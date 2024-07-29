Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur‑Energy") announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 57,150,000 common shares, at a public offering price of $1.05 per common share. Ur-Energy has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 8,572,500 additional common shares on the same terms. The gross proceeds to Ur-Energy from this offering are expected to be approximately $60.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Ur-Energy, and assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common shares. The offering is expected to close on or about July 29, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the common shares in the offering are to be sold by Ur-Energy
Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 June 2024
C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 June 2024 (the “Quarter”, the “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5b.
June 2024 Quarter Activities
- The Company approved the acquisition of the Ulytau Uranium Project in Kazakhstan
- Subsequent to the quarter two additional license applications were lodged for the surrounding areas of Ulytau Uranium Project – combined size of the tenement application is ~252km2
- Exploration drilling approvals for Ulytau Uranium Project progressed during the Quarter
- Tranche 2 Placement completed – C29 raised $1.93m in the current quarter (before costs)
- Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on the 6 May 2024, with all resolutions carried by vote
- Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Ms Ailsa Osborne
- Appointment of Company’s Geological Competent Person, Mr Alan Marlow
Commenting on the Quarter, C29 Metals Managing Director, Shannon Green, stated: “The June Quarter of 2024 was transformational for C29, seeing us approve the acquisition of a new Uranium asset in Kazakhstan – the world’s top Uranium producer.
The Ulytau Uranium Project, situated near Lake Balkhash and close to the well-known Bota-Burum Mine, presents a new opportunity for C29 to to explore in a world leading Uranium production region , as well as the cornerstone for our ambitious growth strategy.There was a fantastic effort by the C29 team to bring the acquisition across the line, and we have already sought to expand our reach in the region with two new applications going in for surrounding areas with a combined size of approximately 252km2 to the northeast and southeast of Ulytau.
We were also pleased to have had the opportunity to consult with the local community in the village of Aksuyek, who have shown their support for the Companys proposed exploration programs. A social support agreement was signed on the 9 July 2024 with the district government providing the framework for the Company to assist the village of Aksuyek with projects aligned to the social development of the community.
At the same time, back home following a General Meeting, we saw a successful capital raise to assist as we start our exploration project at Ulytau, where the resource is open in almost all directions.”
Media, Marketing and Investor Roadshows
During the quarter the Company undertook extensive investor roadshows and marketing campaigns encompassing presentations across the country and internationally including the Singapore Future Facing Commodities Conference held at the end of March 2024 and the Sydney Resource Round-up held in April 2024. The Company is committed to promoting stakeholder engagement, this commitment extended beyond the quarter attending the Noosa Mining Investor conference in July 2024.
Corporate
As at 30 June 2024, the Company held cash on hand of $2.233m.
The Company raised $1.93 million in the current quarter (before costs) via a placement of shares at 7 cents per share.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling at Cheechoo Intersects 12.08 g/t Au Over 20.3 Metres
VAL-D’OR, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – March 29, 2016) –Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (“Golden Valley” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:GZZ) announces partial results of gold assays from diamond drillhole #52 on the Cheechoo gold property (“Cheechoo gold project”). The information that follows has been prepared by partner and program operator Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SOI) and has not been independently verified by Golden Valley:
“Following observations of visible gold indicating potentially a significant gold zone in this drill hole, Sirios geologists extracted a series of drill core samples for priority assay. It shows, between 120 m and 140.3 m, a section grading 12.08 g/t Au over 20.3 metres including 48.38 g/t over 4.4 metres (uncut grades, true width unknown). The gold mineralization is distributed in both meta-sedimentary rocks and the tonalite, thus overlapping the contact of these two lithologies. Gold is associated with the presence of numerous folded millimetric veinlets of quartz-feldspar. Only the section between 113.5 m and 147 m was assayed to date in this drill hole, results are detailed in the table below.
PARTIAL ASSAYS RESULTS OF DRILL HOLE CH-16-52
NAD 83 UTM Coordinates: 438831E 5830227N;Azimuth: 300°; Dip: -50°
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)*
|Au
(g/t)
ms
|Au
(g/t)
Cut
***
|120.0
|140.3
|20.3
|**12.08
|8.22
|incl.
|122.7
|123.7
|1.0
|**14.35
|and
|133.2
|137.6
|4.4
|**48.38
|30.53
|incl.
|133.2
|135.5
|2.3
|**83.35
|50.00
|and
|136.5
|137.6
|1.1
|**14.95
|* Interval along the hole. True width not known.
|** Visible gold.
|*** Maximum gold grade cut at 50 g/t.
|ms: Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve of a 1 kg sample.
