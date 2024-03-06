Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Oceana Lithium

OCN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that the first gold bars from processing of ore from the Selkirk Mining JV have been produced, with ongoing gold processing activities at Genesis Minerals’ Gwalia processing plant located near Leonora, WA.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Maiden gold pour marks Brightstar’s first gold from the Selkirk Joint Venture at the Menzies Gold Project
  • Current record high AUD gold price at +$3,250/oz positions Brightstar well for project economics
  • All ore from Selkirk has been hauled and stockpiled at Genesis Minerals’ Ltd (ASX: GMD)
  • Gwalia ROM Pad
  • Processing and gold pours ongoing, with 50% of net project cashflows to be generated and distributed to Brightstar upon final reconciliation
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“We are thrilled to announce Brightstar’s inaugural gold pour from the Menzies Gold Project, with 38.7kg of gold doré poured yesterday at the Gwalia gold plant.

Our Joint Venture partner, BML Ventures, has confirmed that all ore has been hauled to Gwalia, with project and fleet demobilisation both progressing on schedule. The Selkirk Mining JV been conducted in a safe, productive and professional manner with gold revenues to be split on a 50/50 basis after project cost reconciliations.

We anticipate several more gold pours over the next few weeks, and look forward to updating the market with finalised cashflow updates once all gold revenue and project costs have been finalised for the Selkirk Mining JV.”

Figure 1 - Brightstar Board & Management with BTR001 Gold doré bar (Dean Vallve - COO, Alex Rovira - MD, Jonathan Downes - NED, Greg Bittar - Chairman)

Figure 2 - BTR001 Gold Pour

Figure 3 - BTR001-BTR004 Gold Doré bars

This ASX announcement has been approved by the Managing Director on behalf of the board of Brightstar.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of a Prefeasibility Study( PFS) on its 100% owned Lady Julie Gold Project (Project), situated in the Laverton, Western Australia gold region. The outcomes of the study show a technically and financially robust Project.

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA /

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a proposed best efforts private placement financing (the " Offering ") for total proceeds of a minimum of $5.0 million and up to a maximum of $7.5 million consisting of a minimum of 12,500,000 units and up to a maximum of 18,750,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant of Freegold Ventures. Each whole Common Share purchase warrant will be exercisable for 2 years from the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Common Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) is pleased to announce results from its soil sampling program at its recently optioned2 Parker Dome lithium-gold project, situated in the highly prospective Forrestania Belt in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine Progressing after Receipt of Initial MRE

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that the Company has received the attached Initial Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) to a depth of approximately 150m from the surface for the Nueva Sabana gold-copper deposit, from consultants, Mining Associates Pty Ltd, and the 50:50 joint venture in Cuba can now complete the Scoping Study for the proposed mine.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Reports 2023 Results

Business Remains Robust Despite Production Halt at Cobre Panama

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

The gold spot price hit another record high, touching US$2,142.30 per ounce on Tuesday (March 5).

The precious metal was a hot topic at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, where the Investing News Network (INN) had the opportunity to chat with notable gold investment experts.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Viemed Healthcare Announces Record 2023 Financial Results

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NSCI

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen: The Only Publicly Listed Green Hydrogen Player in Canada

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

Lithium Investing

Exploration Progress as Drill Hole 1 Commences at Rio Grande Sur

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position

Copper Investing

Strong EM Conductors Identified at Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Tranche 2 of Oversubscribed, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Two-Year Extension of the BamaStar Landowners/Mineral Rights Agreement

×