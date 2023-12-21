Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources Logo

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

Independent corporate advisory and equity capital markets firm Rawson Lewis has given Australian gold explorer and project developer Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) a ‘buy’ recommendation, with a net present valuation of AU$0.033 per share at AU$3,080 per ounce.

“If it delivers on production as expected, the discount rate should fall and share price rise to AU$0.056 in one to two years,” wrote Rawson analyst Mike Harowell in the report. , an.

The report projected gold production and sales from Brightstar’s Selkirk deposit to generate AU$3 million in cash for the company by March 2024. Assuming Brightstar joint ventures the Menzies gold project with a mining contractor, the analyst report also projects the Menzies tolling business to generate between $30 million and $50 million in cash.

Brightstar has partnered with mining contractor BML Ventures to develop the Selkirk deposit. Rawson recommends the company engage BML and other similar mining contractors to help fund and develop the additional Menzies deposits.

“Brightstar is well placed to leverage competitive tension from these providers, so any buy-in to future projects is likely to be competitively priced.”

Selkirk Pit, Menzies (looking north-east)

Rawson Lewis’ report highlighted the following:

  • With support from mining contractor BML, Brightstar’s Selkirk deposit’sgold production and sales will likely generate AU$3 million cash for Brightstar by March 2024.
  • Assuming it is funded by profit share joint venture or a 50 percent sale to a contractor, the Menzies tolling business could generate between $30 million and- $50 million..
  • Laverton plant restart to generate AU$100 million post tax – BTR is assumed to retain 100 percent and fund the $94 million capex with retained Menzies cash and debt.

Click here for the full report

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.


BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