The winter 2016 diamond drilling program, started in mid-January, was finished last week with the completion of drill hole #56. Twenty six drill holes (#31 to 56) were completed for a total of 4,179 metres. Assays are completed for drill holes Ext#22, 32, 33, 34, 36 and 37 while re-assays for quality controls are underway for drill holes #31 and 35. Shallow, less than 80 meters deep, drill holes #34, 36 and 37 yielded only anomalous gold grades. Samples from drill holes #38 to 56 will be assayed in following weeks. Only partial results are known and published to date for drill holes #40 and #52 with this press release and the one of March 7th.
A map showing the locations of drill holes is available at the following link: https://sirios.com/files/CarteZoomin2016-03-24.jpg as well as a photo of drill hole #52 at the following link: https://sirios.com/files/CH52-120-141.jpg
MAIN ASSAYS RESULTS OF DRILL HOLES #22Ext. 32 AND 33
|DDH
CH-16-
|Azimuth
°
|Dip
°
|NAD83
UTM
Coordinates
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
*
|Au
(g/t)
|22Ext
|254
|-41
|438500E /
5830171N
|209.0
|210.0
|1.0
|16.32
|224.4
|245.4
|**21.0
|0.88
|incl. 240.5
|245.4
|**4.9
|1.75
|32
|300
|-50
|438516E /
5830178N
|15.5
|17.0
|1.5
|4.42
|52.6
|53.9
|1.3
|2.06
|86.7
|87.7
|1.0
|2.26
|122.8
|123.8
|ms**1.0
|9.11
|150.0
|152.1
|2.1
|1.24
|33
|300
|-50
|438429E /
5830333N
|9.3
|16.8
|7.5
|0.68
|41.9
|42.9
|1.0
|2.66
|* Interval along the hole. True width not known.
|** Visible gold.
|ms: Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve of a 1 kg sample.
Assay quality control
NQ-caliber drill cores of current campaign were sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for analysis and other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and certified reference materials to the drill core samples, all of which were prepared by IOS Services Géoscientifiques inc. of Chicoutimi, and assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish (AA24) by the ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. (GRA22). Samples with visible gold were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve (SCR24) from a sample of about 1 kg.
For the section from 113.5 m to 147.0 m of drill hole #52, twenty-seven samples, of approximately 1 kg each, representing 33.5 m of drill core, were assayed via rush priority for gold by fire assay with metallic sieve (SCR24) by ALS Minerals in Val-d’Or, Quebec.”
Mr. Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios Resources Inc., is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, who prepared and is responsible for the technical information reported herein and has approved this written disclosure, including verification of the data disclosed, the sampling, and the analytical and QA-QC data underlying the technical information.
Golden Valley currently owns a 55% interest in the Cheechoo gold project, with Sirios owning the remaining 45% interest. Under the terms of a revised JV agreement, Sirios may acquire Golden Valley’s remaining 55% interest subject to the following general conditions:
- Sirios must spend an aggregate $4,200,000 in exploration expenditures prior to June 13, 2016 (of which $3,172,213 has been indicated as spent as of January 31, 2016, leaving approximately $1,027,787 remaining);
- Sirios issued 9.9% of its share capital to Golden Valley as of December 31, 2013 (2,898,374 shares, currently representing approximately 4% of Sirios); and
- Sirios must make a payment to Golden Valley of $500,000 (cash or equivalent in SOI shares) prior to June 13, 2016 (notwithstanding the foregoing, Sirios shall have the obligation to pay in cash that portion of the $500,000 which would result in Golden Valley becoming an insider of Sirios).
As additional consideration for the grant of the Option and in order for Sirios to acquire Golden Valley’s remaining 55% interest in the Cheechoo gold project, Sirios has granted to Golden Valley a royalty (the “Royalty”) equal to 4% of the net returns from all mineral products mined or removed from the Cheechoo gold project. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the royalty relevant to gold mineral products mined or removed from the Cheechoo gold prospect (the “Gold Portion”) may be reduced as follows depending on the market price of Gold at the time of the payment of the Gold Portion:
- If the price of Gold is less than $3,000 per ounce and higher than $2,400 per ounce, a 3.5% royalty on the Gold Portion shall be payable to Golden Valley;
- If the price of Gold is less than $2,400 per ounce and higher than $1,200 per ounce, a 3% royalty on the Gold Portion shall be payable to Golden Valley; and
- If the price of Gold is less than $1,200 per ounce, a 2.5% royalty on the Gold Portion shall be payable to Golden Valley.
