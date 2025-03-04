Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

Download the PDF here.

asx stocksotcqb stocksuranium stocksuranium explorationasx:gtruranium investing
GTR:AU
GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Several red cubes that display the uranium periodic table information on each side roll on a blue surface.

Laramide Increases Uranium Resource at Westmoreland Project

Toronto-based Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM,TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) announced an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Westmoreland uranium project in Queensland, Australia.

In the February 28 release, the Australia and US-focused uranium company said that the updated estimate demonstrates 34 percent and 11 percent increases in its indicated and inferred resource categories, respectively.

The total indicated resource is 48.1 million pounds of uranium oxide (U3O8) at an average grade of 770 parts per million (ppm), accounting for 70 percent of the total resource.

The remaining 30 percent is classified as inferred and totals approximately 17.7 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 680 ppm.

Keep reading...Show less
Saskatchewan on a map.

Denison Mines Moves Closer to Federal Approval for Phoenix ISR Uranium Project

Dual listed uranium miner Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) announced that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has scheduled public hearings for the Wheeler River uranium project in Saskatchewan, marking a significant step toward final federal approval.

Denison Mines is a uranium mining, development and exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company holds an effective 95 percent interest in its flagship Wheeler River uranium project, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin.

The public hearing, set for later this year on October 8 and December 8 through 12, will be the final stage in the environmental assessment process and the decision regarding the company’s application for a Licence to Prepare and Construct a Uranium Mine and Mill.

Keep reading...Show less
Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update of its operational strategy and ongoing developments at the  Mustang Mineral Processing Site and Maverick Minerals Processing Site, positioning the Company as a key player in the regional uranium and vanadium processing sector.

In October 2024, Western successfully acquired the Mustang Mineral Processing Site (formerly the Pinon Ridge Mill Site), a move that significantly enhances the Company's capabilities and processing infrastructure. The acquisition includes all historical data and equipment utilized for the site's previous successful licensing application. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued a license for this facility twice, underscoring the site's compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. This site is located approximately 25 miles from Western's Sunday Mine Complex mining operations in Colorado.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Virka Project Sampling Returns High-Grade Mineralisation

Download the PDF here.

Laramide Releases Final Results from 2024 Drill Campaign at Westmoreland; Updated Resource Estimate on Track for Q1 Delivery

Highlights:

  • Laramide's largest program ever with 106 holes completed
  • Multiple targets tested including infill and extensional drilling of known zones and greenfield targets in both Queensland and the Northern Territory
  • Consistent observation from results demonstrates the potential and scope for broad mineralisation styles enveloping narrow high-grade intercepts
  • The consistency and scalability underscore economic viability and reinforce Westmoreland's position as a potentially important future source of global uranium supply
  • Resource expansion potential is largely wide open with many follow-up targets warranting large-scale future exploration campaigns

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant projects in the United States Australia and Kazakhstan is pleased to report a summary of the 2024 drilling campaign completed at the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ( "Westmoreland" ). The 2024 drill program has concluded with successful results confirming the high-quality of the Westmoreland uranium deposit and supporting a Global Mineral Resource Estimate Update expected by the end of Q1 2025.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

JZR Gold Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Visible Gold Discovered Above High Grade Cu-Au Porphyry

Base Metals Investing

Update on the Renounceable Rights Issue to raise $5.2M

Gold Investing

Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

copper investing

BHP CEO Talks Critical Minerals Opportunities, Challenges in Canada

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units

Resource Investing

CNN Fear and Greed Index Plunges to Extreme Fear – What It Means for Global Markets

Gold Investing

Lahontan Gold: Near-term Gold Production Pathway in the Highly Prolific Walker Lane District in Nevada

×