Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

The 2024 Drill program was designed to improve the Westmoreland Mineral Resource through extensional and infill drilling of uranium mineralisation and to gain a deeper understanding of the potential for gold mineralisation within the system. As well, following up on Laramide's past campaigns, targets were identified to explore satellite uranium deposits with long-term outlook for sustained project growth. And finally, to advance on-ground access logistics and targeting within the Murphy Project in the Northern Territory (see Figure 1 for scope of the project area).
Significantly, results from the 2024 drilling program returned broad mineralisation from each prospect area. Notably, many of these wide intercepts envelope narrow high-grade intercepts found across the Westmoreland project area (see Figure 2).
Results for eleven holes from infill drilling at Junnagunna, three holes drilled at Amphitheatre, and two exploration holes from the Southern Comfort-Mageera Trend in the Northern Territory have recently been received. Receipt of these results conclude a successful program. The 2024 drilling campaign across the broader Westmoreland Project was completed on the 4th of November and comprised 106 holes (includes 60 RC and 46 DD) for 11,263 meters, across multiple targets.
Commenting on the results, Laramide's Vice-President of Exploration Rhys Davies said:
"The 2024 Drill Campaign represents Laramide's most ambitious effort to date, with 106 holes for over 11,000 metres drilled across the Westmoreland Project. This aggressive approach was designed to demonstrate the scalability and quality of the Westmoreland asset, reinforcing our commitment to advancing to its full potential."
Figure 2: Map showing examples of broad mineralised intercepts from 2024 drilling at key Resource Target areas Huarabagoo, Junnagunna and the link zone (note: JG24DD010 results recently received, all other results previously announced 1 )
______________________________
1 News Release 16 January 2025: Laramide releases further assay results from successful 2024 drill campaign at Westmoreland Project, Queensland, Australia
Junnagunna
The Junnagunna deposit, located in the structural Redtree corridor, is included in the restated 2016 Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimate 2 .
The 2024 drilling at Junnagunna was designed to extend and infill data gaps within the deposit (Figure 3). The reported results continue to support the model and confirm lateral continuity but also vertical continuity, reflecting narrow higher grading intercepts within broad mineralizing envelopes.
- JG24DD004 – 8.00m @ 325.61 ppm U 3 O 8 from 26.00m , including 1.00m @ 1,297.12 ppm U 3 O 8 from 28.00m
- JG24DD010 – 10.00m @ 693.90 ppm U 3 O 8 from 32.00m , including 2.00m @ 2,617.82 ppm U 3 O 8 from 33.00m
JG24DD003 confirms continuity of mineralisation intersected in historical drilling along strike to the north-east. JG24DD008 intersected the dyke feeder system however JG24DD009 and JG24DD010 (drilled along the fence line to the north – see Figure 3) intersected notable mineralization but did not intersect the dyke. Mineralisation remains open to the north-east and future exploration drilling could delineate the extents.
Amphitheatre
Drilling in 2024 comprised a total of 8 diamond holes ( 1,334.55m ). Initial 5 holes (AMD008-AMD012 previously reported) targeted extensions to uranium mineralisation both laterally and down dip and successfully identified new zones for follow up. The final holes (AMD013-AMD015) followed up on potential blind mineralisation continuing to the north, obscured by cover.
Drilling successfully intersected mineralisation near surface and at depth and indicates potential for broad mineralizing zones to the north of Amphitheatre.
- AMD013 – 3.00m @ 853.74 ppm U 3 O 8 and 0.15 g/t Au from 112.00m , including 1.00m @ 1,450.42 ppm U 3 O 8 and 0.38 g/t Au from 114.00m
Importantly, AMD014 intercepted 10 discrete zones of sandstone hosted uranium mineralisation 3 O 8 (Table 2 and Figure 4) located 500 meters to the north of AMD013 presenting a significant exploration target, buried under alluvial cover, which will be subject to more exploration drilling in 2025.
