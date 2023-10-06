Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF " BRW " or the " Company ") announces an amendment to its Option Agreement with 1Minerals Corp.

The Option Agreement is now dated September 29, 2023 and milestone payments, which apply only to the claims under agreement with 1Minerals, are payable in cash, under the following schedule:

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a minimum 5,000 metres drill program has begun at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The Phase One, 26-hole program, will test continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property (see August 21, 2023 press release) over a total cumulative strike length of 2,500 metres. Furthermore, the Company wishes to announce that further prospecting has identified additional spodumene-bearing outcrops approximately 4.5 kilometres northeast of the center of the previously defined dyke field. The trend of mineralized dykes now extends for about 6 kilometres with the boulder field extending for an additional 2.7 kilometres to the southwest. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

Brunswick Exploration Announces Start of Major Prospecting Campaign in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay

Brunswick Exploration Announces Start of Major Prospecting Campaign in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun a major helicopter-supported prospecting initiative in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay (" James Bay ") region of Quebec. BRW will operate from three camps simultaneously to aggressively prospect its portfolio. Currently, BRW controls one of the most prospective lithium portfolios in the James Bay with over 250 pegmatite dykes, measuring over 500 meters, across 60 projects.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the rapid discovery of multiple, sizeable spodumene-bearing outcrops at Mirage, we have begun an aggressive campaign to field check the rest of our portfolio. With the end of restrictions related to forest fires, we have redirected all our efforts to the James Bay. Work will initially focus on the Mythril, PLEX, Elrond and Anatacau projects before moving to the other across our other projects.

Brunswick Exploration Provides Update on Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan Projects

Brunswick Exploration Provides Update on Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan Projects

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on all 2023 exploration programs that were completed in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "All exploration programs were successful in rapidly testing multiple targets by prospecting, diamond drilling and stripping. Our teams visited the majority of the grassroot targets despite adverse conditions caused by worsening forest fires in Western Canada and the Northwest Territories, constraining the extent of our work. With the recently announced discovery at our Mirage Project and in tandem with the limited exploration success in Central and Western Canada, we have decided to pause all activities in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan in order to redeploy and refocus all efforts towards our James Bay area projects. We remind shareholders that, outside the successful Mirage Project, we have the Anatacau Project as well as 56 other untested grassroots properties in James Bay that all host pegmatites. We are very excited to begin this aggressive campaign of prospecting and exploration throughout the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay starting next month."

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held on August 24 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3OQDJmP

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, since the restart of exploration work at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, field crews have successfully extended the length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder field and discovered several spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops. The previously announced boulder field (see June 14, 2023 press release) now extends over 3.0 kilometres in a northeast direction and well-mineralized pegmatite outcrops have been observed along a 2.7 kilometre-long trend further to the northeast. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

TECPETROL URGES ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE, FOLLOWING POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION BY THE ALPHA BOARD OF DIRECTORS AHEAD OF BID DEADLINE OF 3 OCTOBER 2023

  • Alpha Lithium has announced its Board of Directors recommends that shareholders accept Tecpetrol's offer to acquire Alpha Lithium for a price of C$1.48 per share

  • Take Prompt Action – Alpha shareholders must tender their shares in advance of the expiry time of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday , 3 October 2023

  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com

On 28 September 2023 Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") announced that its Board of Directors, based upon the unanimous recommendation of the special committee of independent directors and a positive fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp., recommended that Alpha shareholders accept the enhanced offer from Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha at a price of C$1.48 per share in cash (the " Offer "). Tecpetrol welcomes the Board's decision and urges Alpha shareholders to tender their Alpha shares immediately in order to crystallize a significant premium for their shares. All shares must be submitted in advance of 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 3 October 2023 . We note that shareholders using a broker will have an earlier expiry and encourage shareholder to submit immediately.

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT ALPHA LITHIUM SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND EXTENSION TO 20 OCTOBER 2023 OF BOARD-SUPPORTED OFFER

  • Special Committee and Board of Directors of Alpha recently publicly announced their unanimous recommendation that Alpha shareholders tender to the Offer
  • Since Alpha's announcement, Tecpetrol has received significant shareholder support for its Offer, and has decided to extend the expiry time of the Offer to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 20 October 2023 to provide all remaining shareholders additional time to tender
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol "), a member of the Techint Group, announces today that it has extended the expiry time of its board-supported offer (the " Offer ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") for C$1.48 in cash per share to 5:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on 20 October 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time and are urged to tender their shares immediately. Shareholders who do not tender their shares will not receive the enhanced offer price under the Offer.

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE ") by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated September 27, 2023 . Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall Free2Move and Leasys.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has invested the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) in the future, subject to certain conditions set out in an exchange agreement. In connection with the Transaction, the parties have also entered into a lithium offtake agreement, a shareholders' agreement with respect to ALE and, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an investor rights agreement. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium owns 80.1%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; the exercise of the Exchange Right by Stellantis; entering into the Investor Rights Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Intercept of 2.22 Grams/Tonne Oxide Gold over 25.9 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur" ) has reported the results from the first four reverse circulation ("RC") holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada .

The four RC holes reported today targeted near-surface oxide gold mineralization within the Main Pit North area located 1 kilometre (0.62 miles) southeast of the Western Flank Zone (Figure 1). Drilling at Main Pit North during 2020 intersected high-grade oxide gold intercepts within the gold-hosting Dunderberg shale approximately 75 metres (246 feet) outside the current resource pit shell, thus providing opportunities for near-pit resource expansion.

International Lithium Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

International Lithium Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that helps mineral exploration and mining companies with accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of ILC on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of ILC's common shares.

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 . The Company closed a first tranche of the Offering on September 15 2023 consisting of 3,562,500 Units for gross proceeds of $285,000 .

