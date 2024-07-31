Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

C29 Metals

Licence Application Granted around Ulytau Uranium Project

C29 Metals expands Ulytau Uranium Project with new contiguous tenement (213km²), strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Exploration Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to announce that its application for the southern tenement has been granted. This tenement granting process has been completed in 15 days demonstrating the efficiency of the Government agencies and their support for the Company’s activities.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • C29 has received notification that’s its application for the southern tenement has been granted.
  • This tenement granting process has been completed in 15 calendar days demonstrating the efficiency of the Government agencies and their support for the Company’s activities.
  • The southern tenement is the largest of the two applications at ~213km2 and is around and contiguous the Ulytau Uranium project.
  • C29 will immediately commence the exploration approval process for this new southern tenement.
  • The approval process for the Company’s planned exploration programs at the Ulytau Uranium project is at an advanced stage & is on track.

C29 Metals Managing Director, Mr Shannon Green, commented:

“It is very exciting to have this highly prospective application granted in such a rapid timeframe. This is further demonstration of the positive operating environment in Kazakhstan and the support the company is enjoying”.

The Southern application (application number 1905-EA, lodged 17/07/2024) is contiguous with the Ulytau licence area, and sits immediately to the South and East of the Ulytau Uranium project tenement boundaries. The Southern application area is ~213 km2.

The newly granted tenement is interpreted as having a similar mineralised trend to that of the existing Ulytau Project area, refer ASX Announcement “License Applications Lodged around Ulytau Uranium Project” dated 24 July 2024 and the further clarification on 25 July 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

