Alaska and the United States and violates the federal statutory recognition and implementation of that land exchange. It also argues that the veto violates the Administrative Procedure Act because the veto is arbitrary and capricious. Finally, it argues that the veto-which withdraws 309 square miles in the Bristol Bay region from use for mining purposes-is an unconstitutional taking without just compensation. The Bill of Complaint seeks injunctive relief requiring EPA to withdraw its veto and seeks monetary damages for breach of contract and the unconstitutional taking without just compensation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Connects Boundary Main and Boundary West with a High-Grade Feeder Zone, intersecting 71.9 m of 6.5 % Zinc 3.1% Lead and 97.8 g/t Silver

Fireweed Connects Boundary Main and Boundary West with a High-Grade Feeder Zone, intersecting 71.9 m of 6.5 % Zinc 3.1% Lead and 97.8 g/t Silver

  • Initial results from the first 18 holes of the 2023 program have confirmed the connection between Boundary Main and Boundary West.
  • These results reveal a continuous mineralized zone of stratiform laminated to massive sulphide in addition to extensive near-surface vein and breccia mineralization.
  • The Boundary Zone stratiform mineralization has a strike length of over 400 m and has been followed down-dip for at least 350 metres.
  • This zone is trending to higher grades and greater thicknesses at depth, where it remains open.
  • NB23-003 intersected 71.89 m of 6.48% zinc, 3.09% lead, 97.8 g/t silver, including 21.96 m of 10.70% zinc, 6.96% lead, and 178.6 g/t silver.
  • NB23-001 intersected 38.00 m of 9.12% zinc, 1.50% lead, 52.6 g/t silver, including 20.00 m of 15.32% zinc, 2.53% lead, 86.2 g/t silver.
  • NB23-002 intersected 4.20 m of 18.71% zinc 0.30% lead 47.1 g/t silver.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to report the first assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass Project, Yukon, and provide an update from its largest ever drill program.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POST-TAX NPV8 OF US$147 MILLION AND 39% IRR FROM INITIAL FEASIBILITY STUDY AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POST-TAX NPV8 OF US$147 MILLION AND 39% IRR FROM INITIAL FEASIBILITY STUDY AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
www.ascendantresources.com

  • Completes Requirement for Project Ownership to Increase to 80%
  • Robust economics to drive construction funding
  • solid operating basis to drive initial production
  • Optimization program commenced to further enhance economics

Highlights of the 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study include:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Slave Lake Zinc Initiates Summer Lithium Exploration Program to Expand "Critical Metals" Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its anticipated summer Lithium exploration program, as previously announced on July 17, 2022. This program marks a significant step towards enhancing the Company's "critical metals" project.

The summer exploration program will begin with a focus on conducting reconnaissance prospecting and sampling within a 15 square kilometer area located west of the original headframe, where many pegmatite showings are mapped. The initial fieldwork will target a pegmatite dyke swarm within this region, where northwest trending pegmatites are found to intrude all other rock units. The Company's property is part of the regional-scale Yellowknife Lithium initiative, with the east arm of Great Slave Lake providing the only separation of SLZ from known lithium bearing pegmatites in this extensive lithium corridor. Slave Lake Zinc has engaged Aurora Geosciences of Yellowknife as their experienced geological consultants. CEO Ritch Wigham will accompany Aurora Geosciences during this phase of exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Canadian North Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Electric Royalties to Acquire Further Royalty Interest on Producing Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Gold Investing

Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties to Acquire Further Royalty Interest on Producing Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine in Spain

Energy Investing

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

Gold Investing

FireFox Reports Extensions from Major Step-out Drilling and 6.87m of 59.12 g/t Gold in the First Trench at the East Target, Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Gold Investing

Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

Resource Investing

Placement Prospectus (Tranche 2 Shares and Options)

×