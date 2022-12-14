Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Fans can create playful Build-A-Bear " empire " in virtual world

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced its next launch into the Metaverse with the release of its new virtual community space, Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox one of the most popular global online platforms. In partnership with Gamefam the professional developer and publisher of experiences on Roblox, the company has created a digital world where users can build their own fantastical Build-A-Bear universe and experience the brand in a completely new way.

Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox

Sharon Price John , Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Fabulous experiences are at the heart of our brand with its rich history of creativity, empowerment, and personalization. This anticipated entry into the Metaverse with Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox provides a fantastical venue for users and fans across ages to create their own Build-A-Bear virtual world including our beloved 'workshop' and other amazing – and sometimes unexpected - locations along with furry friend companions to join in the fun!"

The company worked with industry veterans and native Gen Z Roblox creators at Gamefam to create a world that engages their online community and further deepens an emotional connection to the brand. Build-A-Bear Workshop's strategic decision to launch a new tycoon experience aligns with the company's digital transformation strategy that includes bringing the brand to life in the Metaverse via UGC gaming. By offering a "phygital" space that blends the physical and digital, Build-A-Bear continues to drive community, relevancy and brand love in stores, online and beyond.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the beloved Build-A-Bear brand to the Metaverse for the first time on Roblox," said Joe Ferencz , Chief Executive Officer and founder of Gamefam. "With our proven track record in creating experiences that draw in scaled audiences with high player ratings in the community, we're taking the 'build-your-own' retail concept onto a virtual platform in Build-A-Bear Tycoon. The game allows fans to extend the magical retail experience of Build-A-Bear home and into their imaginations where the possibilities are endless."

While this is not the first step into gaming and virtual play for the Build-A-Bear brand, as the company previously launched Bearville, a popular interactive game with millions of engaged fans over a decade ago, they are excited to expand their innovation and experience on Roblox.

Beginning today, users will be able to join Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox and explore, play, and shop in this virtual world. The experience is available on the Roblox platform across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Updates to the experience with additional locations, unlocks, and interactions are planned for future release.

In Build-A-Bear Tycoon, fans can fully immerse themselves in the world of hearts, hugs, and adventure. They can select, stuff, and personalize their perfect bear, participate in the iconic heart ceremony, build their own fantastical workshop, and explore a colorful and playful world. As users progress through the popular button tycoon game genre, they will be able to reimagine the Build-A-Bear Workshop experience in the digital world by unlocking collectable furry friends and bringing them to life. Users can customize a selection of furry friends in unique outfits and accessories and have them come along as users create new locations and explore the town. Following launch, users can expect to see the introduction of additional furry friends and new buildable locations, with future planned updates.

Build-A-Bear will offer special codes for in-experience redemption through their stores and marketing channels. Users can earn digital currency, called Bear Bucks, earned by building out their own tycoon. During the month of December, two special holiday bears, Lil' Cub Brownie Santa and Snowflake Swirl Glisten, will also be available to purchase from the Roblox catalog.

To learn more about Build-A-Bear Tycoon, and begin adding a little more heart to virtual life, visit here: Build-A-Bear Tycoon .

About Build-A-Bear Entertainment

Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a division of Build-A-Bear Workshop, the IP-based company best known for its memorable and unique 'build-your-own' retail concept, has been actively creating a variety of content while cultivating the right relationship for its big screen debut. In addition to the upcoming project with Hello Sunshine, the company has produced several feature-length films in conjunction with Foundation Media Partners, including Honey Girls , Deliver By Christmas and Christmas CEO . Separately, the highly anticipated documentary from award-winning director Taylor Morden , which chronicles the compelling journey of Build-A-Bear's rise from a 1997 retail-tainment start-up, to a successful multi-million dollar public company, to its current evolution and digital transformation into a multi-generational, diversified, omni-channel organization that posted its most profitable year in 2021, is currently in post-production.

About Build-A-Bear ®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated " Bear Builder 3D Workshop " and its age-gated adult-focused " Bear Cave ". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Gamefam

Gamefam, a leading metaverse game developer and publisher that creates connected experiences with gaming communities and well-known brands, is building the next generation of pop culture franchises born from the metaverse. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 25 million daily game sessions and 115 million hours of engagement each month across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Funky Friday, Ultra Power Tycoon, Starving Artists, Hot Wheels Open World, Easy Obby, and Weapon Fighting Simulator. The Gamefam experience also extends into metaverse destinations including its operation of the three leading Minecraft servers and development of Fortnite's top 40 maps. With its headquarters in Los Angeles , the Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com .

Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox

(PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop)

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

AviaGames Helps Spread Holiday Cheer with Winter Themed Events Hosted Across Mobile Pocket7Games Platform

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, is helping to spread a little holiday cheer to mobile gaming players with a variety of winter themed in-game events, seasonal offerings and festive gaming icons. From now through Jan. 1, 2023 players can take part in the "Xmas Xtravaganza" holiday festivities across the Pocket7Games platform, including, "Xmas Dice Tour," "Santa's Search," "Santa's Spin," and "Xmas Cash Miner." Additionally, existing users who invite new players from now through Dec. 25 will receive a bonus code (worth 100 Sparkles) to use in future "Dice Tour" games.

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames)

Beginning on Dec. 19 , Pocket7Games will host "Christmas Bash," a limited-time deposit event allowing players to deposit to " Candy Craze " and collect candy canes for use in the "Santa's Spin" jackpot prize wheel mini game. Each time a player makes a deposit in " Candy Craze ," the jackpot prize pool increases. Players can also earn extra rewards and unlock new minigames, including the "Scratcher Arcade" and "Gold Rush" where users use tokens as currency. When playing a minigame, users can freely choose the amount of their bet.

"It's the most wonderful time of year, and here at AviaGames we love to spread the holiday cheer with our incredible community of Pocket7Gamers," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We're excited to host holiday-themed elements across Pocket7Games and give back to our Pocket7Gamers with more opportunities to play their favorite games and win big prizes."

To wrap up the holiday festivities, Pocket7Gamers' is hosting a series of "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023 . The challenger matches feature prize pools of $1,000 to $2,000 , where players can enter each tournament up to 5 times per day.

Following are the holiday themed events and timelines:

  • "Xmas Dice Tour" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Santa's Search" – Dec. 12 Dec. 25
  • "Christmas Bash" – Dec. 19 Dec. 25
  • "Xmas Challenger Tournaments" – Dec. 26 Jan. 1, 2023

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviagames-helps-spread-holiday-cheer-with-winter-themed-events-hosted-across-mobile-pocket7games-platform-301702702.html

SOURCE AviaGames

Rumors of Blockchain Gaming's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated; Survey Finds Gamers Are Generally Positive About the Benefits of Play-and-Earn Gaming and Integration of In-Game Crypto Assets

ZEBEDEE Survey Reveals 67% of Gamers Would Be More Likely to Play Free Games if They Provided Opportunities to Earn Cryptocurrencies as Rewards

ZEBEDEE the leading Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced today the results of a study surveying over 1,000 U.S. respondents who play a minimum of one hour of video games per week to gauge their feelings toward blockchain technologies, NFTs and cryptocurrencies being integrated into video games.

Numbrail Allows Players to Engage With Game on Their Own Terms With New Unlimited Mode

New feature allows for more flexible and enjoyable puzzle-solving experience

Saintilway Productions is proud to announce the release of an unlimited mode for Numbrail, the popular 5x5 numeric optimization puzzle. The new feature allows players to engage with the game on their own terms, without the pressure of a time limit or other constraints.

G FUEL and Ubisoft Keep It Cool and Introduce "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege" Collaboration

G FUEL Black Ice Is Available for Pre-Order in a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com.

G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft, today announced its new Black Ice flavor inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com .

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

(TheNewswire)

BingoPlus

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17 th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

Leading Web 3.0 Game, Splinterlands, Announces Monumental Release for Their Land NFTs

Splinterlands, the world's leading blockchain-based fantasy video game, announced today that the game will be entering Phase 0.5 for its launch of land infrastructure on December 13th . This next step will see players who have previously purchased Land Claims now able to redeem them into digital Land Deeds. Owners will also now be able to see their unsurveyed land's location within the game, with surveying and additional land features to come in 2023.

Phase 0.5 is the player's first introduction to the land since the initial land plot sale which took place in 2021. Once Phase 0.5 has gone live, players will be able to buy and sell both their Land Claims and Land Deeds, generate Land Deed NFTs by redeeming their Plot, Tract, and Region claim tokens, transfer these generated Land Deed NFTs to and from Wax, and sell and transfer these to other players on the game's market.

