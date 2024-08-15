



Investor Insight A high-grade uranium explorer looking to grow its strategic footprint in southern Kazakhstan, C29 Metals is well-positioned to take advantage of a rapidly expanding uranium market and provide significant shareholder value.

Overview C29 Metals ( ASX:C29 ) is a Perth, Australia-based uranium mineral exploration company with assets in Kazakhstan. The company’s recently acquired flagship asset, the Ulytau uranium project, represents a “transformative acquisition” that places C29 Metals in a strategic position to leverage a rapidly growing global uranium market and Kazakhstan’s rich uranium resource and established mining infrastructure. The Ulytau project is located near Lake Balkhash in South Kazakhstan and situated 15 km south of the Bota-Burum mine, one of the largest uranium deposits mined in the former Soviet Union. Kazakhstan is considered a top mining country for the following reasons: It has a well-developed transportation infrastructure and abundant energy resources, ensuring a stable power supply for mining operations. It was ranked 25th by the World Bank for” ease of doing business.” As the world’s top uranium producer, Kazakhstan represents 43 percent of the global market. It is the lowest-cost producer, globally. It holds 12 percent of the world’s uranium resources.

Kazakhstan’s strategic location in Central Asia also provides easy access to major markets in Europe, China and Russia, and the flagship Ulytau uranium project is located 3.5 hours from the country’s largest city of Almaty. The local village of Aksuyek has a population of ~700 people and will support C29 Metals’ exploration efforts in the near-to-mid-term, providing a base of operations and support services. The uranium market is expected to grow over the next 10 years, with the World Nuclear Association projecting a 28 percent increase in uranium demand from 2023 to 2030. As electricity demand potentially increases by about 50 percent by 2040, there is significant opportunity for increasing the global nuclear energy capacity, especially as the world continues to pursue its clean energy agenda and a low-carbon economy.

Company Highlights Focused on uranium exploration in the top uranium-producing jurisdiction of Kazakhstan, with a newly granted tenement and new license applications in progress (252 sq km) and strong community support from local neighboring village members.

Flagship Asset: The Ulytau project, located in southern Kazakhstan, 15 km south of Bota-Burum, one of the largest Soviet-era uranium mines in the heart of one of the world’s most prolific uranium-producing regions.

The located in southern Kazakhstan, 15 km south of Bota-Burum, one of the largest Soviet-era uranium mines in the heart of one of the world’s most prolific uranium-producing regions. Experienced Leadership: Seasoned board and management team led by Shannon Green, an executive with over 25 years of experience.

Seasoned board and management team led by Shannon Green, an executive with over 25 years of experience. Positive Market Outlook: Demand for uranium is expected to increase by 28 percent by 2030, and 51 percent by 2040.

Key Projects Ulytau Uranium Project

Figure 2 – Ulytau project location in relation to other Kazakhstan Uranium mines. The Ulytau Project is located in the Almaty Region of Southern Kazakhstan, approximately 15 km southwest of the Bota-Burum mine, which is one of the largest uranium deposits mined in the former Soviet Union. Exploration for uranium has been carried out in the area since 1953. Uranium production at the Bota-Burum mine, next to the village of Aksuyek, commenced in 1956 and continued until 1991. Total mined reserves of Bota-Burum are quoted at 20,000 tonnes of uranium (44 million pounds).



C29 Metals has lodged two (2) new license applications with the Kazakhstan ministry of Natural Resources. The licenses are designed to cover ~18 km of additional prospective strike. The Southern application, the largest of the two (2) applications was granted on the 1 August 2024 and is contiguous with the Ulytau license area and sits immediately to the South and East of the Ulytau Uranium project tenement boundaries. The Southern application area is ~213 km2. The newly granted tenement is interpreted as having a similar mineralised trend to that of the existing Ulytau Project area (refer to ASX announcement “License Applications Lodged around Ulytau Uranium Project” dated 24 July 2024 and the further clarification on 25 July 2024). C29 Metals is commencing exploration work at Ulytau, following receipt of a category 4 exploration approval on August 7, 2024, which will include geophysical, field mapping and soil sampling programs.

Figure 3 – The interpreted mineralised Uranium trend with the newly granted southern license and northern application

Local Community Support The company has held two community consultation days at the local community of Aksuyek, with a population of about 700 people, located roughly 20 km from the Ulytau project area. The community of Aksuyek have shown their strong support for the company’s planned exploration programs. Aksuyek will provide a base of operations for the work programs and can provide many of the required support services to the company. A social support agreement was signed on July 9, 2024, with the district government providing the framework for the company to assist the village of Aksuyek with projects aligned to the social development of the community. This very important agreement demonstrates the commitment by both parties to work together to ensure mutually beneficial outcomes are sustainably delivered into the future.