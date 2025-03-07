Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. The results include a high grade sample of 28.7 % Cg (Graphite Carbon) from the Company's claims in the north-central part of the Tetepisca graphite district.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: These results demonstrate yet another at surface target area on Tetepisca that could become a significant graphite deposit. It sits just 4.5 km from the Uatnan resource pit, which is probably the best graphite deposit in North America. With Chinese exports severely restricted, and East African production disrupted and mired in bureaucracy, North American sources of graphite are becoming the obvious answer to the North American industrial base and defence industries. Tetepisca is one of very few projects on the continent that could make any type of impact on the looming graphite shortage.

As part of the 2024 exploration program on the Tetepisca flake graphite property, the company completed a program of geological and geophysical prospecting and mapping during which 76 grab samples were collected. The work was focussed on evaluating selected conductors and conductor trends on the northern part of the property derived from interpretation of the Company's airborne electomagnetic ("EM") survey completed in 2022 as well as historical airborne EM surveys. The 2024 prospecting work resulted in the discovery of 5 target areas prioritized for follow up exploration in 2025 all of which are characetrized by numerous samples > 5% Cg and and all containing high grade samples > 20% Cg (Map 1). The results from the northern targets areas, N1 to N4, have been previously reported in news releases on October 8 and August 1, 2024. The results of the sampling in the N5 target area are plotted in Map 2 which include a high grade sample of 28.7% Cg.

Flake graphite mineralization discovered on the northern claims in 2024 is hosted by strongly deformed, high metamorhic grade, sedimentary rocks. Airborne magnetic and EM conductivity patterns indicate that the graphite bearing stratigraphy is part of a complexly folded and faulted sequence continuous from southwest of the N5 traget to north of the N1 target. Historical mapping and geophysical interpretation indicates that the stratigraphic unit hosting the Uatnan deposit is continuous and hosts the N5 target mineraliztion located approximately 4.5 km to the southeast.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/243735_fe50d41c04097a34_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/243735_fe50d41c04097a34_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/243735_fe50d41c04097a34_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/243735_fe50d41c04097a34_003full.jpg

About the Tetepisca Property

The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 230 claims covering an area of approximately 12,620 hectares within the Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The property is 100% owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5% NSR held by a group of local prospectors; otherwise the Tetepisca property remains unencumbered. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.

Qualified Person

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and Director for E-Power is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: e-powerresources.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: James Cross, CEO, Tel: (438) 701-3736, info@e-powerresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243735

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Power ResourcesEPR:CCCSE:EPRBattery Metals Investing
EPR:CC
E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of metallurgical testwork on three samples from the Company's Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the Cote-Nord region of Québec. The objective of the testwork is to evaluate metallurgy on the samples targetting graphite concentrates > 95% graphite carbon ("Cg") with maximum flake size and recovery. Deliverables will include head characterizations including total carbon ("Ct") and Cg concentrations, size fraction analyses with flake size distributions, and Cg grade and composition concentrate. The results of the study will be used by E-Power to focus continued evaluation of the Tetepisca flake graphite property. The metallurgical testwork is being completed by SGS Canada Inc. at their Lakefield, Ontario facility.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on September 24, 2024 (the "Private Placement"). The oversubscribed private placement was originally announced for $420,000, but a total of $526,264 was raised in all three tranches.

An aggregate of 3,150,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $157,500, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

E-Power Samples 37% Cg in New Discovery Area and 30% Cg at Advanced Target

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("Meeting") held on September 6, 2024. A total of 21,672,022 common shares were voted, representing approximately 53.37 % of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the Meeting.

The following nominees for election as directors of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first phase of the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Highlights include the discovery of graphite bearing metamorphic rocks along three conductor trends which include a high of 31 % Cg (Graphite Carbon) from an outcrop grab sample and a sample of proximal float rock which returned a value of 24.8% Cg from a 4th conductor target area.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented:"We are completing metallurgical and mineralogical chacterization studies on our Tetepisca Property to determine product quality and applicability to end users. At the same time, we are conducting a propecting program focussed on the northern end of our property. The prospecting is to evaluate our large land position in an effort to demonstrate large tonnage potential in multiple target areas. The results of the prospecting completed to date, including high grade grab samples, are very enouraging. We look forward to the metallurgical test work results as well as continued success in the field program through the 2024 exploration campaign."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Download the PDF here.

Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil Graphite Project Awarded Grant Funding

Download the PDF here.

Mawson Finland Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for $6.0 Million

Mawson Finland Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for $6.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to confirm the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$6,000,000.50 from the issuance and sale of 3,157,895 common shares of the Company (each, a " Share ") at a price of C$1.90 per Share (the " Offering Price ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle Raises $3 Million to Accelerate Ghana Gold Drilling

Download the PDF here.

AMERICAN SALARS TO EXPAND ITS POCITOS PROJECT BY 1,635% TO 13,880 HECTARES IN ARGENTINA'S LITHIUM TRIANGLE

AMERICAN SALARS TO EXPAND ITS POCITOS PROJECT BY 1,635% TO 13,880 HECTARES IN ARGENTINA'S LITHIUM TRIANGLE

American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has entered into a Letter Of Intent Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire up to 100% of the Salar De Pocitos Project (the "Project") consisting of 10 mineral tenements spanning approximately 13,080 hectares and contiguous to the Company's 800 hectare Flagship Pocitos 1 Project in Salta Province, Argentina. This represents a property size increase of 1635% to a footprint combined total of 13,880 hectares on the Pocitos Salar, within the prolific Lithium Triangle. The closing of this transaction will culminate in American Salars having the second largest property asset on the Salar de Pocitos.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at Lac Carheil

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

E-Power Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Power Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

MXR: Extension of Takeover Offer Period

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Zinc Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GPM Metals Leads With 37 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Missing Silver Bars Bring Mining Community Together

Resource Investing

Australia’s Mining Gender Pay Gap Shrinks, Women Still Earn Less

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

Gold Investing

MXR: Extension of Takeover Offer Period

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

×