About Golden Valley Mines Ltd.: The Company typically tests initial grassroots targets while owning a 100% interest therein and then seeks partners to continue exploration funding. This allows the Company to carry on its generative programs and systematic exploration efforts at other majority-owned grassroots projects. The Company (together with its various subsidiaries) holds property interests in projects in Canada (Saskatchewan, Ontario and Québec).
Forward Looking Statements:
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Transformational Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement for the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares in Australian proprietary company Linx Resources Pty Ltd (Linx), 80% owner of certain mineral licenses comprising the Manyoni Uranium Project and the Octavo Uranium Project, both located in Tanzania.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Moab is set to acquire 81.85% ownership of Linx Resources Pty Ltd, which boasts a diverse portfolio of advanced, large-scale uranium projects in Tanzania.
- The Asset portfolio includes the Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects, covering a total of 216 km2.
- Strategically located just 5km north of Manyoni town, the Manyoni Uranium Project enjoys convenient access to modern railway and sealed highway infrastructure as well as readily available power and water resources.
- The Octavo uranium project is adjacent to Rosatom’s world class Nyota Uranium Deposit (formerly ASX listed Mantra Resources Ltd; A$1.02bn takeover in 2011).
- Moab is committed to expediting exploration and development efforts across the Manyoni and Octavo projects.
- With approximately $3.2 million in cash and equivalents, Moab is well equipped to fund exploration and development initiatives.
The Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects
The Manyoni Uranium Project tenements are located in the Republic of Tanzania (pop. 65 million), approximately 100km northwest of the capital city of Dodoma (pop. 765,000). The location of the uranium project at Manyoni is shown in Figure 2 and the location of the Octavo uranium project is shown in Figure 3.
Figure 1. Location of Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects
Figure 2. Location of Manyoni Tenements
Figure 3. Location of Octavo Tenement
Tenement Information
The Manyoni and Octavo tenements are Prospecting Licences that are granted for an initial period of 4 years, renewable for further periods of 3 years and then 2 years.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Completion of Myoff Creek Acquisition
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to advise that it has completed the purchase of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada. Project work at Myoff Creek is intended to commence immediately.
AuKing’s Managing Director, Mr Paul Williams, said now the acquisition has been completed the Company would take an aggressive approach to exploration at its new Myoff Creek niobium/REE project.
“We are continuing to see strong interest from investors with companies seeking to develop critical minerals projects, especially niobium and rare earths. The Myoff Creek project presents AuKing with an excellent opportunity to attract some of that investor attention. While we aim to continue with exploration activities at our other projects, including the Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania, the immediate focus of our exploration team will be to generate results from Myoff Creek over the coming weeks,” said Mr Williams.
Myoff Creek Acquisition Terms
AuKing has now completed the acquisition of all the shares in Australian-registered company North American Exploration Pty Ltd (NAE). NAE owns 100% of eight (8) contiguous claims that comprise the Myoff Creek Project. A summary of the acquisition terms is as follows:
- A non-refundable fee of A$50k was paid AKN after signing the agreement (on 22 July 2024);
- In consideration for the acquisition of all the shares in NAE, AKN is obliged to issue 57M new AKN shares at an issue price of 1.5c per share and 28.5M free-attaching options exercisable at 3c on or before 30 April 2027 to the existing NAE shareholders and their nominees; and
- A total of 40M new AKN shares have been issued to the NAE vendors, with the balance 17M shares and 28.5M options to be issued after shareholder approval is obtained at an extraordinary general meeting of AuKing shareholders to be convened as soon as possible (EGM).
Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd will be paid an introduction fee comprising 10M options exercisable at 3c on or before 30 April 2027 as a result of the NAE option agreement being entered into. The issue of these options is also subject to approval being obtained at the EGM.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from AuKing Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
Cantor is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners LLC; H.C. Wainwright & Co.; Roth Capital Partners; and Ventum Financial Corp. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
Ur-Energy anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to supplement working capital for the continued ramp-up at Lost Creek, to support development at Shirley Basin, for possible future acquisitions or other strategic transactions and for working capital and general corporate purposes, although its management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds of the offering. Ur-Energy frequently evaluates acquisition opportunities to expand its portfolio of uranium projects.
