Rick Rule: FedNow and CBDCs — "Horrifying" Implications and What to Do
"The idea that my government wants to superimpose a different layer of control on me is something I don't like," said Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media.
The US Federal Reserve's new FedNow payment system was a key topic of discussion at this year's Rule Symposium, held in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 24 to 27, and Rick Rule himself weighed in on its implications during an interview.
"It's horrifying for me," he said. "FedNow is I think a settlement system designed as a foundation for a central bank digital currency, and the idea that my government wants to superimpose a different layer of control on me is something I don't like."
Rule pointed out that the SWIFT banking system, which financial institutions use for most international money transfers, has already been weaponized — after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some Russian banks were removed from SWIFT.
"The US decided that because they disagreed with what the Russians did, that they could in effect seize or cancel US$200 billion worth of Russian assets. If they can do it to the Russians, they can do it to you," he said.
When asked what investors should do as this situation builds, Rule shared two pieces of advice.
"You can't be paralyzed into insecurity," he said first. "I think it's incumbent on people that have the ability to do so to diversify. I think it's important ... there shouldn't be too much synchronicity in what you do."
Second — and more importantly — Rule emphasized investing in yourself. "Education, skillsets, personal brand and reputation can't be stolen ... so remember that your most important asset is an intangible asset — it's your reputation, it's your intelligence, it's your training. It's your ability to generate utility for others," he said during the conversation.