Southern Comfort/Mageera
Two holes totaling 303.55 m were completed at the Northern Territory "Southern Comfort" prospect which is situated at the base of a northeast trending fault, known as the JN Fault, and is the focal feature of the Mageera Zone. The geological setting is analogous to the Westmoreland Uranium Deposit. Offset to the southwest of the JN fault is the Southern Comfort Lineament ("SCL"). Historical drilling has lightly tested this region, however limited modern exploration has occurred since.
The drill program sought to delineate the SCL extensions and test the conformity related uranium, vanadium and REE potential of the Seigal Volcanics-Westmoreland Conglomerate.
SC24DD001 peaked at 260.04 ppm at U 3 O 8 & 1,082.19 ppm V 2 O 5 from 8.00m along the faulted contact between Seigal Volcanics-Westmoreland Conglomerate faulted contact.
SC24DD002 was funded by the Northern Territory Geological Survey as part of the Geophysical and Drilling Collaboration program. Samples were subject to multi-element analysis for uranium and other critical minerals such as vanadium and rare earth elements (REEs) that might be associated with the Southern Comfort-Mageera trend. Drilling intersected an overlying Seigal Volcanics in faulted contact with the Westmoreland Conglomerate, hosting a dolerite dyke. Uranium, minor gold and moderate vanadium confirms enrichment at this contact, successfully testing the geological concept ( 0.4m @ 346.68ppm U 3 O 8 and 1238.93ppm V 2 O 5 from 20.4m depth). No Rare Earth anomalism was noted.
Results from both holes are considered a technical success in identifying anomalism along the conformity and further work is planned at Southern Comfort and the Mageera Zone in 2025.
Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 1: Drill Collar Details
Prospect
Hole ID
GDA_Easting
GDA_Northing
RL (m)
Depth (m)
Grid Azi
Dip
Hole type
Drilling
started
Drilling completed
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD008
209879
8074908
93
241.6
90
-60
DD
01/07/2024
09/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD009
209928
8074816
90
202.9
270
-80
DD
10/07/2024
15/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD010
209954
8074725
90
203.4
90
-60
DD
15/07/2024
26/07/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD011
209958
8074620
99
200.3
90
-60
DD
26/07/2024
02/08/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD012
209928
8074820
90
84.5
90
-55
DD
03/08/2024
05/08/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD013
209700
8074902
94
150.55
90
-50
DD
29/10/2024
31/10/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD014
209906
8075341
68
125.65
80
-50
DD
01/11/2024
02/11/2024
AMPHITHEATRE
AMD015
209428
8075270
67
125.65
94
-50
DD
02/11/2024
04/11/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD001
197607
8066711
78
158.05
135
-50
DD
02/10/2024
05/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD002
197299
8066964
77
98.6
139
-50
DD
03/10/2024
05/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD003
197120
8067186
77
104.6
135
-50
DD
06/10/2024
13/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD004
196897
8066059
78
114.4
135
-55
DD
08/10/2024
11/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD005
196932
8066142
78
117.5
135
-55
DD
12/10/2024
14/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD006
196946