The common shares described above are being offered by Ur-Energy pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 19, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the common shares being offered have been filed with the SEC on July 25, 2024 and are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the common shares and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Offers will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.
About Ur-Energy:
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. Ur-Energy has produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, its second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is advancing Shirley Basin construction and development following its March 2024 ‘go' decision for construction of the mine. Ur-Energy awaits the remaining regulatory authorization for the expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., closing date of the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, commodity price volatility, the impact of general business and economic conditions, as well as other factors described in the public filings made by Ur-Energy at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.
For further information, please contact:
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
+1 720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Clarification Announcement
C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) released an announcement to ASX on 24 July 2024 titled “License Applications Lodged around Ulytau Uranium Project” (Announcement). Following discussions with the ASX, the Company retracts the information in respect of the foreign estimates and foreign exploration results included in the Announcement.
The foreign exploration results were previously disclosed pursuant to Question 36 of the ASX “Mining Reporting Rules for Entities: Frequently ASX Questions” (FAQ 36). The concession provided by FAQ 36 only applies to the initial announcement of an acquisition agreement and in any related communications. Thereafter, if any reference is made to the foreign exploration results in an announcement, ASX will regard an entity as reporting those results for the first time and it will have to do so in accordance with Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules and the JORC Code 2012. Accordingly, the Company retracts the information in respect to foreign exploration results included in the Announcement.
The foreign estimates are not reported in accordance with the JORC code 2012. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as a mineral resource estimate in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. Accordingly, the Company retracts the information in respect to foreign estimates included in the Announcement.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of C29 Metals Limited.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ur-Energy Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur‑Energy") announced today that it intends to offer and sell its common shares in an underwritten public offering. In connection with this offering, Ur-Energy expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional common shares, equal to up to 15% of the number of securities sold in the offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by Ur-Energy
Cantor is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
Ur-Energy anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to supplement working capital for the continued ramp-up at Lost Creek, to support development at Shirley Basin, for possible future acquisitions or other strategic transactions and for working capital and general corporate purposes, although its management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds of the offering. Ur-Energy frequently evaluates acquisition opportunities to expand its portfolio of uranium projects.
The securities described above are being offered by Ur-Energy pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 19, 2023. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC on July 25, 2024 and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.
About Ur-Energy:
Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. Ur-Energy has produced and packaged approximately 2.7 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, its second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is advancing Shirley Basin construction and development following its March 2024 ‘go' decision for construction of the mine. Ur-Energy awaits the remaining regulatory authorization for the expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., the size and closing date of the proposed offering, the grant to the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares and the use of proceeds from the offering) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the offering, delays in obtaining required stock exchange or other regulatory approvals, commodity price volatility, the impact of general business and economic conditions, as well as other factors described in the public filings made by Ur-Energy at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.
For further information, please contact:
John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
+1 720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com
SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
4th Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B
Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Cashflow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tanzanian Mining Commission approved BR Drilling Limited, the Company’s preferred contractor, for the drilling at the 100% Owned Mkuju Uranium Project
- Drilling commenced at the Mkuju Project in southern Tanzania with drilling to test the Southwest Corner (SWC) target and potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits. All drilling will be by diamond core to maximise geological observation and data quality.
- At the SWC target highly mineralized intervals are observed in the core close to surface in 2 holes of the 4 completed.
- At the Likuyu North deposit, a 370 line-km ground magnetic survey is nearing completion.
Figure 1. Map showing Gladiator's Uranium Projects in Tanzania
MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT
The Prospecting Licenses (PLs) of the Mkuju Project cover 725 km2 as shown in Figure 2 and include two existing uranium deposits and several exploration prospects. The area is 20-30 km south of the Nyota deposit. Nyota hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 187 Mt at 306 ppm U3O8 containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. Nyota is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the deposits and prospects on the Mkuju Project are underlain by continental sediments of Triassic aged sediments of the Karoo Supergroup which are considered highly prospective for uranium. Drilling commenced during June 2024. 4 holes have been completed at the SWC target.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
