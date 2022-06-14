Resource News Investing News

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a 2 nd tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on May 24, 2022 and increased on June 8, 2022 consisting of 6,045,000 units in this tranche at a price of $0.15 per unit for total gross proceeds of $906,750 .

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

Each unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (the " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.25 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on June 14, 2025 .

In this tranche, finder's fees of $45,465 are payable in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company.  In addition, 303,100 non-transferable finder's warrants are being issued (the " Finder's Warrant "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on June 14 , 2025.

No insiders of the Company participated in this tranche of the Private Placement.

The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to this tranche of the financing are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on October 14, 2022 .

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States .

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/14/c7635.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky UraniumTSXV:BSKEnergy Investing
BSK:CA
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) ( FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 1 st tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") through the issuance of 5,694,000 units at a subscription price of $0.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $854,100 . The Company announced the private placement on May 24, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Exhibiting at Booth 531, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #531 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico, Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Resumes Exploration Drilling Program at Targets Close to Ivana Deposit, within the Uranium-Vanadium Amarillo Grande Project Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is resuming its 4,500 metre exploration drilling program with new holes planned at the Ivana Central target, located 10 kilometres north of the Company's Ivana Deposit at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina (" AGP ") (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Commences Airborne Gravity Geophysical Survey at South Falcon Point Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Commences Airborne Gravity Geophysical Survey at South Falcon Point Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s ( TSX-V: SYH ) ( OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an airborne gravity geophysical survey (the "Survey") at its 44,470 hectare South Falcon Point Uranium Property (the "Property") located just outside the Athabasca Basin 48 kilometres east of the Key Lake Mill. The 100% owned South Falcon Point Property is host to a near-surface NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO 2 at 0.023%.

S outh Falcon Point Project Location Map:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_FalconSouth20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Baselode Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Baselode Energy Corp. (" Baselode " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals Activities at the 2022 PDAC in Toronto

Forum Energy Metals Activities at the 2022 PDAC in Toronto

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) at Booth # 3029 in the Investor Exchange at the 2022 PDAC, being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Monday June 13th through Wednesday June 15th.

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged with Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration and the Forum team at our booth, or contact: Rick Mazur, President & CEO, mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 604-630-1585.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Uranium Drilling

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Uranium Drilling

Two Drills to Operate on Multiple Targets

Initial Focus on High-Grade Uranium Intersections at 42 Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Initiates Program at 100% Owned Russell South Project

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Program at 100% Owned Russell South Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of an airborne gravitymagnetic survey over their Russell South Uranium Project which lies on the south-central edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"The Russell Lake project is within a favourable geologic area since it's close to the southern edge of the Athabasca Basin that has relatively shallow drill targets and nearby uranium deposition including the historic Key Lake Mine (22 km WSW) and the Baseload / 92 Energy discoveries (28 km NE)" said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "The regional airborne gravity results suggest our claims cover important geologic contacts and our current gravity survey results will allow us to define specific targets for follow-up ground geophysics and drilling."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Initial Results of 7.7 MMcf/d from First Gwinville Selma Chalk Horizontal Well

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Initial Results of 7.7 MMcf/d from First Gwinville Selma Chalk Horizontal Well

Successful Initial Results from Generation 3 Well Design

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) is excited to announce successful early flowback results from the first well of the three-well horizontal padsite located in the Gwinville Field

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×