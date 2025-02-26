Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update of its operational strategy and ongoing developments at the  Mustang Mineral Processing Site and Maverick Minerals Processing Site, positioning the Company as a key player in the regional uranium and vanadium processing sector.

In October 2024, Western successfully acquired the Mustang Mineral Processing Site (formerly the Pinon Ridge Mill Site), a move that significantly enhances the Company's capabilities and processing infrastructure. The acquisition includes all historical data and equipment utilized for the site's previous successful licensing application. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued a license for this facility twice, underscoring the site's compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. This site is located approximately 25 miles from Western's Sunday Mine Complex mining operations in Colorado.

The Mustang Mineral Processing Site boasts significant infrastructure already in place to support long-term operations. Key features include:

  • Water Resources : Nine monitoring wells and three production wells are currently installed, ensuring sustainable water management.

  • Power and Access : The site is equipped with power infrastructure and features paved road access and gravel roads on the site, facilitating efficient transportation and logistics.

  • Tailings Capacity : The 880-acre site provides abundant space for tailings disposal to support 40 years of continuous operations.

  • Environmental Monitoring : Meteorological data towers are actively collecting data to confirm and validate previous application findings, ensuring environmental compliance and operational efficiency.

In addition to developing the Mustang Mineral Processing Site ("Mustang"), Western is advancing its Maverick Minerals Processing Site ("Maverick") as a key kinetic separation hub. This strategic initiative will enable the processing of regional ore, upgrading lower-grade materials to economic levels for transport from Maverick to the Mustang facility. By optimizing ore grades before transportation, Western enhances the viability of multiple regional mines, further strengthening the uranium and vanadium supply chain. Maverick is located approximately 4 miles from Western's San Rafael Project in Utah.

Western's CEO, George Glasier stated "The acquisition and development of the Mustang Mineral Processing Site is a transformative step for Western, reinforcing our commitment to strengthen the uranium and vanadium industry in the region to meet the growing demand for these critical minerals."

Western Uranium & Vanadium remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives, ensuring sustainable and efficient mineral processing, and advancing projects that enhance shareholder value and domestic industry production.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is ramping-up high-grade uranium and vanadium production at its Sunday Mine Complex. In addition to the flagship property located in the prolific Uravan Mineral Belt, the production pipeline also includes conventional projects in Colorado and Utah. The Mustang Mineral Processing Site is being licensed and developed for mined material recovery and will incorporate kinetic separation to optimize economics.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").  Statements of that nature include statements relating to, or that are dependent upon: the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Offering and exploration and production plans and results; the timing of planned activities; whether the Company can raise any additional funds required to implement its plans;  whether regulatory or analogous requirements can be satisfied to permit planned activities; and more generally to the Company's business, and the economic and political environment applicable to its operations, assets and plans. All such forward-looking statements are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Please refer to the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, as well as its other filings at www.sec.gov and/or www.sedarplus.com , for a more detailed review of those risk factors.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, and that these statements are made as of the date hereof. While the Company may do so, it does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements at any particular time, except as and to the extent required under applicable laws and regulations.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT :

Grant Glasier  
Vice President Marketing and Project Development
303-808-3306
grantg@western-uranium.com

George Glasier  
President and CEO
970-864-2125
gglasier@western-uranium.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Western Uranium and Vanadium

Western Uranium and Vanadium

Overview

Western Uranium and Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC,OCTQX:WSTRF) is a near term producer of uranium and vanadium with six uranium-vanadium properties in western Colorado and eastern Utah. The company has also acquired and advanced to a production scale a patent-protected ablation technology that reduces the amount of pre-ablation material to 10 to 20 percent of its mass while maintaining 85 to 95 percent of the mineralization.

Western Uranium and Vanadium’s ablation technology has garnered the attention of many mining companies as it significantly reduces the costs of processing vanadium and uranium from sandstone deposits. In the case where 90 percent of the waste is removed, this technology would also reduce approximately 90 percent downstream processing and transportation costs. Additionally, the process has environmental applications for the remediation and reclamation of waste rock, protore and low-grade stockpiles created from legacy uranium mines.

