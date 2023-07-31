Noble Acquires Option Properties

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Gold Investing

Rick Rule: FedNow and CBDCs — "Horrifying" Implications and What to Do

Gold Investing

"The idea that my government wants to superimpose a different layer of control on me is something I don't like," said Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media.

The US Federal Reserve's new FedNow payment system was a key topic of discussion at this year's Rule Symposium, held in Boca Raton, Florida, from July 24 to 27, and Rick Rule himself weighed in on its implications during an interview.

"It's horrifying for me," he said. "FedNow is I think a settlement system designed as a foundation for a central bank digital currency, and the idea that my government wants to superimpose a different layer of control on me is something I don't like."

Rule pointed out that the SWIFT banking system, which financial institutions use for most international money transfers, has already been weaponized — after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, some Russian banks were removed from SWIFT.

"The US decided that because they disagreed with what the Russians did, that they could in effect seize or cancel US$200 billion worth of Russian assets. If they can do it to the Russians, they can do it to you," he said.

When asked what investors should do as this situation builds, Rule shared two pieces of advice.

"You can't be paralyzed into insecurity," he said first. "I think it's incumbent on people that have the ability to do so to diversify. I think it's important ... there shouldn't be too much synchronicity in what you do."

Second — and more importantly — Rule emphasized investing in yourself. "Education, skillsets, personal brand and reputation can't be stolen ... so remember that your most important asset is an intangible asset — it's your reputation, it's your intelligence, it's your training. It's your ability to generate utility for others," he said during the conversation.

Watch the interview for more from Rule on the topics mentioned above. You can also click here for our Rule Symposium playlist.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
financeGold Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20626.64+107.27
TSXV627.52+2.42
DOW35559.53+100.24
S&P 5004588.96+6.73
NASD14346.02+29.37
ASX7410.40+6.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1963.34-0.59
Silver24.70-0.03
Copper4.010.00
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil81.65-0.15
Heating Oil2.99+0.01
Natural Gas2.65+0.02

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×