8066019
78
120.1
135
-55
DD
13/10/2024
16/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD007
196977
8066091
80
114.3
131
-55
DD
15/10/2024
18/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD008
197030
8066051
81
120.7
135
-55
DD
19/10/2024
21/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD009
197127
8066101
78
131.7
135
-55
DD
18/10/2024
20/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD010
197019
8066195
78
120.1
135
-55
DD
17/10/2024
18/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24DD011
197089
8065993
79
126.4
135
-55
DD
22/10/2024
25/10/2024
JUNNAGUNNA
JG24RC001
196986
8065965
77
114
317
-75
RC
01/09/2024
01/10/2024
SOUTHERN COMFORT
SC24DD001*
817207
8058777
112
101.65
140
-60
DD
23/10/2024
24/10/2024
SOUTHERN COMFORT
SC24DD002*
816005
8058560
119
201.9
144
-55
DD
24/10/2024
27/10/2024
* drill collar co-ordinates are in GDA94 Zone 53
Table 2: Significant intercepts >100ppm U 3 O 8
Hole
number
From
To
Length (m)
U 3 0 8 ppm
Au g/t
JG24DD001
38
39.3
1.3
303.05
0.01
JG24DD002
No Significant Intercepts
JG24DD003
16
17
1
137.97
0.03
JG24DD003
50
51
1
153.30
0.01
JG24DD004
26
34
8
325.61
0.01
including
28
29
1
1297.12
0.01
JG24DD005
24.25
28
3.75
491.22
0.01
JG24DD006
35
36
1
127.94
0.01
JG24DD006
41
44
3
1192.17
0.01
including
43
44
1
2606.03
0.01
JG24DD007
20
22
2
136.79
0.01
JG24DD007
25
28
3
1773.91
0.05
including
27
28
1
4610.67
0.12
JG24DD008
42
43
1
265.32
0.01
JG24DD008
65
66
1
707.52
0.01
JG24DD008
69
73
4
255.13
0.01
JG24DD008
77
78
1
449.81
0.01
JG24DD008
89
95
6
394.93
0.01
JG24DD009
30
32
2
392.67
0.03
JG24DD009
53
54
1
136.79
0.01
JG24DD010
32
42
10
693.90
0.01
including
33
35
2
2617.82
0.01
JG24DD010
45
46
1
103.42
0.01
JG24DD010
78
80
2
3177.94
0.01
JG24DD011
No Significant Intercepts
JG24RC001
No Significant Intercepts
AMD013
4
5
1
126.17
0.01
AMD013
47
52
5
152.31
0.01
AMD013
85
90
5
148.08
0.01
AMD013
103
104
1
159.19
0.01
AMD013
112
115
3
853.74
0.15
including
114
115
1
1450.42
0.38
AMD014
19
21
2
153.00
0.02
AMD014
37
38
1
101.76
0.005
AMD014
48
50
2
143.57
0.055
AMD014
66
68
2
209.90
0.005
AMD014
75
77
2
234.07
0.055
AMD014
80
82
2
267.68
0.02
AMD014
87
88
1
103.42
0.005
AMD014
93
94
1
110.49
0.005
AMD014
103
104
1
108.13
0
AMD014
118
119
1
114.85
0.005
AMD015
32
33
1
237.02
0.01
AMD015
71
72
1
172.16
0.01
AMD015
109
111
2
122.99
0.03
AMD015
118
119
1
212.85
0.02
SC24DD001
No Significant Intercepts
SC24DD002
20.4
23
2.6
280.76
0.11
* Included intercepts are above >1000 ppm U 3 O 8
# intercept is above >1% U 3 O 8
Table 3: Significant intercepts >0.1 g/t Au
Hole
number
From
To
Length (m)
U 3 0 8 ppm
Au g/t
JG24DD005
57
60
3
14.66
0.13
JG24DD005
103
104.35
1.35
4.60
0.30
JG24DD007
27
28
1
4610.67
0.12
JG24DD007
85
88
3
1.38
0.37
including
86
87
1
1.42
0.73
JG24DD007
91
92
1
1.30
0.40
JG24DD008
117
118
1
13.56
0.20
JG24DD011
9
10
1
2.36
0.19
SC24DD002
22.1
23
0.9
217.56
0.19
AMD013
97
98
1
49.05
0.11
AMD013
114
115
1
1450.42
0.38
AMD015
85
86
1
8.73
0.27
* Included intercepts are above >0.5g/t Au; with intercepts above >1g/t Au
Table 4: Significant intercepts >200 ppm V
Hole
number
From
To
Length (m)
U 3 0 8 ppm
V 2 O 5 ppm
SC24DD001
0
9
9
34.28
437.02
including
4
5
1
3.89
578.40
And
8
9
1
260.04
1082.19
SC24DD002
0
22.1
22.1
30.26
373.51
including
14
15
1
2.59
526.63
and
20.4
20.8
0.4
346.68
1238.93
* Included intercepts are above >500 ppm V 2 O 5