Western Uranium and Vanadium has assembled a resource portfolio containing a core group of permitted and developed mines that are low CAPEX and OPEX to be brought into production. The company’s primary focus is on its Sunday Mine Complex in Colorado. The property hosts five fully-permitted and developed vanadium-uranium mines that Western Uranium and Vanadium is focusing its efforts to bring back into production in the near term. These mines were last in production in 2009.

As a result of ongoing discussions with several prospective vanadium customers, Western Uranium and Vanadium has initiated the re-opening of the Sunday Mine Complex. This program has been commenced with the goal of providing samples for evaluation in customer’s existing processing facilities and for further definition of the vanadium resource. Once completed, the 2015 technical report is expected to be updated accordingly. The ultimate end goal is to sign an offtake agreement that supports the restart economics to place the mine back into production. It is contemplated that the project can be initiated with the restart of two of the five mines and additional mines can be brought online to support offtake demand.

As Sunday Mine Complex is brought back in operation, Western Uranium and Vanadium intends to work towards bringing additional projects into production funded through the revenue generated at the Sunday Mine Complex. The company’s two other permitted and developed properties, Sage and Van 4, are expected to be the sixth and seventh mines developed and brought into production. Thereafter the company’s focus is expected to shift to the San Rafael, Hansen-Taylor Ranch and Dunn properties which need to enter the permitting phase prior to the development of those projects.

In addition to the low CAPEX and OPEX model that Western Uranium and Vanadium has been founded upon, Western Uranium and Vanadium President and CEO George Glasier brings a wealth of experience in acquiring and moving uranium and vanadium projects into production, having been the founder of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX:EFR, NYSEMKT:UUUU), a leading producer of uranium and vanadium in the US. Additionally, Glasier notably holds 18 percent of Western’s shares.

Keep reading...Show less
Western Uranium & Vanadium Recaps 2024 Milestones and Highlights

Western Uranium & Vanadium Recaps 2024 Milestones and Highlights

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a summary of its 2024 accomplishments as it ramps up uranium and vanadium production capacity and throughput.

Enhanced Mining Capability
Western has significantly enhanced its mining capabilities through various strategic initiatives. These include expanding its workforce by recruiting senior technical and mining staff, upgrading its fleet with additional mining equipment and vehicles, and addressing other staffing and supply chain challenges. Downtime has been reduced by expanding the maintenance shop, hiring more mechanics, and improving supply chain management. Infrastructure upgrades, such as extending utilities deeper into the mine and completing underground rehabilitation, have greatly increased accessible future development areas. Efficiency improvements, including installing push plates on loaders, increasing water truck capacity, and deploying a jumbo drill, have positioned Western for greater productivity.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Sunday Mine Complex Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Sunday Mine Complex Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Company Updates

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on the advancement of its resource properties and the inclusion of its common shares into uranium sector indices and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Sunday Mine Complex Project Update
The team has completed its first three weeks on the resumption of mining activities at the Sunday Mine Complex. As the base of operations was moved from the St. Jude Mine into the Sunday Mine, significant underground refurbishment has taken place. Currently, the mines are partially ventilated, and power will be upgraded to increase ventilation. The project is operating well and on schedule with underground development projected to begin within one week. After upgrading explosives capabilities, the team will begin underground drifting of the last ~150 feet to complete access to the GMG uranium ore body which wasn't completed when Denison Mining shut down operations during the last uranium bull market.  Following development activities, limited ore production from this target area is anticipated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Mining Restart at the Sunday Mine Complex

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is preparing for the resumption of mining activities at the Sunday Mine Complex ("SMC"). This action is driven by COVID-19 risks declining and the improved fundamentals and outlook for uranium and vanadium commodities. The Sunday Mine, West Sunday Mine, St. Jude Mine, and Carnation Mine, which are interconnected, will be moved into Active Status from Temporary Cessation. This project which began in 2019 will shift its base of operations from the St. Jude Mine to the Sunday Mine. The team will be targeting these different areas with development drilling, development mining, and ore production.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Nucla, Colorado on June 28, 2021.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Download the PDF here.

Laramide Releases Final Results from 2024 Drill Campaign at Westmoreland; Updated Resource Estimate on Track for Q1 Delivery

Highlights:

  • Laramide's largest program ever with 106 holes completed
  • Multiple targets tested including infill and extensional drilling of known zones and greenfield targets in both Queensland and the Northern Territory
  • Consistent observation from results demonstrates the potential and scope for broad mineralisation styles enveloping narrow high-grade intercepts
  • The consistency and scalability underscore economic viability and reinforce Westmoreland's position as a potentially important future source of global uranium supply
  • Resource expansion potential is largely wide open with many follow-up targets warranting large-scale future exploration campaigns

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant projects in the United States Australia and Kazakhstan is pleased to report a summary of the 2024 drilling campaign completed at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ). The 2024 drill program has concluded with successful results confirming the high-quality of the Westmoreland uranium deposit and supporting a Global Mineral Resource Estimate Update expected by the end of Q1 2025.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Announces 2024 Results; Strong Performance Across All Segments; Westinghouse Distribution; Strategy Centered on Marketing, Production, Financial Discipline Expected to Generate Full-Cycle Value; Positive Outlook for Nuclear Energy

Cameco( TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

�Our 2024 full-year financial performance benefitted from strong fourth quarter results delivered by our uranium and Westinghouse segments," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO. "Although both net earnings and adjusted net earnings in 2024 were lower than in 2023 primarily due to the impact of purchase accounting related to the Westinghouse acquisition, our other key financial metrics improved significantly. We expect our strong financial performance to continue in 2025, driven by the supportive market conditions we are seeing throughout the fuel cycle and across the nuclear sector, and through the continued benefits flowing from our investment in Westinghouse. Over the coming year, we expect to continue investing to help ensure reliability and sustainability of our existing operations, while positioning ourselves for future production flexibility and growth growth that will be strategic, deliberate, disciplined, and with a focus on generating full-cycle value.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Download the PDF here.

Global Atomic Provides Corporate Update

Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to provide an update on recent activities at the Company and the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Global Atomic Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

NIGER UPDATE

At the African Mining Indaba Conference held in Cape Town last week, the Company held several important meetings with Niger's Mines Minister Abarchi, who was present at the largest mining conference in Africa , promoting his Country to attract potential investors interested in the mining sector. The Minister emphasized the Government's strong support for Global Atomic and the Dasa Project, and confirmed his government has no intention to nationalize the Dasa Project.

In various meetings attended by Minister Abarchi at the Conference, he stated that Niger welcomes and encourages investment by foreign mining companies specifically including those from Canada , the United States and Australia.  Further, at the end of last week the Niger government announced plans to hold a major conference in mid-February to establish a process that will govern the transition to a democratic election.

The Company held additional meetings in Cape Town , including with new groups interested in financing the Dasa Project, as well as suppliers and contractors who are currently working with Global Atomic and SOMIDA.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

The advancement of the Dasa underground has progressed on the first two levels along the footwall of the ore body.  Five-meter diameter ventilation raises have been completed and commissioned enabling continued underground development while maintaining safe working conditions and efficiency.

Plant construction is proceeding on schedule with earthworks nearing completion and civil works underway and the concrete batch plant now under construction.  Large pieces of processing equipment such as the SAG mill shell, crusher and acid plant are now on site.  The camp that will house the plant construction crew is well underway with a large percentage of housing now ready for occupation.

FINANCING

Since the inauguration of President Trump in the United States of America , the market reaction has been that debt funding for the Dasa Project is unlikely to come from the USA .  However, these discussions continue as well as the advancement of the Joint Venture final documentation. It is important to remember that the Company has entered into off-take agreements for 8.8 million pounds U 3 O 8 over the first 7 years of the Mine; 90% of which has been sold to US utilities.  As a result of the many successful meetings at the Indaba Conference, new parties have indicated a willingness to participate in the final funding solution for Dasa. Management is confident that these initiatives will continue to progress, and we reiterate our belief that prior to the end of Q1, 2025, further clarity can be shared with the market.

Stephen Roman , President & CEO of Global Atomic, stated, " By advancing the development of the mine, processing plant and infrastructure, we have significantly moved the Dasa Project closer to production while continuously adding to the intrinsic value of the Dasa Project.  This is the basis of appraisal for all our financing discussions and not the current value of our shares."

A recent video of our progress in Niger is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITl8r104-MA .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026.  Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that can be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture.  Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX 30 - OTX 50 (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/12/c0271.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

